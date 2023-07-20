5 benefits of sativa strains

PHOTO: Freepik

In the world of cannabis, sativa and indica are like the two sides of a coin. Both have unique effects and properties. You might have heard about the calming and soothing effects of indica, which can help you sleep. Meanwhile, sativa, its other half, is known for its invigorating impact.

That’s not to say indica doesn’t have its own charm – many people can testify to its unique benefits. But there are times when you might not want to feel sleepy and relaxed, especially when there are tasks to be completed or creative ideas to be explored.

This is when sativa comes into play. Unlike the sedative effect of indica, sativa is more aligned with generating energy and alertness. So, whether you’re looking to add a dash of creativity to your day, or just want to navigate through everyday chores, sativa might turn out to be a game-changer. Keep reading if you want to learn more about cannabis sativa!

What you need to know about sativa

Before we get into the benefits, let’s take a look at what sativa is all about. Sativa is native to hot, dry climates with extended hours of sunlight, taking root predominantly in regions such as Africa, Central America, Southeast Asia, and certain areas of Western Asia.

When it comes to its physical characteristics, sativa plants are quite distinctive. They grow tall and thin, with leaves that resemble slender fingers. Sativa can reach impressive heights of around 6 feet or 2 meters, but this significant growth does demand patience as these plants typically take longer to reach maturity compared to other cannabis types.

An essential aspect to highlight is the typical CBD-to-THC ratio in sativa. Sativa strains often contain lower concentrations of CBD and higher amounts of THC. This is a noticeable contrast to indica strains, which commonly possess less THC compared to CBD.

Understanding the effects associated with sativa use provides a clearer picture of its potential benefits. Users frequently report a sort of “mind high” or stimulating, anxiety-reducing effect. Given its invigorating properties, sativa is generally preferred for daytime use.

Sativa strains are incredibly diverse, each suitable for different purposes. The availability of various strains enables users to select the one that best suits their needs, making sativa a highly versatile component within the wider landscape of cannabis.

The 5 benefits of cannabis sativa

Now that you know what sativa is all about, here are the 5 benefits of sativa you need to know.

1. Easing anxiety

In this ever-busy, fast-paced world, it’s no surprise that anxiety often finds a way in. Plus, anxiety can also tamper with your confidence and make social interactions really tricky. That’s where sativa steps up, known for reducing these feelings of anxiety and boosting a sense of calm and well-being. Thanks to its euphoric effects, sativa has made a name for itself as a powerful aid against anxiety. Moreover, it often facilitates easier conversation steering and overall social interaction, potentially boosting your confidence.

Plus, there’s a bit of fun thrown in the mix, too. Depending on what type of sativa you choose, you might find yourself laughing a whole lot more, or having ‘the giggles’. And who doesn’t enjoy a good chuckle with friends?

That’s not to say that indica can’t help with anxiety too, because it certainly can. But indica tends to have a very calming, almost sedative effect. Perfect if you’re winding down for the day.

One of the best sativa strains to ease anxiety is Harlequin. Packing a punch with a 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC, Harlequin offers enough stress relief to keep you calm, but in a gentle, easy-going way. It’s not going to knock you flat or leave you feeling out of control. Harlequin traces its roots back to the Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss mixes. What makes it stand out is its high levels of CBD. These help fight off any unpleasant side effects from THC and boost THC’s pain-relieving benefits.

And the best thing is that Harlequin is a treat for your taste buds, offering a variety of flavours from earthy musk to sweet mango. So if you’re feeling a bit wobbly, reach out for Harlequin and let it sprinkle some magic dust your way.

2. Boosting your energy and motivation

Sativa strains are said to have energy-boosting properties. Moreover, the energizing aspect of sativa can have a significant impact on a person’s motivation. Regular users often report that tasks become less daunting, and the drive to accomplish work is higher. The energy boost provided by sativa may make it easier to start tasks and maintain productivity.

There are several strains that can give increase your energy levels, one of the is Sour Diesel. This strain is a cross between Chemdawg and Super Skunk, making it a favourite among regular cannabis users. It offers a high THC content, ranging from 17 to 26 percent, with less than 1 percent CBD. Users report that Sour Diesel has an energizing effect that may also help people with depression.

