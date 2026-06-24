Why your next Bangkok staycation should be in Phra Nakhon (not Sukhumvit, not Silom)

This stay was hosted by Centara Life Hotel Bangkok Phra Nakhon as a press trip. All opinions are my own.

Photo of Michelle Lim Michelle LimPublished: June 24, 2026, 5:20 PM
98 4 minutes read
Why your next Bangkok staycation should be in Phra Nakhon (not Sukhumvit, not Silom) | Thaiger

Most Bangkok locals haven’t been to the old city since a school field trip, and most tourists rush through it in half a day: Grand Palace, Wat Pho, photo, done. Both groups are missing the essence of Phra Nakhon, Bangkok’s historic old town on Rattanakosin Island.

Phra Nakhon is a completely different city from the one you know on the Sukhumvit line. There are no sky trains, no huge condominiums, and no brunch menus with QR codes, but wide temple courtyards, jasmine garland vendors, local coffee shops frequented by local uncles, and streets that smell like frying garlic and old wood.

As someone who has lived in Bangkok for more than 8 years, I’ll admit I don’t come here nearly enough. Three nights at Centara Life Hotel Bangkok Phra Nakhon reminded me why I should.

Why your next Bangkok staycation should be in Phra Nakhon (not Sukhumvit, not Silom) | News by Thaiger
Hia Tai Kee Visukrasat and Wat Intharawihan

What Is Centara Life?

If you know Centara Hotels & Resorts, you know it as Thailand’s homegrown hotel group. Centara Life is their newer, more flexible brand, sitting in the upper-midscale category. The concept is guest-first, breakfast served until 4pm, 24-hour check-in and check-out, complimentary Thai snacks every afternoon, and a night noodle station running until 11pm. It’s designed for people who don’t want to be managed by a hotel schedule, and it delivers on that promise.

The room

I stayed in a 44-square-metre Premium Suite with a king bed, day bed, separate living and dining area, and a beautiful round bathtub. Simply put, the design is modern, spacious, and comfortable.

state-of-the-art bathtub
The state-of-the-art bathtub in the Premium Suite

What actually got me was something smaller. I’d mentioned ahead of time that it was my anniversary, and when I walked in, two towel dolls were waiting on the bed! Folded with care, the male doll had a romantic smirk. It was a small gesture that was special to my partner and me.

Thai Hospitality at Centara Life
Thai Hospitality at Centara Life

The food, and yes, the kaphrao

The kaphrao at Déjà Brew Lifestyle Café is exceptional, and I will stand by that. Dry-fried, deeply fragrant, served with an egg yolk that breaks perfectly over the top.

Related Articles

I have had hundreds of kaphrao variations as a local in Thailand, and this one is unlike the others, because it’s dry-fried, and the flavour is concentrated. It is also available to order from room service, which is worth knowing!

Dry-fried Kaprao
Dry-fried Kaprao, A Must Try

Déjà Brew is the hotel’s all-day café, open from 6:30am to 11pm, and it covers every hour. Breakfast spread in the morning, solid Thai mains through the day, and a night noodle station – Tom Yum, Mala, Yen Ta Fo – for when you come back late from a night out!

The free afternoon snacks are a nice bonus too: Khao Tan, Khao Kreab, and Khao Kreab Takai, served in big glass jars like something out of a 90s Thai kitchen.

Don’t skip the happy hour

The hotel runs a daily happy hour from 5pm to 6pm featuring local cocktails and drinks. The tom yum cocktail is “interesting” and worth trying at least once for the experience. The bartender also makes my favourite classic — the whiskey sour — quite exceptionally.

The neighbourhood – this is the real reason to visit

Here’s my honest take as someone who has lived in Bangkok for more than 8 years: Khao San Road has a reputation. Locals avoid it because of the tourists. Tourists overlook what’s actually around it because of the party scene.

But Khao San is worth walking around; there’s really more to it than the neon signs and backpacker bars, and the streets surrounding it are full of good eateries and cheap souvenirs.

