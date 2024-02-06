Edibles vs smoking: The surprising truth about cannabis

PHOTO VIA: Kimzy Nanney FROM:Unsplash.com

When you’re exploring the world of cannabis, you’ll quickly find there are two main ways to enjoy its benefits: smoking and edibles. Each method offers a unique experience, with its own set of pros and cons. If you’re weighing up which route to take, it’s essential to consider not just the immediate effects but also the long-term health implications.

Smoking cannabis is well-known for its quick action, delivering effects within minutes. However, it’s not without its downsides, including potential lung health issues. On the flip side, edibles present a safer alternative in terms of respiratory health, but they come with their own challenges, such as dosage control and delayed onset of effects. Let’s dive deeper into these two popular methods to help you make an informed choice.

Smoking cannabis

Lighting up a joint, pipe, or bong introduces you to the traditional method of consuming cannabis. When you smoke, the effects kick in almost instantly. This immediacy makes dosing simpler because you can gauge how the cannabis affects you in real time. However, it’s crucial to consider the health implications. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cannabis smoke shares many toxic chemicals with cigarette smoke. These substances can harm lung tissues and blood vessels. Moreover, rolling papers add particulate matter, which might also pose lung health risks.

Vaping represents a modern twist, heating cannabis without burning it. This method reduces exposure to harmful compounds like carbon monoxide and tar. Yet, vapes aren’t without concerns. They can still irritate the lungs, and there have been alarming reports of vaping-related illnesses due to contaminants.

Consuming edibles

Opting for edibles introduces cannabis through your digestive system, offering a safer alternative for lung health. Unlike smoking, edibles provide a delayed onset of effects, typically ranging from 30 minutes to two hours. This delay can make dosage control trickier — it’s easy to consume too much before feeling the initial effects. Nonetheless, edibles eliminate the risks associated with inhalation, providing a discreet and lung-friendly option.

Making an informed choice between smoking and edibles hinges on understanding these key differences. Whether you prefer the rapid action of smoking or the safer, subtler onset of edibles, knowledge is your best tool for a positive cannabis experience.

Types of edibles

Exploring the world of cannabis edibles unveils a broad spectrum of products. Each offers a unique way to enjoy the effects of THC and CBD. Here’s what you need to know about the vast variety available.

Baked Goods stand out as the go-to choice for many. Brownies and cookies top the list but don’t overlook cakes and muffins. These treats not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also provide a potent cannabis experience.

Gummies take the stage as another crowd favorite. They’re not just a delight due to their myriad flavors but also for their convenience and discreetness. Whether you’re a fan of tangy or sweet, there’s a gummy for every palate.

For those with a penchant for Chocolate, the market offers cannabis-infused bars and bites. Indulging in these lets you combine your love for chocolate with the benefits of cannabis, making it a luxurious experience.

Prefer something lighter? Hard Candies might be your ally. These offer a more controlled dose of THC, perfect for newcomers or those seeking a mild, sustained release throughout the day.

Beverages add a refreshing twist to cannabis consumption. From teas to coffees, they make enjoying cannabis as easy as sipping your favorite drink. Ideal for those who prefer not to eat their dose.

Protein Bars cater to fitness enthusiasts, blending the nourishing benefits of protein with cannabinoids. It’s a smart way to refuel post-workout while enjoying a cannabis boost.

Frozen Treats serve as a cool respite, especially during the warmer months. Anything from ice creams to popsicles can come infused with cannabis, offering a delightful way to cool down.

Lastly, Dried Fruits offer a healthier alternative. Infusing mangoes, apricots, or other fruits combines natural sweetness with cannabis, appealing to those mindful of their consumption choices.

Smoking Vs. edibles

Inhaling and ingesting will offer different effects

You might wonder if you can combine eating cannabis-infused products with smoking them. The truth is, that these two methods lead to different experiences. Smoking delivers immediate effects, lasting a few hours. Edibles, on the other hand, need 30 minutes to 2 hours to kick in, with effects that can linger for up to 12 hours.

Health effects: Smoking vs. ingesting cannabis

Diving into the health implications, every method has its trade-offs. Smoking might be quick but pulls along potential lung harm. Research suggests toxins present in cannabis smoke may damage your lungs similar to tobacco smoke. In contrast, edibles steer clear of this issue, offering a lung-friendly option. However, mastering the dose is key to preventing excessive consumption.

Edibles are harder to dose

When you’re exploring the world of cannabis, mastering dosing with edibles emerges as a significant challenge. Unlike the more immediate feedback smoking provides, edibles take longer to kick in, often leading to the common mistake of consuming too much too soon. This mistake is easy to make because it’s tough to gauge how an edible is affecting you in the moment.

Remember, with smoking, you might feel the effects within minutes. But with edibles, it’s a different story. The onset of effects can range from 30 minutes to even 2 hours, depending on various factors like your metabolism, what else you’ve eaten, and the specific product. This delay often tricks people into thinking the edible hasn’t worked, prompting them to consume more than necessary.

Here’s a key point: the effects of edibles also last much longer. They can linger for several hours, far outstaying their welcome if you’ve overindulged.

Navigating dosage

Getting the dosage right with edibles requires patience and a bit of experimentation. Start low and go slow is the golden rule. If you’re new to edibles, consider beginning with doses as small as 2.5 to 5 milligrams of THC.

Wait and see how you feel after the initial 2-hour window before even thinking about having more. It’s crucial to give your body enough time to process the edible. Rushing this process could lead to discomfort or worse, the adverse effects associated with cannabis overdosage such as paranoia or extreme sedation.

It’s also wise to note that the potency of edibles can vary wildly between different products and even within the same batch. Consistency isn’t always guaranteed, which means you could have a different experience with the same product at different times.

The onset and duration of edibles vs. inhaled cannabis

When you smoke cannabis, the effects hit you almost immediately. This rapid onset is because THC, the psychoactive compound, travels directly to your brain through your lungs. Typically, you’ll start feeling the effects within a few minutes. These feelings peak quickly and tend to fade after a couple of hours.

On the other hand, edibles take a more scenic route through your body. After you eat a cannabis-infused product, it journeys to your stomach and then to your liver, where THC transforms into a more potent form. This process means you won’t feel the full effects instantly. It can take 30 minutes to 2 hours for edibles to kick in. However, the trade-off is a longer duration of effect, often lasting several hours. The exact time frames can vary based on factors like your metabolism, the amount consumed, and the edible’s potency.

Choosing between smoking cannabis and indulging in edibles is a personal decision that hinges on your health preferences and desired experiences. Remember, while smoking offers immediate effects, it carries potential lung health risks. On the other hand, edibles provide a safer route for your lungs but require patience and precision in dosing. Always start low and go slow to find your comfort zone. Proper storage of edibles is crucial to maintain their potency and safety. Stay informed about the legal landscape surrounding cannabis use in your area to ensure you’re within the bounds of the law. Ultimately, your well-being and safety should guide your choice. Whether you opt for smoking or edibles, proceed with caution and respect for the substance to enjoy a positive and safe cannabis experience.

