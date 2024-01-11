Bone appétit! Bangkok’s most woof-worthy pet-friendly restaurants

PHOTO: CRAFT Bangkok

As a fellow pet lover, we can imagine that you’re always on the hunt for pet-friendly establishments where you can enjoy a good meal with your furry companion by your side. Lucky for you, Bangkok is full of such places! Without further ado, here are the best pet-friendly restaurants in Bangkok where you can indulge in some delicious grub with your four-legged companion by your side.

Top 5 pet-friendly restaurants in Bangkok

Craft Bangkok

Opening Hours: Daily, 07:00 – 00:00 (midnight)

Address: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, 78 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

With a welcoming outdoor terrace and a lush neighboring garden, CRAFT is the perfect spot to hang out with your four-legged companion. Watch their skilled baristas at work as you sip on single origin and blended coffees sourced from Thailand’s coffee landscape. Take a bite from their extensive all-day menu featuring local and international daily specials. Moreover, indulge in their signature cocktails or wide selection of local and international beers on tap.

At CRAFT, they are proud to be a pet-friendly café. That’s why they invite you to come and spend quality time with your furry friend in their relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Whether you’re stopping in for a quick coffee break or a leisurely evening with friends and pets, CRAFT is the perfect social hub for all your pet-friendly café and bar needs.

Roast Thonglor

Opening Hours: Daily, 08:00 – 22:00

Address: 3 branches across Bangkok. Featured: The COMMONS 335 Thong Lo 17 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

Roast Thonglor is more than just a restaurant. It’s a culinary journey that takes you on a delicious adventure through a variety of multi-cuisine comfort foods that are sure to satisfy every palate. But what makes this gastronomic haven even more special is their heartwarming gesture of welcoming pets.

To ensure a seamless dining experience with your pet, it’s always a good idea to call ahead and confirm any specific requirements that Roast Thonglor may have. But with their warm and accommodating staff, you can rest assured that you and your furry friend will be well taken care of!

Siri House

Opening Hours: Wednesday – Monday, 10:30 – 22:30

Address: 14, 2 Soi Somkid, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Siri House is another great destination for pet owners looking to spend some quality time with their furry companions. Located within the establishment are three different bars, all of which are welcoming to pets. Luka, Quince, and Jacqueline bar all offer delicious food and drinks for humans to enjoy, while their furry friends can relax and soak up the atmosphere.

Additionally, Siri House boasts a beautiful garden area, which is open to both pets and their owners. This lush, green space provides the perfect opportunity for both pets and their owners to unwind and enjoy the outdoors.

Vistro Bangkok

Opening Hours: Daily, 10:30 – 20:15

Address: 46/1 Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

For devoted pet owners who also uphold a vegan philosophy, Vistro Bangkok is a beacon of hope. This delightful eatery is an oasis of plant-based cuisine, catering to humans and their furry companions alike. It’s a pet-friendly paradise where four-legged friends can frolic and play while their owners relish the flavors of nutritious vegan dishes.

The restaurant’s sustainable menu is a perfect match for those who share a deep love for their animal companions and the planet. The plant-based fare is both delectable and nutritious, offering a diverse range of flavors that will satisfy any palate. Thus, we can confidently say that Vistro Bangkok is one of the best pet-friendly restaurants in all of Bangkok.

Plantiful

Opening Hours: Daily, 08:00 – 20:00

Address: 27 Sukhumvit 61 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

Next on our list of pet-friendly restaurants in Bangkok is Plantiful. As a plant-based venue, Plantiful has a variety of delicious food options that are free of animal products, which can be a healthy choice for many people. Plus, the fact that it’s welcoming to dogs is a nice touch for pet owners who want to bring their pups along for a meal or snack.

It’s worth noting that not all plant-based foods are created equal, so it’s important to make sure you’re still getting a balanced and nutritious diet. However, if you’re someone who enjoys plant-based eating or wants to try it out, Plantiful could be a great option to check out. And of course, it’s always nice to have a dog-friendly venue to enjoy with your furry friend!

Bangkok is a city that loves its pets and has plenty of options for pet owners who want to dine out with their furry companions. From cozy cafes to fancy restaurants, there’s something for everyone. With so many wonderful options to choose from, you and your pet are sure to have a paw-some time exploring the pet-friendly restaurants in Bangkok!

