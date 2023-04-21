Cannex Asia 4/20, the ultimate cannabis community event is happening in Bangkok

“Join the ultimate cannabis celebration of the year – the Cannex Asia 4/20 event this 20th – 22nd of April 2023 at Emquartier, Bangkok”

Get ready to attend the Cannex Asia 4/20 festival, an idea proposed by the Cannex Asia team, a group of business professionals and actual experts in the marijuana industry. The event will feature various aspects of the marijuana industry, including clinics, growers, entertainment media producers, and health experts from the alternative health business group. The Cannex Asia team intends to unite the Thai marijuana association during this grand event. Attendees will be able to learn about marijuana, from cultivation techniques to the useful properties it possesses and the trends of this industry.

The objective of this event is to launch Thailand’s marijuana industry and highlight the numerous benefits of marijuana, a medicinal herb that has been proven to possess many therapeutic properties such as pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, increased appetite, and other applications currently being researched and developed globally.

April 20th is recognised internationally as “Marijuana Day,” and this event will promote a comprehensive understanding of the benefits of marijuana, including its various food applications. The event will feature a variety of new menu items from popular establishments such as Gallery Pizza, DarWings, VIVIN Grocery, including well-known dishes like the Sicilian Artisan Sandwich and many other culinary delights for food enthusiasts

This event is scheduled to take place on April 20th at 3:30 pm at the Flamenco nightclub on Sukhumvit Road. The highlight party will begin on Friday, April 21st and continue until Saturday, April 22nd, featuring the Cannabis Cup competition and a bazaar that gathers various types of vendors including food and beverage, household items, clothing and accessories.

Enjoy various shows including a concert by artist Da Boy Way, comedic performances by leading Thai comedians, art exhibitions, as well as comprehensive knowledge about cannabis.

The Cannex Asia Cannabis Cup 2023, which is being held for the first time in Asia, aims to promote and support the local cannabis industry in Thailand. Participants have the opportunity to win a grand prize of up to 150,000 baht, with a total of 10 awards to be given in 10 sub-categories, including awards for outstanding indoor and outdoor cultivators. Meet the esteemed judges HERE.

For those who are interested in business details for opening a cannabis clinic such as Lollipop, becoming a Harvest store or dealing with any type of cannabis-related trade, such as food, equipment, or products, you can speak with professionals in the marijuana industry to gain insight and direction in launching your brand. To obtain further information or inquire, please contact 0971714197 or email tarin.ck@cannex.asia.

Event Date and Time:

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Flamenco Bar, Level 9, The EmQuartier Shopping Complex.

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Helix Garden, Level 5, The EmQuartier Shopping Complex.

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Helix Garden, Level 5, The EmQuartier Shopping Complex.

Note: Participants must be over 21 years of age on the day of the event and must bring their identification card.

RSVP to the event on Facebook HERE.

Check out their website and social media handles here: Website | Facebook | Instagram.

Don’t miss out on the festivities and view the event agenda HERE.

