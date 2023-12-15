Inside Trippy Nation, a cannabis haven in Bangkok and Pattaya

PHOTO: Trippy Nation

It’s hard to miss Trippy Nation’s bright purple and orange sign when you walk down BTS Thonglor station. The bright and vivid colours aren’t just an aesthetic choice; they’re a sneak peek of all the cool stuff you’re about to experience inside. Boasting an extensive menu that provides something for every cannabis user, top-notch quality, and competitive pricing, Trippy Nation has fast become a force to be reckoned with.

Dutch Cheese: A taste of Amsterdam in Bangkok

Trippy Nation carries a top-shelf line of flowers and edibles at reasonable prices. They display their range of cannabis strains inside glass jars, each accompanied by clear placards detailing the THC and CBD content, flavour, effects, and potential benefits. This thoughtful display is especially helpful for med-pot patients in need and newbies.

Among the many strains they offer, Dutch Cheese is their star player. Originating from Amsterdam, this indoor-grown sativa strain has a distinct European flavour – a unique blend of skunky and cheesy notes, complemented by a peppery undertone and a subtle hint of spice. The strain is available as kief rock for extra potency.

Kief is basically the little powder left at the bottom of your grinder. Technically, it’s a small bulb-like structure you can find at the tip of a trichome, which is the resin gland of the cannabis plant. This is the part that makes you feel the effects. Dutch Cheese in kief form, containing 30% to 40% THC, delivers a smooth and powerful kick. The result is a satisfyingly mellow journey. It’ll make you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric.

Two prime locations in Thailand

Alongside their Bangkok store under the BTS Thonglor on Sukhumvit Road (Google Maps), Trippy Nation extends its reach to Pattaya with a spot located on Naklua Road, right next to Grande Center Point Space (Google Maps). Whether you’re a tourist breezing through the country or a local seeking quality cannabis, both the Bangkok and Pattaya stores have strategic locations to make your visit easy and enjoyable.

Additionally, both stores come with bold neon lighting that makes them look fun and playful, but that’s just for starters. Inside, the decor of each store is clean and simple. You’ll find a well-organised, inviting space with a heady menu, as well as comfy lounges where you can hang out with friends and play board games while enjoying your selections.

Trippy Nation stores also have expert budtenders who will help find what’s right for you. If you’re looking for cannabis for medical purposes, you can trust them to provide products that treat your symptoms effectively.

With high-quality cannabis products, inviting stores, and professional staff, Trippy Nation takes its craft seriously. Swing by one of their stores today, soak up the electrifying energy, and enjoy the trippy journey!

For more information and updates, don’t forget to follow Trippy Nation on Facebook, as well as their Bangkok and Pattaya store Instagram accounts.

