Best sightseeing spots in Koh Chang

Koh Chang is the second largest island in Thailand. Its name, Chang, means elephant in English as the shape of the island is formed like an elephant. Located not far from the Cambodian border, Koh Chang has a total area of 429 square kilometres.

Even though the beaches have seen significant development recently, mostly along the northwest coast, the majority of the accommodations are still modest bungalows rather than opulent hotels. Even yet, Koh Chang Island still boasts incredible views and an abundance of enchanting, serene, and uncrowded beaches for visitors to enjoy. It has not yet grown to the same extent as locations like Phuket and Koh Samui.

How to get to Koh Chang?

Due to not having an airport, Koh Chang Island can only be accessed by ferry from Trat Province. There are two docks on the island. Ferry services for vehicles and passengers between Ko Chang and the mainland are provided by two companies and two docks. Koh Chang is located almost 300 kilometres away from Bangkok.

There are several ways to go to Trat District and the ferry to Koh Chang These include buses, vans, taxis, and of course, private vehicles. The service is held from 6:00 until 19:30.

Enjoy the best beaches

Situated in the western part of the island, White Sand Beach, Lonely Beach, Kai Bae Beach, and Klong Prao Beach are the busiest and most developed beaches in Koh Chang. The island’s east and south have significantly more serene, isolated, and immaculate beaches.

White Sands Beach is situated on the northwest side and can be reached from the ferry terminal in roughly 25 minutes by car. It is the busiest, most contemporary, and well-liked beach among tourists. The beach comes alive at night with bars, fish, and barbecue restaurants.

Klong Plu Waterfall

The most well-known waterfall on the island is Klong Plu, which can only be reached from Klong Prao beach on the western side. There are numerous restaurants, shops, and restrooms at the park offices, which are roughly two km away by car from the beach.

A short walking trail through a 600-meter forest begins at the parking lot and descends to the base of a 20-meter waterfall, which forms a cool pool and offers excellent swimming.

Fishing village and Bang Bao Pier

At Koh Chang Island’s southernmost point, Bang Bao Bay is where you’ll find Bang Bao Pier. There formerly existed a fishing community where fishing provided the majority of the residents’ income. There are wooden buildings on stilts that were formerly homes on either side of the pier.

Nearly all tourists visit Bang Bao Pier, which is regarded as one of Koh Chang’s most well-known attractions. This location, like many other areas in Thailand, was not spared from the tourism boom, which resulted in a drastic alteration in the area’s appearance and increased commercialization.

Party at Lonely Beach

In terms of nightlife, large beach parties comparable to those on Koh Phi Phi or Koh Pha Nga are not found here. After all, people still primarily travel to this island to unwind, rest, and find peace.

However, Koh Chang offers several really good locations for entertainment and Koh Chang night parties. particularly on the island’s busier beaches, White Sand Beach and Lonely Beach. You can discover some beach parties if you stroll north along Lonely Beach in the evening. Though the dances and celebrations are primarily held on the beaches, the bars usually have dance floors too.

Snorkelling around the island

Mu Koh Chang Marine Park, a marine reserve, is centred on Koh Chang Island and consists of roughly 40 islands, some big and some small Some are inhabited with resorts, and uninhabited on others. The smaller islands close to Koh Chang, including Ko Rang and Ko Wai, are best for day visits and snorkelling, while the larger islands, like Ko Kut and Koh Mak, are excellent for multiple-night trips with a variety of resorts.

One of the various boating and snorkelling excursions available on the island is a great option for anyone who would like to get up close and personal with marine life. The majority of trips include a stop at three or four islands. Here you can take in the stunning scenery and beaches while snorkelling off their coastlines.

Rasta viewpoint

Rasta View is a café/restaurant perched on a cliff on Koh Chang’s southern shore, directly close to Tranquilly Bay Residence and Klong Kloi Beach, one of the island’s better-known but less well-known beaches. As you pass the road next to Rasta View, you will see the place’s brightly coloured, simplistic building.

When you have a closer look you will be instantly captivated with it. As previously stated, this restaurant boasts an amazing atmosphere and what is believed to be the most picturesque viewpoint in Ko Chang.

The mangrove boardwalk of Salakphet

To promote eco-tourism, Koh Chang went above and above by creating elevated walking routes right in the middle of the mangrove woods. Without doing much harm to the environment, the boardwalk lets tourists enjoy the mangrove woods’ natural beauty.

The mangrove forest’s meandering route is roughly 500 metres long. There are signs explaining the vegetation kinds in the area at various places along the route, however, they are only in Thai so make sure to have Google Translate ready to use. At the end of the trail are magnificent landscapes that are truly breathtaking.

Kai Bae Viewpoint

In Koh Chang, the most well-known viewpoint point is Kai Bae. Situated along the road that leads to Lonely Beach, to the south of Kai Bae Beach. The best time to arrive at Kai Bae viewpoint is just before sunset. Taking pictures against the backdrop of the setting sun is the perfect photograph. It is already a well-kept lookout point with easy access to tarmac parking.

Go diving

The west coast of Koh Chang has the most intriguing scuba diving locations. At the southernmost point of the island, between Koh Chang and Koh Kut, you can witness sea flowers, numerous types of reef fish, expanding coral reefs, and occasionally eels. There are coral reefs at Hin Lap and Hin Luk Bat. Additionally seen are white-tailed sharks near Hin Phrai Nam, further south.

Visit Koh Mak

Koh Mak is a small island that may be explored on a bike in around one and a half hours. It is located just a 45-minute speed boat ride away from Koh Chang. The London Guardian magazine ranked Koh Mak as one of the world’s ten most beautiful islands.

For those seeking peace, Koh Mack provides the ideal option. The majority of the people in the area reside in three fishing villages on Koh Mak, along with an ATM, a clinic, and an internet café. The majority of hotels are located on the west side of the island in the bay. Most lodging alternatives are found in guest homes.

Koh Chang Island needs to be at the top of your list of places to visit. The island offers several benefits, like being close to Bangkok. Being reachable in a short amount of time by plane, and, of course, the island’s comfortable natural surroundings.

If you’re tired of the commercialisation of islands like Phuket and Koh Phangan and would rather be somewhere quiet and genuine with plenty of entertainment, activities, attractions and dining options, Koh Chang is the place for you.

