Buddhism doesn’t ban Polygamy, As long as everyone’s happy

If you’ve spent any time in Thailand, you’ve probably heard the term mia noi “minor wife.” You may have also assumed that in a country where 95% of the population is Buddhist, such arrangements must be somehow frowned upon by the religion. However, the reality is more nuanced. Understanding it helps unlock something important about Thai culture.

Buddhism Doesn’t Actually Define Marriage

This surprises most Westerners. Buddhism treats marriage as a secular institution, an arrangement between two people or families, and does not insist on monogamy, polygamy, or any other specific form of marriage. There is no Buddhist wedding ceremony in the canonical sense. No monk is required to officiate. In addition, the Tipitaka, the core Buddhist scripture, does not clearly regulate marriage.

So the question of “how many partners is allowed” was never really Buddhism’s question to answer.

The One Rule That Matters: The Third Precept

What Buddhism does care about is the Five Precepts the basic ethical commitments for laypeople. The third precept is the relevant one here. In Pali, it reads: kāmesu micchācāra veramani sikkhāpadam samādiyāmi roughly translated as a commitment to avoid misconduct in sensual matters.

The earliest Pali commentaries define sexual misconduct primarily through the concept of agamya: persons with whom sexual contact constitutes a violation. The list includes people already in committed relationships, people under the guardianship of family, people who have taken vows of celibacy, and people who cannot give genuine consent. The logic is not that certain acts are inherently impure. Instead, the logic is that these situations involve deception, betrayal, exploitation, or violation of trust.

In plain terms: the sin isn’t the number of partners. The sin is the harm caused to others.

How Thailand’s Buddhist Leaders Interpreted This

Krom Phraya Vajirananavarorasa, Thailand’s 10th Supreme Patriarch of Buddhism from 1910 to 1921, defended multiple wives by stating that if a man did not try to seduce or steal away another man’s wife, he had not violated the Third Precept.

This interpretation shaped centuries of Siamese society. The ethical reasoning was that wealthy men who took on additional wives were seen as providing for women who would otherwise have few options to support themselves. That act of support carried its own moral weight. Within that cultural logic, polygamy wasn’t indulgence. On the contrary, it was framed as responsibility.

Thailand’s Legal History

Polygamy could be freely practiced in Thailand before 1 October 1935. The Civil and Commercial Code, enacted that year, mandated monogamous marriage under Section 1452. Before that, the old family law assigned wives to three legal categories: mia klang muang (the official wife), mia klang nok (the minor wife), and mia klang thasi (slave wives). Additionally, children from all these unions were recognised as legitimate.

The shift to monogamy was driven not by Buddhist reform, but by Western diplomatic pressure during Thailand’s modernisation era under King Chulalongkorn.

What the Religion Actually Recommends

None of this means Buddhism endorses multiple partners as ideal. Ajahn Chah, one of Thailand’s most respected 20th-century monks, taught that a person who cannot fully commit to one partner and then seeks a second or third is simply indulging. He also taught that moderation in all sensual matters is essential to serious practice.

Buddhist teaching also points out that polygamous life creates more familial entanglement, which makes the cultivation of a calm and focused mind considerably harder. The path toward less suffering generally means fewer attachments, not more.

Buddhism does not contain an explicit rule banning multiple partners. What it contains is a framework built on one question: does this cause harm? Harm through deception, coercion, or betrayal of someone who is already in a committed relationship is where the line is drawn. Therefore, consent, transparency, and care for everyone involved are the conditions that matter.

For expats trying to understand Thailand’s cultural attitudes toward relationships, this is the key: what looks permissive on the surface is actually built on a specific ethical logic — one that prioritises honesty and responsibility over a fixed number.