Top 5 international moving companies in Thailand

Are you relocating to or from Thailand and need an international moving company? We’re here to help. Finding a reputable company to store and ship your precious cargo is essential. In addition, the company you choose should be reliable, efficient and professional. This is especially important to ensure your stuff arrives safely with no damage.

To aid your search, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 international movers in Thailand. Known for their popularity, these companies have a long history of relocating families and businesses. While some are global players in mobility, others are locally based. However, overall each of them prides themselves in offering expertise in helping you move overseas.

5 Popular International Moving Companies in Thailand

Allied Thailand

Address: 882/2 Loft Lane, La Salle Road, Sukhumvit 105, Bangna, Bangkok 10260. Additionally, they provide moving services in Pattaya.

Allied Thailand is number 1 on our list due to its high-end services. As an international company, they have branches in over 40 countries and 600 locations. In fact, they are one of the largest and most recognised moving companies in the world, handling over 50,000 foreign removals annually.

Founded in 2005, their Thailand branch currently employs around 48 people. Their staff of international movers are well adept, trustworthy and professional. Further, they provide all the necessary packing materials and parcel items in sturdy crates that are double wrapped. For maximum protection, they pad all furniture and use acid-free tissue, bubble-wrap and polystyrene chips as well.

Each of their “Move Consults” come equipped with iPads to take thorough inventories of your belongings and to provide accurate estimates. Moreover, their customised solutions adapt to any type of cross-continental move. They even have an online tracking system called GlobalCom. This allows customers to check the status of their cargo, 24-hours a day. This service is particularly useful to “review critical dates, including survey, pick up, port departure and arrival, customs clearance and delivery”.

Thai Movers

Address: 3388 / 77 Sirinrat Building, 21st Floor, Rama 4 Road, Khlongton Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110.

Thai Movers have been offering moving and storage services in Thailand for over 2 decades. They prioritise customer service and aim to make the process as seamless as possible. In addition, their services are reasonably priced and it is easy to get an estimate – simply just fill out their instant quote form for a prompt answer.

They can fulfil any request, no matter how big or small. As members of the IAM (International Associaton of Movers), they ship to over 170 countries including the US, United Kingdom, China and more. Furthermore, they handle thousands of overseas baggage shipments every year and thus, are highly experienced. They also cover the cost of customs so you don’t have to deal with extra fees and stay environmentally friendly by using recycled materials.

Santa Fe Relocation

Address: Headquartered in, 207 Soi Saeng Uthai, Sukhumvit 50 Road Kwang Prakanong, Khet Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110.

Whilst Santa Fe has head office is in Bangkok, they operate in most of Thailand, from Chiang Mai to Chanthaburi.

They aim to be a one-stop-shop when it comes to moving overseas. Thus, they offer 7 main services. These include pre-move consultation, in-home and home video surveys, packing services, transport, customs clearance and delivery and unpacking. However, if you need to tailor these services to your needs even further, add-ons are available also. From shipment protection, storage, vehicle shipping to pet relocation, they offer something for everyone. In addition, their shipping charges are completely transparent so there are no unexpected costs.

During the packing process, only the best packaging materials and techniques are used. This is especially important to guarantee safety and avoid damage during shipment. Moreover, their experienced surveyors compile precise surveys, to make sure every item is accounted for. Next, they’ll securely send your belongings to their new home via air or sea. As they have access to a global network of international movers, they can ship to 40 countries such as Germany and the Philippines. Overall, this moving company is a safe and reliable choice.

Asian Tigers

Address: Head office is at 3388 / 74 – 77 Sirinrat Building, 21st Floor, Rama 4 Road, Klongton Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110.

Asian Tigers has the proficiency to manage every aspect of your move. With 45 years of experience, they offer expert advice on all international shipping requirements. Aside from Bangkok, they operate in 85 other areas in Thailand including Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Krabi and more.

They have offices in 14 countries with over 1,400 professionals. Thus, customers have unrivalled access to the best movers in the world as a result of their worldwide network of partners. This, coupled with their in-depth knowledge of countries and their custom regulations has made them a favourite of major corporations. This is especially evident as 400 of the Fortune Global 500 companies rely on the Asian Tigers to fulfil their moving and mobility needs. In addition, they help 16,000 families relocate each year, further attesting to their popularity.

They provide ongoing support to minimise stress from the start to the finish of your move. Moreover, every step is taken care of – highly skilled craftsmen will pack, unpack and deliver your goods. Therefore, you can count on them to keep your beloved items safe and sound.

Saharienthong (Gold Express)

Address: 49/226 Moo 6, Srinagarindra Road, Bangmuang, Amphoe Muang, Samut Prakarn 10270

Saharienthong Transport Company Limited, also known as Gold Express, is a charmingly efficient moving company that does the schlepping so you don’t have to. This dashing company jetted onto the scene in 2006 and has been delivering top-notch moving experiences ever since.

Whether you’re packing up your one-room condo or shipping the entire office to a new location, Saharienthong is poised to lend a hand, or rather, an entire team of professional, highly-skilled hands. Not only do they handle your everyday items with care, but they also offer a specialty service for those high-risk knick-knacks you’ve got kicking around.

At Saharienthong, their mission is totake the stress and strain off your shoulders so you can sit back, enjoy a cuppa, and leave the heavy lifting to the professionals. From their skilled employees to the fleet of ready-and-waiting trucks, they’ve got all bases covered for your big move.

Relocating your whole life oversea’s is daunting in itself but these companies all promise to take the stress out of the process. By helping you pack, unpack and securely move your cargo, they’re committed to keeping your precious belongings safe. If you’re thinking of moving to Thailand and need some more information, read our article on things you should do before moving to Thailand.

