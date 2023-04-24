Top 10 Steakhouses in Bangkok

Ah, red meat. Whether slathered in a variety of sauces and spices or rubbed with just salt and pepper, nothing beats a juicy steak grilled to perfection. There is, of course, a very fine line between a properly cooked steak and a leathery, overdone steak. Therefore, choosing the best steakhouse that can cook it right is crucial. Fortunately, Bangkok is full of excellent steakhouses offering some of the best steaks you will ever eat – big, juicy, and tasty!

With so many choices, picking the best steakhouse can be difficult. After all, steaks can get pretty expensive, so it has to be worth it. So, to help you decide where to go for some delicious meat, we have rounded up Bangkok’s very best steakhouses for you.

10 of the Best Steakhouses in Bangkok

Whether you prefer rare or well-done tenderloin or ribeye, prepare yourself to taste some of the most delicious steaks in Bangkok.

El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse

As you might have guessed from the name, El Guacho Argentinian Steakhouse offers traditional Argentinian specialties with a modern ambiance. They import high-quality beef from both Australia and the USA, such as Pure Blood Australian Wagyu, natural Prime Black Angus US grain-fed, and Australian Black Angus grass-fed. Furthermore, a wide variety of cuts are available here, including prime fillet, ribeye, and New York striploin. Additionally, you can also choose lamb shank and lamb chops. They serve their menu in a very classic manner, with some incredible sauces complimenting each dish. If you opt for beef, make sure to try their famous prime Wagyu fillet mignon.

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 – 23:00.

Address: 8, 4-7 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Madison

Madison offers everything you could want in a steakhouse: a pleasant atmosphere, top-notch service, and a great selection of meats and wines. Situated in the stunning courtyard of Anantara Siam Bangkok, the restaurant has a subtle but luxurious and tasteful decor designed by Tony Chi. A meat-lovers paradise, the restaurant boasts an extensive selection of the finest cuts of meat from Japan and Australia. Steakhouse standards, such as grain-fed wagyu tomahawk, Black Angus prime Australian beef, and grilled lamb chops, rule the menu here. Those who prefer their meat to be more tender but packed with intense flavour won’t miss out here because the restaurant has dry-aged beef options as well. You can personalize your steak order with additions such as truffles, scallops, and foie gras. Fish options are also available, including the signature poached cod made from ultra-fresh fish.

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:30 – 14:30 and 17:00 – 22:30.

Address: Anantara Siam Bangkok, 155 Rajdamri Road, Bangkok 10330.

New York Steakhouse

Nestled in the JW Marriot Hotel, the New York Steakhouse is arguably a timeless classic in Bangkok. Since its opening in 1997, the steakhouse has consistently delivered an excellent choice of juicy steaks, fresh seafood, and an impressive wine list. The restaurant’s star attraction is its wide selection of imported meats from countries like Japan, Australia, and the United States. All of their Japanese cuts have a marbling score of 9 and 10, which are not only the rarest but also the most prized. With spacious tables, large leather armchairs, dimly lit space, and black and white photos of New York City, this steakhouse will make you feel like you are transported to the Big Apple. When you’re done with your steak, make sure to try the dessert. The famed chocolate lava is a must-try here.

Opening hours: Open daily from 18:00 – 23:00.

Address: JW Marriott Hotel, 4 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

Artur Restaurant

Artur Restaurant is owned and run by restaurant mogul Artur Kluczewski, who previously ran some very successful hotel restaurants. The restaurant boasts a classic and sophisticated setting with a touch of Art Deco. Offering tableside carving, high-end beef, and hearty sides with a personal touch and French flair, it is a true steak haven for meat enthusiasts. The menu features a wide selection of steaks, seafood, and classic martinis. One of the most popular dishes is the Côte de Boeuf (prime rib), which is best-enjoyed medium-rare – soft and pinkish on the inside, but well burnt and slightly crispy on the outside. The American prime Angus beef and the Tajima Kobe beef are also some highlights of the menu. However, if you prefer pork over beef, the pan-fried cut of organic pork chop is a must.

Opening hours: Open daily from 17:00 – 22:00.

Address: Bliston Suwan Park View, 9 Soi Ton Son, Ploen Chit Road, Bangkok 10330.

