Growing cannabis in Thailand? Never grow alone with Growland Dispensary and Grow Shop

PHOTO: Growland Dispensary and Grow Shop

For any cannabis lover living in or visiting Phuket, Growland Dispensary and Grow Shop on Patak Road is too hard to miss. They’re Phuket’s leading provider of premium flower strains, clones, and edibles. But Growland is more than just a dispensary; it is also a grow shop. For amateur or expert growers, they have all the gear and accessories you need for growing cannabis, including glass, grinders, rolling papers, and dab rigs available in the shop and online. But that’s just the beginning – keep reading to find out what else Growland has to offer!

Premium flower strains and more at the dispensary

At Growland Dispensary, you’ll find a vast range of premium flower strains. They have 50 different strains to choose from, so you’re sure to find the perfect one to suit your taste and mood. In addition to a wide range of strains, Growland Dispensary also carries a variety of cannabis accessories and products to enhance your smoking experience. You can find digital scales to measure and portion out your marijuana dosage, grinders to break down your flower, glassware to smoke in style, and vaporizers for a cleaner hit.

Commitment to helping growers

If you want to embark on a cannabis-growing journey, then you’ll be happy to know that Growland’s Grow Shop has everything you need to get started. The Grow Shop boasts a comprehensive range of high-quality gear and equipment carefully selected to make sure that your cannabis plants can reach their maximum potential. From top-notch nutrients to state-of-the-art lighting systems, they have everything you need to create a thriving cannabis garden.

Additionally, the Grow Shop also has grow tents, perfect for those looking to cultivate cannabis in a controlled environment. The tents come in a variety of sizes to suit your needs, whether you need compact tents for small indoor spaces or larger ones for more ambitious growing projects.

If you’re concerned about drying your buds, Growland also has a great selection of drying nets. These nets allow you to dry your cannabis buds evenly and efficiently. Thus, ensuring a smooth and flavorful smoking experience.

And don’t forget about the importance of accessories! The Grow Shop carries a wide selection of products to help you through every step of the growing process. These include ducting tubes, ducting fans, carbon filters, and bubble bags, to name a few.

Best of all, you don’t have to worry about feeling lost or uncertain about your cannabis-growing journey. Their knowledgeable staff is always on hand to offer advice and assistance, regardless of your experience level. At the heart of their business are a passion for cannabis and a commitment to helping their customers create the best possible growing environment.

Explore their impressive Mother Room

One of the most impressive features of Growland is the Mother Room. This space is dedicated to nurturing and growing cannabis plants, specifically for the purpose of taking cuttings and clones. And let us tell you, it’s quite a sight to behold!

As you step into the Mother Room, the lush greenery of approximately 100 healthy cannabis plants will greet you. The staff at Growland carefully tend to these plants. They ensure that each plant receive the right amount of light, nutrients, and water to thrive.

Moreover, the staff at Growland are passionate about finding the best genetics from around the world to create the highest quality cannabis strains. They’re constantly on the hunt for new and exciting genetics to add to their collection. Plus, they also dedicate themselves to producing the best possible products for their customers.

If you’re a cannabis enthusiast or just curious about the growing process, you won’t want to miss the chance to explore the Mother Room. As a guest of the shop, you’re invited to take a peek inside and witness firsthand the care and dedication that goes into growing and cultivating cannabis. You’ll be amazed by the variety of strains on display and may even find yourself inspired to start your own cannabis-growing journey.

Legal, licensed, and inspiring a local growers movement

Growland Dispensary and Grow Shop are fully licensed and 100% legally certified to provide cannabis services to the Phuket community and beyond. They take pride in their expansive local farm, which ensures that each and every one of their products meets the highest standards. They also work with local farmers and growers to exchange knowledge and expertise, nurturing an excellent growing community.

Drop in today!

Ready to explore all that Growland Dispensary and Grow Shop have to offer? You can find them on 82/26 Patak Road Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, open every day from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. So drop in and say hello to their friendly and knowledgeable staff, and discover the ultimate cannabis destination in Phuket.

You can call them on 098 739 1999 to ask any question. You can even contact them through email at contact@growland.asia for any inquiries you may have.

If you’re not in Phuket, no worries! Check out their website at www.growland.asia to browse their extensive selection of premium cannabis products and accessories.