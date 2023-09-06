Red Eye Krush is here to shake up your cannabis experience

PHOTO: RedEye Krush

Located just on the outskirts of Bangkok, Red Eye Krush by Fat Finger Farms in Nonthaburi is a breath of fresh air in the world of weed shops. Picture a trendy café, perfectly blended with the professionalism and quality products of a top-end cannabis dispensary. This is what Red Eye Krush offers – a fresh and fun take on the classic weed shop.

The dispensary: A fun cannabis shopping experience

Finding cannabis in Thailand has never been more fun or stylish thanks to Red Eye Krush by Fat Finger Farms. The façade may appear simple, but step inside and brace yourself for a burst of freshness, bursting at the seams with an attitude of a trendy, modern shop, splashed with colourful figurines that’ll transport you down memory lane.

But beyond all the charm, this weed shop in Nonthaburi also packs a punch. From accessories like top-tier paper and grinders to a wide range of cannabis strains, they have everything you need for an amazing cannabis experience. And while you’re at it, why not relax and enjoy your chosen strain in their Chill Lounge. They provide an array of board games to enjoy with friends as well.

The quality strains you see at Red Eye Krush trace their roots to Fat Finger Farms, their own dedicated brand that is committed to cultivating premium indoor cannabis. They started this journey just one year ago but have made significant strides since then.

At Fat Finger Farms, the focus is on growing each cannabis plant with meticulous care. This focus on quality and attention to detail ensures that customers receive only the best of the best. Stepping into Red Eye Krush, you get to experience the result of their hard work – a shop that presents quality cannabis in the most convenient way possible.

But Red Eye Krush is more than just a place to buy cannabis. The team behind this modern weed shop strives to provide a complete, enjoyable experience for every customer. From choosing your product to using it in their chill lounge, their commitment to quality service is evident all the way.

The highlight: Lilac Diesel

While Red Eye Krush offers a diverse range of cannabis strains, one that stands out among the selections is Lilac Diesel. This exotic sativa strain, with a high 26% THC level, will “align your chakras and let you do whatever you want to do,” as Rishi, a representative from Red Eye Krush, puts it. This strain doesn’t simply stop at elevating your day, it also delivers a heady blast of berries with a citrusy lemon finish.

Upon exhaling Lilac Diesel, you’re left with a feeling of upliftment and refreshment. In addition, it’s also popular for its potential as a pain relief. As such, it’s a solid contender for your new favourite pick-me-up, a perfect blend to keep your day moving at just the right pace.

So, if you’re looking for a great time, just pop down to Red Eye Krush. The Nonthaburi weed shop is located just five minutes away from the Central Rattanathibet Department Store and next to the bustling Owl Market. When you’re there, be sure to mention “The Thaiger” for half off on any in-store flower purchase!

