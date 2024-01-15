How High Times Thailand keep the price so low compared to other dispensaries

PHOTO: The High Times Dispensary Thailand, Bangkok

If you’ve been around Bangkok, you’d surely have noticed the many weed-shaped signs across the city. While the cannabis industry is flourishing in the Thai capital, not all dispensaries are the same. In this fast-growing market, there’s one dispensary that stands out from the crowd with its surprisingly affordable prices – High Times Thailand. Located in the heart of Bangkok, this dispensary confidently offers Thai weed for up to 50% less than competing retail stores in the city and online dispensaries in Thailand. But how do they manage to maintain notably lower prices than their competitors? Here’s how.

A Canadian influence and a commitment to accessibility

The roots of The High Times’ venture in Thailand can be traced back to its founders’ Canadian origins. Having experienced the transformative impact of cannabis legalisation in Canada, they bring their knowledge and expertise to Thailand. Their aim is to challenge existing perceptions and introduce the numerous health benefits associated with cannabis.

With a deep understanding of cannabis, the founders sought to bridge the gap between different perspectives within the Thai community. And to do so, they also strive to make cannabis more accessible than ever.

When the founders set up their dispensary in Bangkok, they took a good, hard look at the market. They checked out what other dispensaries were doing and how much they were charging. It became clear to them that cannabis products weren’t really affordable for the average Thai citizen. The prices were sky-high, which only perpetuated the stigma surrounding it. That’s why they’re determined to offer a feasible alternative, committing themselves to providing high-quality products at lower prices. Additionally, all prices at The High Times Thailand include VAT to ensure transparency. This eliminates any hidden costs, allowing you to see exactly what you’re paying for.

“Making money is great, but changing the Cannabis culture and thinking in Thailand is even better,” said one of the founders.

Lowering costs and maintaining quality through in-house cultivation

In addition to leveraging their Canadian cannabis expertise, one of the key strategies that The High Times Thailand uses to keep prices low is the establishment and operation of their own cannabis farm. This end-to-end business model gives them full control over every step of the cultivation process, from planting the seeds to harvesting the flowers. This way, they always have a steady and dependable source of top-tier Thai weed.

Plus, with their farm set up and running, they’ve been able to significantly decrease flower costs. This cost reduction allows them to offer significantly lower prices to their customers while still delivering the top-notch quality cannabis.

Wide cannabis selection and professional services

Aside from affordability, The High Times Thailand also prides themselves on offering the largest selection of premium cannabis strains. Therefore, they cater to various medical conditions and recreational preferences. From indicas and sativas to hybrids, prerolls, and different quality grades (AAAA, AAA, AA), the dispensary ensures that you find the right product for your needs. And don’t worry, their friendly staff are ready to help you find the perfect option for you.

Prior to opening their dispensary, the founders frequently visited Thailand to stay connected with the local community and understand their evolving preferences. This helps them curate a diverse inventory that meets the demands of both experienced cannabis enthusiasts and those exploring it for medicinal purposes.

The High Times Thailand shows us that cheaper doesn’t mean inferior. Using a combination of expertise, smart strategies, and efficient operations, this popular dispensary has debunked the age-old myth that higher prices equate to better products.

Why not take a moment to check out the affordable cannabis products from The High Times Thailand? You can either explore their website or drop by their place at 764/3 Sukhumvit Road, Klongton, Klongtoei, Bangkok 10110.