Another one you need to try if you’re looking for something energizing is the Jack Herer strain. Named in honour of the famous cannabis activist and author, this strain is high in popularity. Reviews frequently laud it for its energizing effects. As with Sour Diesel, many people find it helps with depression symptoms. Jack Herer’s THC content is between 15 to 24 percent, and CBD is less than 1 percent.

Green Crack is worth considering. The name might sound odd, but its effects are not much different from the other two. Known for its energizing effect, users also report relief from depression symptoms. Similar to the previous strains, Green Crack has a THC content of 15 to 25 percent and less than 1 percent CBD.

3. Increasing your creativity

When it comes to enhancing creativity, cannabis sativa products can be a useful tool. They’re often touted for their ability to unlock creative blocks and help formulate new ideas.

A variety of sativa strains can help in this regard. For example, Chocolope offers a moderate amount of THC at 16 to 23 percent and CBD under 1 percent, resulting in a relaxed and creative experience.

Super Silver Haze is another top contender. Known for winning the High Times Cannabis Cup three consecutive years, it has a reputation for promoting creativity and tranquillity. It holds a THC content of between 18 and 23 percent, while its CBD remains under 1 percent.

Not to be overlooked is Durban Poison, recognised for its invigorating effects. Unlike strains that offer sedative benefits, Durban Poison is energizing. This pure sativa boasts a THC content of between 17 and 26 percent and a CBD measurement of less than 1 percent. Users often opt for this strain when looking for a creative boost.

4. Sharpening your focus

Sativa strains of cannabis have been reported to lend a hand in taming a wandering mind, helping to bring clarity and focus. If these are qualities you’re chasing, you might like to cast an eye over the following strains.

The first one is Lucid Blue. A favourite among users seeking to sharpen their concentration, Lucid Blue is a blend of Blue Dream and Grateful Breath. While it’s got a sizable fanbase for its focusing abilities, it’s worth noting that finding this strain could pose a bit of a challenge. Packing a THC content between 16 to 28 percent and a CBD range from 0 to 4 percent, it’s sure to deliver if you can get your hands on it.

Sour Breath could also be a solid choice. Created from a fusion of Sour Diesel and Lamb’s Bread, its striking, pungent smell has made it something of a standout. But the real draw is its reputation for boosting concentration. With a lower THC content, 15 to 17 percent, and less than 1 percent CBD, it’s an ideal choice if you’re on the newer side of cannabis use.

Lastly, Red Congolese is well worth the mention. This high-THC sativa strain is stepping up in the ranks. With a unique cheesy and fruity flavour, it’s causing quite a stir among users. Many of them highlight the strain’s capacity to stimulate clear-headed focus and physical relaxation, creating a balanced and desirable effect. It carries a THC content between 18 to 23 percent, and CBD under 1 percent.

5. Uplifting your mood

When it comes to upliftment, sativa strains of cannabis often hold the key. Notoriously known to create a positive mental state, these strains can be a good pick when you’re yearning for extra cheer.

Consider Strawberry Cough, for instance. This sativa-leaning strain ignites feelings of happiness and euphoria, making it a popular choice among those seeking an elevated mood. Strawberry Cough carries a THC content of 17 to 23 percent, paired with less than 1 percent CBD.

Super Lemon Haze is also known for its mood-boosting properties. Born from Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze, a majority of Leafly reviewers happily reported feelings of happiness or euphoria after using this strain. Super Lemon Haze presents a THC content of 18 to 25 percent, with less than 1 percent of CBD.

Wrapping things up, cannabis sativa is really something special. It’s not just a pretty plant—it offers a plethora of unique benefits that can appeal to a broad range of people. Whether you’re seeking enhanced focus, a mood uplift, an energy kick, a creativity boost, or even a bit of relief from anxiety, sativa has got you covered, in a way that keeps you lively.

As with all good things, though, knowing what works for you is essential. Always keep in mind your personal needs, how much you can handle, and what you actually enjoy. Oh, and obviously, be mindful of the rules. Enjoy exploring!