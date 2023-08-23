5 common cannabis mistakes to avoid for new users

PHOTO: By Jeff W via Unsplash

Cannabis is becoming more and more popular for its medical benefits and as a way to relax, especially since it’s now legal in Thailand. This popularity, coupled with the new legal status, has sparked curiosity amongst many. And if you’re one of the many considering dipping your toes into the waters of cannabis use, be it for health reasons or simply to explore its recreational side, proceeding with a bit of caution is wise. Here are some common mistakes you need to avoid if you want to start smoking or consuming weed for the first time.

1. Ignoring the research

Just like you wouldn’t walk into a foreign film without subtitles, don’t venture into cannabis use without doing your homework. There’s CBD, there’s THC, there’s Sativa, and there’s Indica. Read about what these terms mean, their effects, and the difference between them. Research is your best friend.

Cannabis strains have specific effects on individuals. Sativa strains are generally more stimulating, providing an uplifting vibe, while the Indica strains tend to induce calming and sedating effects. Like a carefully crafted blend, the hybrid strains pull together the best of both worlds, offering both energising and soothing effects.

But it doesn’t just stop at understanding these strains. Just as every film has its unique plot, each cannabis strain, or what we call ‘chemovars’, also possesses a unique profile made up of cannabinoids and terpenes. This profile greatly influences how a person reacts to a specific strain. So, knowing these components can lead you towards a preferred experience. For example, if strains high in THC make you uncomfortable, then go for a balanced THC: CBD strain or choose a strain devoid of THC altogether.

What you’re about to consume really matters. Being diligent about the type of cannabis you choose to consume is not just about ticking off a checklist. It’s about ensuring that you find the best fit for yourself, be it for relaxation or for zest. Remember, every person reacts differently to various strains, so finding the right one for you could make a world of difference.

2. Too much too soon

When you first consider trying cannabis, it’s vital to remember that moderation is key. As with starting any new substance, your body’s tolerance to cannabis will be low. In the same way, you wouldn’t sprint a marathon without any training; using a high dose of cannabis could lead to unpleasant side effects like anxiety or dizziness.

This is where the familiar mantra “start low and go slow” is more than just a catchy phrase. It’s sage advice. Consider using cannabis as a fine dining experience rather than a hurried fast food meal. Take small amounts at first, similar to taking small sips of fine wine. This way, you’d be less likely to overwhelm your system and can gauge your tolerance level effectively.

Whether you’re inhaling or using oils, it is advisable, to begin with a lower amount than you think you need and give your body ample time to react. A waiting period of 5–10 minutes when smoking and 30–60 minutes when ingesting cannabis is recommended before taking more. Adjust your consumption based on your body’s response.

Using devices like vaporisers, pipes, and joints can be helpful for beginners. They allow you to control the amount you take in, unlike bongs which can often lead to taking in too much at once due to their smoother hit.

When it comes to inhaling, find a balance. Don’t inhale too deeply or too shallow. Holding smoke in your lungs too long can cause irritation, and longer inhales don’t necessarily mean more effects.

Even if you’re starting with CBD, which is less potent than THC, the principle of starting low and slow still applies. The goal is to find the minimum dose that gives the best effect, ensuring an enjoyable and cost-effective experience.

Lastly, remember that everyone’s body reacts differently to cannabis. Starting small and gradually increasing the dose based on your body’s response will not only help you avoid ‘greening out’ but will also allow you to understand your own unique relationship with this versatile plant.

3. Not storing cannabis correctly

To preserve its benefits, it’s essential to store cannabis carefully. Just like you wouldn’t leave a loaf of bread out in the sun to get mouldy, your cannabis also needs tending to. Improper storage can not only lead to a loss in potency and flavour but may also make your cannabis prone to mould and mildew.

An airtight container, often made of glass, is your go-to storage solution. These containers help keep the cannabis fresh and safe from oxygen damage. And if you’re using oils, amber or blue glass bottles are a good choice, with the refrigerator being an ideal storage location.

Just as plants in direct sunlight can wilt, so can your cannabis. Always keep your dedicated storage spot cool, dark and out of direct sunlight. Room temperature is typically optimal, with around 25.5°C being ideal and avoiding any extreme heat or cold.

Another important factor to take into account is the moisture level. Cannabis that’s too moist can be difficult to break up and might not light properly when smoked. On the other hand, overly dry cannabis can crumble quickly, making it hard to handle.

In short, store your cannabis with as much care as you would for any other perishable item. Proper storage goes hand in hand with maintaining the quality and experience of using cannabis. With these storage basics, you’ll help ensure your cannabis stays as fresh and potent as the day you got it, delivering the full range of its benefits each time.

4. Improper care of cannabis gears

Taking proper care of your cannabis gear is just as vital as handling the herb itself. The type of pipe you choose and how you maintain it can significantly impact your cannabis experience.

Clean gear not only guards against mould and clogging but ensures cleaner and tastier inhalations. If you’re using a pipe, for example, you can achieve this by boiling your pipe, soaking it in rubbing alcohol or using specialised pipe cleaners. Some cannabis dispensaries in Thailand also offer cleaning services.

Just like how you wouldn’t neglect cleaning your dishes after a meal, cannabis gear needs the same care and attention. Regular maintenance of your gear, including frequent cleaning, can significantly enhance your cannabis experience, especially if you’re using different strains. Your gear can accumulate ‘resin’, a sticky residue left behind after using cannabis. Cleaning this resin improves your smoking experience and is easier when done regularly.

5. Not staying hydrated

Staying hydrated might not be the first thing you consider when thinking about using cannabis, but it can significantly affect your overall experience. Just like any physical activity where you ensure you have a water bottle at hand, cannabis use, too, requires a focus on hydration. It’s known to cause dry mouth and could, without proper hydration, lead to dehydration causing side effects like dizziness and tiredness.

Drinking plenty of water is not just beneficial for your general health but can truly enhance your cannabis experience. Any toxins which may be released by the cannabis plant during consumption can be effortlessly flushed out of your system with abundant water intake. It can regulate your body temperature as well, keeping you relaxed and comfortable throughout your session. And let’s not forget the role hydration plays in ensuring optimal bodily functions post-consumption.

So, when you’re planning your next or first cannabis experience, giving thought to hydration is instrumental. Stay well-hydrated before and after the use, as it’s an easy yet effective step to make your journey with this plant both enjoyable and healthful.

It’s important to remember that everyone’s cannabis journey is unique, so be patient with yourself. Do your research, start slow, be sure to clean your gears, stay hydrated and above all else, enjoy the process.

If you want to learn more about cannabis, be sure to read our article on the top 5 benefits of indica cannabis strains.