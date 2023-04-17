Complete your Phuket nightlife experience with Weedly Wonka

PHOTO: Weedly Wonka

In the heart of Phuket’s bustling nightlife scene, a new cannabis dispensary has opened its doors to locals and tourists alike. Weedly Wonka, the brainchild of a group of weed enthusiasts, is located in the most lively and prominent area of Phuket. Thanks to it’s location, it’s easily accessible to anyone who want to hang out, relax and enjoy high-quality cannabis.

Prime location in Patong

Patong Beach is a lively and colorful tourist destination in Thailand known for its stunning 1.77-mile beach and vibrant nightlife scene. Year after year, millions of visitors from all over the world come to Patong to bask in the sun, surf the waves, and party until dawn in one of the two main nightlife districts, Bangla Road and the “Paradise Complex.” Patong has earned an inclusive reputation that attracts travelers from all walks of life. This include the LGBTQ+ community, making it a place where the fun never stops.

But now, cannabis enthusiasts have another reason to add Patong to their travel bucket list, and that’s the opening of Weedly Wonka. This new dispensary promises to add a unique flavor to Phuket’s nightlife scene. The dispensary’s comfortable seating areas, chilled beverages, and air-conditioned interior create a welcoming environment for visitors to observe the bustling street life while relaxing with a joint or a cold beer. And the best part? You can smoke inside the shop!

The concept behind Weedly Wonka

Weedly Wonka is more than just a dispensary in Patong – it’s an experience that’s hard to miss. From its whimsical building design to its focus on humor and joy, Weedly Wonka offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. The founders of Weedly Wonka took inspiration from the character Willy Wonka in Roald Dahl’s classic novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory when naming the dispensary. This perfectly reflects their playful approach to cannabis culture.

The building itself is a work of art and a unique attraction in its own right. Passersby can’t help but stop and stare at the colorful and eye-catching caricature of Willy Wonka that adorns the storefront. Once inside, visitors are immersed in a playful and vibrant world of bright colors, fun graphics, and playful merchandise. As soon as they step through the doors, visitors transported to a world of pure imagination.

Weedly Wonka’s focus on creating a fun and lighthearted atmosphere sets it apart from other dispensaries. The dispensary’s founders wanted to create a space where customers could unwind and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. With its playful design and friendly staff, Weedly Wonka is the perfect spot to take a break from the chaos of Patong and indulge in a little bit of whimsy.

Weedly Wonka’s Selection

Weedly Wonka takes their flowers seriously. They only sources their products from trustworthy vendors. Plus, they only partners with indoor farms such as Weedland Medical. This ensures that their products are fresh, exclusive, and packed with terpenes. Thus, guaranteeing consistent quality at all times.

But that’s not all. Weedly Wonka also caters to all the needs of the stoner community by offering a wide range of cannabis-related products. From cheap disposable items to famous high-end brands, such as bongs, pipes, papers, and tips, visitors will feel like a kid in a toy store as they browse through the dispensary’s extensive collection of premium cannabis strains, edibles, concentrates, and more. Moreover, the dispensary’s tranquil and relaxing atmosphere provides the perfect backdrop for an immersive cannabis experience.

Expert Budtenders

At Weedly Wonka, you can rely on the expertise of the dispensary’s trained budtenders to help you find the perfect cannabis product based on your preferences. From taste to smell and effects, the budtenders are well-equipped to provide recommendations tailored to your needs. They’re also knowledgeable about various consumption methods, quantities, and strain details. That’s why they’re the perfect guides for both seasoned smokers and those new to the world of cannabis. With their help, you can explore the extensive collection of premium cannabis strains, edibles, concentrates, and more. Therefore, you can expect to have a truly immersive and enjoyable weed experience in Phuket.

Weedly Wonka is a unique addition to Phuket’s nightlife scene, offering locals and tourists alike a place to unwind and enjoy high-quality cannabis in a playful and joyful environment. With its prime location, exclusive flowers, and knowledgeable staff, Weedly Wonka is sure to become a staple in the weed community of Phuket.

