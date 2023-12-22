Topgolf Megacity: The perfect venue for your next corporate event

PHOTO: Topgolf Megacity via Facebook

With 4 floors of play, food, and fun, Topgolf Megacity is the ultimate spot for your corporate events! Topgolf Megacity is a sprawling entertainment destination that truly has it all. Located next to Mega Bangna, it features 102 climate-controlled golf-hitting bays, VIP bays, private event spaces, bars, a restaurant, and a lounge. Whether you’re planning to strengthen your team’s bond through fun activities or seeking the ideal venue for board meetings, Topgolf Megacity is your one-stop destination for corporate events. Here’s what they have in store for businesses and corporations.

Team fun at Topgolf Megacity

Team building activities often get a bad rap – a mandatory HR event where everyone gets bored. But that won’t happen at Topgolf Megacity. Here, team building is an opportunity for everyone to have a great time.

Topgolf Megacity takes pride in offering a diverse range of team-building options suitable for groups of 12 to 1,200 people. Their approach to team bonding is refreshingly creative and enjoyable, ensuring that each participant is engaged and excited about the activities.

Plus, they go above and beyond by offering facilitators to arrange your team-building events, offering services such as planners/organisers, MCs, and diverse F&B options. And with their spacious parking areas, your team can focus on the fun without the hassle of finding a parking spot or worrying about logistics.

Golf is, of course, the main event at Topgolf Megacity. There are various customisable games you can choose from, such as TopPractice and Angry Birds. These games aren’t only fun but also foster cross-functional collaborations and open communication within your team.

You can take one of Topgolf Megacity’s clubs (free of charge) or bring your own – the choice is yours. Rest easy if not everyone on your team is a golfing pro. At Topgolf Megacity, you don’t need to be an expert to have a blast. Their professional Bay Hosts are always on hand to guide and teach you how to play.

Versatile meeting spaces

From a crucial board meeting to a brainstorming session to a strategic planning day, Topgolf Megacity’s state-of-the-art meeting spaces are ready to elevate your corporate discussion. The spaces seamlessly blend comfort with cutting-edge technology. They’re equipped with high-definition LED TVs, Hi-Fi audio systems, meeting stationery, and a personal event host, as well as unlimited candies and free-flow tea and coffee.

But the spaces aren’t limited to formal meetings only. Whether you’re hosting workshops, launching a new product, or organising a laid-back gathering, you can customise the spaces to suit the unique atmosphere and objectives of your event.

Foodie paradise

Feeling hungry? No problem! Topgolf Megacity has 5 bars and restaurants. Their kitchen serves up fresh, shareable bites sourced locally. Plus, they have meat dishes, plant-rich, and vegetarian options. In addition to the delicious food, they also have a vast drink selection. These include cold beers, cocktails, a range of wines, and whiskeys, and fresh juices.

The biggest restaurant at Topgolf Megacity is the hitting bays. Yep, the bay area doubles as a restaurant, meaning you can grab a bite while playing. If you prefer to sip on ice-cold drinks and enjoy classic American comfort food while catching sports action, then their Sports Bar is for you. They also have Pink Giraffe Rooftop Bliss, a rooftop restaurant where you can savour classic cocktails paired with Cali-Japanese bites.

For a casual dining experience, head to the food bus. Indulge in bold Thai dishes, healthy comfort food, and international classics and wash it all down with a variety of beers. Lastly, The Devil’s Lounge is a great place if you’re looking for something a little more elegant. You can choose from 65 wines & whiskeys served by the glass and bottle, all reasonably priced. And don’t forget to pair your drink with tasty, shareable bites like cold cuts and fresh pasta.

Topgolf Megacity is more than just an entertainment hub. With its one-stop service for event arrangements and dynamic space, it’s the perfect destination for all your corporate event needs. If you’re ready to elevate your corporate events to a whole new level, book your space now on their website HERE. You can also reach out to them via phone at +66 (0)2114 1289 or email onestopservice@topgolfthailand.com. And don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Experience the perfect blend of fun, sophistication, and productivity at Topgolf Megacity!

