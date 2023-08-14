Debunking the top 5 myths about cannabis

PHOTO: Freepik

Let’s clear the smoke in the room and address the elephant in it: cannabis or marijuana or weed. The mere mention of it tends to evoke sharp responses, divided opinions, and pardon the cliché, a cloud of smoke that blurs our perception. Some swear by it, some swear at it, and some are caught somewhere in the middle, unsure and bewildered. Well, it’s time to separate the facts from fiction and extract the truth from the top myths about cannabis.

Myth: Cannabis has no medical benefits

As the topic of cannabis gains increasing attention worldwide, a common myth that often surfaces is the claim that cannabis bears no medical benefits. This belief stands in stark contrast to history and substantial research, which presents cannabis as a plant with many potential medicinal qualities.

In fact has been utilised for centuries for its myriad benefits. Patients have reported a wide range of positive effects from its usage. These include relief from chronic pain, and anxiety disorders. It’s also widely used for pain management, notably for persistent pain, and as a muscle relaxant. There are also several accounts of its effectiveness in aiding with different medical conditions. These include post-traumatic stress disorder, HIV-related pain and wasting syndrome, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, epilepsy, seizures, and multiple sclerosis.

Myth: Cannabis can cure everything

We’re all enthusiastic about the potential of medical cannabis. However, cannabis is not a panacea or a universal cure-all. While cannabis holds significant potential as a medicinal tool, it’s no magic bullet that cures all ailments.

As explained above, cannabis has potential benefits for certain chronic conditions, from managing anxiety to controlling nausea related to chemotherapy. It may even contribute to cancer cell growth inhibition and muscle relaxation in multiple sclerosis. These benefits are strongly linked to its chemical structure. In particular, the presence of cannabinoids such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) amongst its over 100 chemical components.

But it’s important to keep in mind that recognising cannabis’ medicinal benefits should not blur the critical necessity for scientific caution. Research into its full range of potential applications continues, with careful investigation required to ensure appropriately safe and effective uses.

A balanced understanding of cannabis is essential. While it offers significant medicinal promise, claiming cannabis as a cure-all is misleading. Therefore, it’s crucial to continue the informed dialogue and focus on evidence-based understanding of this multifaceted plant’s true medicinal potential.

Myth: Cannabis leads to violent crime

The myth linking cannabis usage to violent crime often rears its head in discussions around the plant’s legality and effects, implying a sense of imminent danger and social disruption. However, a thorough examination of the available evidence upends this notion.

Firstly, the legal apprehension around cannabis varies from place to place. For instance, in Thailand, cannabis has been legal since June 2022. Therefore, there’s no automatic ‘criminalisation’ of individuals who choose to use it. Moreover, the idea that consumption of cannabis causes an individual to engage in violent crimes or illicit activities finds little support in research. A 2014 meta-analysis of U.S. state panel data found no direct link between the level of cannabis use and an increased number of violent or property crimes.

These claims become more problematic when they are exaggerated or misrepresented. Efforts to associate cannabis use with mass shootings or serious crimes, as seen in the contentious publication “Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence,” neglect to consider crucial nuances. It’s true that studies have reported a connection between heavy cannabis use and psychosis, particularly among young users. However, the direction of causality remains unclear. Moreover, suggestions that cannabis induces violent crime have been largely dismissed, with a comprehensive review conducted by the Rand Corp. for the White House concluding that “marijuana use does not induce violent crime.”

Interestingly, rather than increasing crime rates, the presence of medicinal cannabis dispensaries may actually decrease them. Research from the University of California, Irvine, found that medical marijuana dispensaries reduce crime in their immediate areas, with crime rates increasing once these dispensaries shut down.

Myth: Cannabis make you lazy

The image of cannabis users as perennially lethargic, a notion perhaps fuelled by scenes with characters like Jesse Pinkman in “Breaking Bad” or by catchy tunes like Afroman’s “Because I got high”, is a persistent and pervasive myth. The general perception tends to equate cannabis use with a dip in motivation, a resignation to being couch-bound, even languor encapsulated. However, this popular belief deserves a proper examining.

Yes, cannabis use can produce short-term feelings of laziness. After consumption, lethargy can set in after about 10 minutes, peaking around 1-3 hours after use and in some cases lasting up to 8 hours. This period of slower pace and lower productivity, however, is not the whole story.

Contrary to popular belief, substantial scientific research upends the assumption that cannabis users are innately or perpetually lazy. A study showed that cannabis users showed no significant difference in enjoyment or motivation when compared with non-users. Thus, refuting the stereotype often caricatured in media. Moreover, it found no significant link between frequency of cannabis use and either apathy or lack of enjoyment, even among daily users.

The same study reinforced this conclusion with further examination of physical effort and reward appreciation tasks. It found no significant difference between cannabis users and non-users in these areas. This depiction of cannabis users as equally active and equally able to enjoy rewards challenges the traditional ‘lazy stoner’ stereotype. Unjust assumptions about cannabis users can not only stigmatize but also confound messages around harm reduction.

Myth: Cannabis overdose can kill you

One of the most prevalent myths surrounding cannabis is the risk of fatal overdose. But let it be known: while it's indeed possible to overindulge in cannabis, ringing the death knell because of it is a stretch too far. Firstly, let's dissect the meaning of an overdose. It indicates the consumption of a substance beyond the normal or recommended amount, leading to adverse impacts. So, can you overdose on cannabis? Absolutely. Symptoms may include anxiety, paranoia, dizziness, hallucinations, or even physical discomforts such as chest pain. These symptoms, though disturbing, are typically short-lived and non-lethal.











While rare, consuming a large amount of cannabis in conjunction with another substance can lead to more acute reactions. However, to reach a fatal level of cannabis consumption, an individual would need to ingest an astronomical amount: around 1,500 pounds within a quarter of an hour. Given the limitations of human consumption capacity and time, accomplishing such a feat is next to impossible. So, can you enjoy your cannabis without fearing the grim reaper’s call? Yes, as long as moderation is your guiding principle. And remember, while the myth of a fatal cannabis overdose can be convincingly debunked, the importance of sensible consumption and respect for the substance should not be discounted.