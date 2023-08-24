5 steakhouses in Phuket you need to try in 2023

PHOTO: Sam’s Steaks & Grill via Facebook

For meat-eaters, there’s nothing better than a tender and juicy steak seasoned just enough to highlight its natural flavour. Some people prefer wagyu, some love ribeye, some opt for Angus, and some like filet. Everyone has different preferences when it comes to steak, and fortunately, Phuket has a number of great steakhouses. So, if you’re looking for the best place to eat steak on the island, here are the top 5 Steakhouses in Phuket you should try in 2023.

Top 5 Steakhouses in Phuket

Sam’s Steaks & Grill

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 18:00 – 23:00

Address: Holiday Inn Phuket Resort, 52 Thaweewong Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150

Click here to Google Maps

One place you definitely shouldn’t miss when it comes to steaks in Phuket is Sam’s Steaks & Grill. Situated inside the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket, just off of Patong Beach, the restaurant offers a modern and classy décor. They serve up an array of classic European dishes prepared by a professional chef and his team, including delicious imported steaks. One of their signatures is the Fillet Chef Chantaporn, which is a big beef fillet served with roasted bone marrow and red wine sauce. In addition to tasty steaks, the menu also features racks of lamb, salmon, and lobster. They offer a good selection of wine as well. If you’re not sure which wine to pair with your steak, don’t hesitate to ask the waiting staff as they’re well trained to offer detailed food and wine recommendations.

La Cantina Steak House & Pizzeria

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 23:00

Address: 28/75 Moo1 soi Sayuan Naiharn Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, Amphoe Muang Phuket 83000

Click here to Google Maps

La Cantina Steak House & Pizzeria is a great place to indulge in mouthwatering barbeque-cooked steak over an open flame. The steaks here are cooked to perfection and prepared to your taste. Don’t miss out on their delicious Spare Ribs, which is perfectly seasoned, succulent, and tender. Their wood fired Italian pizzas are tempting as well. In addition to pizza and steaks, their menu also includes a great selection of pasta, burgers, fish dishes, soups, and homemade desserts. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor dining areas, both with a relaxing and homey atmosphere. The staff are also welcoming and friendly. You’re guaranteed to have a nice time here.

Harry’s Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 00:00

Address: 110/2 Soi Big One, Thaveewong Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83100

Click here to Google Maps

Savor the best of both worlds at Harry’s Restaurant, charmingly perched in the heart of Patong. This gem beautifully encapsulates a classic and vintage aesthetic in its design, offering an inviting ambience to revel in, whether it’s for a romantic rendezvous, a hearty family gathering, or an enjoyable evening with friends. Beyond its winsome decor, Harry’s delivers an exceptional dining experience, meticulously built around local, fresh ingredients. The menu is a fabulous blend of classic steaks, mesmerizing Thai delights, fusion wonders, pizzas, and many more gastronomic delights that cater to everyone, even to those with vegetarian and gluten-free diets. Noteworthy is their Planksteak, a succulent delight which, when paired with their creamy Swedish-style béarnaise sauce, turns into an unforgettable sensation that dances on the taste buds.

Best Thai Beef

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 14:00 – 22:00

Address: 5 Dibuk Rd, Tambon Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Click here to Google Maps

If you want to treat yourself to a perfectly cooked and tender steak in Phuket, Best Country Beef is well worth considering. The restaurant has an attractive selection of high-quality steaks. The chef will help you choose the best cuts front glass fridge. Most of the beef here is Thai Wagyu Beef from the northeast of Thailand, which is a crossbreed between Australian or Japanese wagyu. Make sure to try their excellent Striploin Dry Aged 45 Days, New York Steak, and Thai Wagyu burger. Besides steaks, you can also enjoy pasta, fish, and Thai food.

Karlsson’s Restaurant and Steakhouse

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00 (Patong) / Daily, 12:30 – 23:00 (Karon)

Address:

Patong: 108/16 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Karon: Soi The Old Phuket Hotel Karon, Phuket 83100, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Karlsson’s Restaurant & Steakhouse is a Scandinavian-style restaurant serving up excellent steaks, pizzas, Scandinavian cuisine, and Thai dishes. Their beef steaks are imported from Australia, with Australian rib eye as one of their most popular menus. Make sure to also try the Scandinavian menu, such as Toast Skagen and Swedish meatballs. They have a wide variety of seafood as well, including Smoked Salmon with Swedish Dill Cream Potatoes.

Follow us on :













There are numerous other great steakhouses in Phuket, but these five are our most favourite in 2023. Make sure to give them a try and get ready for some of the best steaks you’ll taste in your life!

If you’re looking for more delicious food in Phuket, make sure to check our article on Phuket’s Best Local Seafood Restaurants and Phuket’s 5 Best Beachfront Restaurants.