Cocotte Farm Roast & Winery

The last steakhouse on our list is Cocotte Farm Roast and Winery, which offers a delightful mix of a rural chic atmosphere and organic farm products. This contemporary rotisserie has a farm-to-table concept that focuses on the use of sustainable and organic ingredients. The menu features the melt-in-your-mouth, slow-cooked wagyu chunk ribs, as well as an Australian wagyu tomahawk. Besides the beef, you should also try the roast chicken, which they marinate with the chef’s delicious recipe and serve with a sauce of your choice.

Opening hours: 11:00 – 21:00.

Address: Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Prime Restaurant

The next restaurant on our list is the Prime Restaurant. A novel and participatory element have been added to the eating experience by the open kitchen idea at this upscale restaurant, which features contemporary and modern decor. The menu at Prime focuses on premium-quality steaks, including Australian Black Angus and USDA Prime cuts. For lovers of steak, their hallmark dish, the Bone-in Ribeye, is a must-try. This succulent cut is skillfully grilled to your preferred degree of doneness and served with a variety of mouthwatering sides and sauces. The menu also features a selection of appetizers, seafood meals, and desserts in addition to steaks to sate your appetite.

Opening hours: Open daily from 5:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Address: Floor 7th, 12 Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant

This chic restaurant provides an unforgettable dining experience by presenting spectacular views of the metropolitan skyline. The menu at Scarlett features a delicious combination of French and international cuisine with an emphasis on top-notch steaks. The steaks served here are imported from Australia, the United States, and Japan and come in a variety of cuts to suit different tastes. The Australian Black Angus Tenderloin, one of their special meals, is a delicious and tender cut that is a must-try for steak fans. In addition, the restaurant serves a delightful array of cheese platters, desserts, and fresh seafood meals. To complete your meal, Scarlett boasts an extensive wine list comprising over 150 labels, ensuring that you’ll find the perfect accompaniment to your chosen dish.

Opening hours: Open daily from 5:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Address: @ Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, 188 Si Lom, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Rossini’s

An Italian dining place inside the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Hotel, with its magnificent environment and first-rate service, Rossini’s is an amazing Italian restaurant that provides a wonderful dining experience. The interior has a warm and welcoming feel thanks to a seamless fusion of modern design and classic charm. When you enter Rossini’s, you’ll be welcomed with a varied menu that features a fantastic selection of foods, including seafood, pasta, and, of course, steaks. The steaks served here are of the highest quality and flavor since they are made with premium Australian and Japanese Wagyu beef. The mouthwatering Wagyu Tomahawk, a huge and soft cut that is well grilled, seasoned, and served with a selection of delectable sauces, stands out among their exceptional meals.

Opening hours: Open daily from 5:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Address: @the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Hotel, 250 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

CHAR Bangkok

CHAR is a stylish, modern barbecue restaurant with a gorgeous rooftop bar. This chic restaurant is ideal for couples looking for an elegant and romantic dining experience because it provides a tranquil setting with lots of peaceful corners and stunning views of the city skyline. At CHAR, the emphasis is on high-quality, premium meats, with a diverse selection that includes dry-aged Black Angus prime beef from Australia, grass-fed Caviness beef from the USA, and authentic Kobe Wagyu beef with a marbling score of 9. The menu showcases an array of mouth-watering dishes that are expertly prepared and cooked to perfection, ensuring a memorable dining experience.

Opening hours: Open Monday to Saturday; 6 PM – 10:30 PM, Sunday closed

Address: 25th & 26th Floor, Hotel Indigo Bangkok, 81 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Nami Teppanyaki Steakhouse

Diverging from the traditional steakhouse experience, CHAR Bangkok brings a contemporary twist to grilled cuisine. This stylish establishment offers an impressive selection of high-quality meats, including dry-aged Black Angus prime beef from Australia, grass-fed Caviness beef from the USA, and authentic Kobe wagyu beef with a marbling score of at least 8. Another unique dining experience awaits you at Nami Teppanyaki Steakhouse, where the focus is on the utmost quality and culinary expertise. This elegant restaurant specializes in serving the highest grade A5 wagyu beef, cooked to perfection on a teppanyaki iron griddle right before your eyes.

Opening hours: Open Monday to Friday; 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM, and 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM. Open Saturday to Sunday from 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM, and from 5:30 PM until 10:00 PM

Address: JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok, 4 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

So, which steakhouse are you most excited to try? No matter which restaurant you choose, get ready to have some of the most fantastic dining experiences in Bangkok!

