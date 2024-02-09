The ultimate cannabis lifestyle experience at Royal Queen Seeds and Euphoria

PHOTO: Staff serving a customer at the Royal Queen Seeds dispensary shop

Discover the ultimate cannabis lifestyle experience in the heart of Bangkok at the Royal Queen Seeds flagship store in Asoke. More than a dispensary, Royal Queen Seeds (RQS) offers unique entertainment and educational opportunities for both seasoned cannabis connoisseurs and the mildly cannabis curious. Together with Euphoria, Bangkok’s trendsetting 420-friendly lounge, guests can explore the entire cannabis life cycle from seed to smoke under one roof.

Euphoria: Bangkok’s nightlife oasis

Conveniently located above the RQS store, Euphoria is a trendsetting nightlife oasis that reshapes Bangkok’s after-dark scene. The Instagram-able neon-lit jungle decor provides an organic retreat, creating the perfect setting for unforgettable moments. Indulge in the chic ambience, sip on expertly crafted cocktails, and unwind in the chill-est chill lounge in the city.

The excitement at Euphoria extends beyond aesthetics, featuring Bangkok’s hottest DJ lineup, ensuring beats that match the vibrant atmosphere. Regular patrons can take advantage of private lockers for bottles or bongs, and their VIP services include a post-“sesh” cleaning for your glassware. Affordable elegance and chic surroundings create an inclusive and welcoming space frequented by tourists and expats from all over the world who connect with each other and with local Thai customers over their common love of cannabis culture.

The place to party

Join RQS and find your Euphoria, where every night transforms into a celebration of style, music, and the ultimate lounge lifestyle. Both Euphoria and RQS offer happy hour specials every day from 4:20 pm to 7:00 pm, featuring enticing drink and smoke specials 7 days per week.

Fridays are Ladies’ Night, where ladies enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal on drinks at Euphoria throughout the night, from 8:00 pm till late. The Ladies’ Night perks also extend to Royal Queen Seeds, where ladies receive a 50% discount on any strain pre-roll. Groups of three or more ladies also receive a complimentary Ladies’ Night pre-roll from RQS.

Euphoria is the essence of trendsetting in the Bangkok nightlife scene, combining elegant decor, craft cocktails, organic chronic, a chill vibe, and unbeatable value.

Indoor organic cannabis grow tour

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness what sets Royal Queen Seeds’ flower apart. Take a free tour of their 200-square-meter state-of-the-art, indoor organic cannabis grow facility located right above the RQS shop, just 100 meters from the MRT and BTS at the Asoke intersection. Explore the entire cultivation process, from seeds to harvest, and engage with their cultivation staff.

Whether you’re a casual cannabis sightseer or seeking a fully immersive marijuana experience, RQS welcomes you to get a look behind the scenes. They show how they grow their world-renowned cannabis genetics to produce what they think is the best ganja in Thailand. Complete transparency about what goes into their products, and most importantly, what does NOT go into their products, is one of Royal Queen Seeds’ core values. Visitors can see their entirely organic grow operations with no chemicals or pesticides used in their whole grow facility.

Growers looking to take their skills to the next level can even sign up to take one of their cultivation courses taught by their Royal Queen Seeds global master grower.

Royal Queen Seeds

For growers, you can select seeds from their rich history of Royal Queen Seeds strains in the seed shop. Established in Amsterdam in 2007, RQS has become a global leader in cannabis breeding, boasting more than 100 strains, including 19 cannabis cup winners. With five international best breeder and seed bank awards in the last decade, RQS demonstrates its commitment to delivering consistency and quality across its extensive range of genetics.

Explore a curated selection of the finest RQS genetics, a testament to the company’s long history in breeding and its industry expertise. Their seeds undergo meticulous testing for germination, vigour, yield, and medicinal efficacy. With a variety of strains, including some CBD dominant strains, and catering to diverse needs, from hobbyists to professionals, RQS genetics consistently provides results that are beyond the ordinary.

Dispensary: Fine craft cannabis

Of course, at the heart of Royal Queen Seeds is the dispensary shop. They pride themselves on offering top-quality, organically grown flowers to maximize the natural terpene profiles of each strain, but growing great flowers is only the start of their process. The RQS post-harvest follows a precise method where their expert team dries, cures, and hand-trims all of their flowers to produce the very best fresh-cured cannabis that is aromatic, supple, and smooth, not crispy, dry and harsh. Their knowledgeable staff also provides personalized recommendations, based on your preferred flavour and sensation profile, ensuring a tailored experience for every visitor.

A community of cannabis lifestyle

Stay connected on social media for the latest updates, events, and promotions at the ultimate cannabis lifestyle lounge. Follow Euphoria on LINE, Facebook, or Instagram to become part of their growing community.

The most unique cannabis oasis awaits

Royal Queen Seeds Thailand invites you to experience the pinnacle of the cannabis lifestyle at Euphoria Bangkok. From the seeds in the shop to the smoke in the chill room, join them where cannabis experience, lifestyle, and community unite.