The hotel offers a free tuk-tuk shuttle to Khao San every 30 minutes from 4pm to 8:30pm, which is the right way to get there. Otherwise, if the weather and heat allow, it’s just a 30-minute walk.

Why your next Bangkok staycation should be in Phra Nakhon (not Sukhumvit, not Silom) | News by Thaiger
The neighbourhood is so walkable!

Here are my off-the-path findings!

Unbranded Café is walkable from the hotel and completely off any tourist path – an open-air space covered in trees, quiet, full of green, with good drinks at great prices. It’s the kind of place that locals stumble across but don’t tell anyone about.

Unbranded Cafe
The unique interior at Unbranded Cafe

Hia Tai Kee Visukrasat is a traditional kopitiam-style coffee shop where the regulars have been coming longer than most tourists have been alive. Strong coffee, a completely unreconstructed atmosphere, and very photogenic. Go for the coffee, not the photo, and you’ll enjoy it more.

Wat Intharawihan is a 10-minute walk through the neighbourhood alleys and houses one of the tallest standing Buddha images in Bangkok – 32 metres of gilded presence that somehow never makes it onto the tourism billboards.

Ruam Yang Market is the local thrifting and street food spot that hasn’t been polished for visitors, which is exactly what makes it worth visiting.

Pak Khlong Talat and Napatsorn Flower Café

About six minutes by car from the hotel (recommended over walking in Bangkok’s heat) Pak Khlong Talat is the city’s famous flower market and worth every minute of the detour. From there, make your way to Napatsorn Flower Café, which is well-loved by locals and a hidden gem for tourists who are willing to venture a little further.

The Flower Market
The Flower Market (Pak Khlong Talat)

This article is for the Bangkokians who haven’t crossed to this side of the city, and for the tourist who wants to experience Bangkok rather than just photograph it. The kaphrao alone is worth the stay at Centara Life, and the Phra Nakhon neighbourhood will take care of the rest for you.

Practical Info about Centara Life

Address: 78 Prajatipatai Road, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Nearest MRT: Sam Yot station

Airports: Don Mueang ~30 mins / Suvarnabhumi ~60 mins

Parking: Complimentary basement parking available

Room types: Superior (21–27 sqm), Deluxe (24 sqm), Premium Deluxe (31–38 sqm), Premium Suite (44 sqm)

Book: centarahotelsresorts.com/centara-life

Instagram: @centaralifephranakhon | Facebook: Centara Life Hotel Bangkok Phra Nakhon

Latest Thailand News
Thai photographer accuses YouTuber of assaulting him over camera angle dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai photographer accuses YouTuber of assaulting him over camera angle dispute

31 seconds ago
Why your next Bangkok staycation should be in Phra Nakhon (not Sukhumvit, not Silom) | Thaiger Things To Do

Why your next Bangkok staycation should be in Phra Nakhon (not Sukhumvit, not Silom)

29 minutes ago
Srinakharinwirot University vows investigation into govt recruitment exam fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Srinakharinwirot University vows investigation into govt recruitment exam fraud

1 hour ago
Thai King, Queen to visit France for 170th anniversary | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai King, Queen to visit France for 170th anniversary

2 hours ago
One ticket, finally? Why Bangkok&#8217;s trains have spent a decade failing to talk to each other | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

One ticket, finally? Why Bangkok’s trains have spent a decade failing to talk to each other

2 hours ago
British acid attack suspect claims he acted in self-defence | Thaiger Pattaya News

British acid attack suspect claims he acted in self-defence

2 hours ago
Koh Samui roosters give foreigner sleepless nights | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Samui roosters give foreigner sleepless nights

2 hours ago
Royal Project develops purple rose for Queen Suthida | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Project develops purple rose for Queen Suthida

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s birth rate is falling. Its International schools are booming anyway. | Thaiger Education

Thailand’s birth rate is falling. Its International schools are booming anyway.

3 hours ago
9 suspects arrested for personal data trafficking during raids at 22 locations | Thaiger Thailand News

9 suspects arrested for personal data trafficking during raids at 22 locations

4 hours ago
How Roojai puts drivers behind the wheel of their own coverage | Thaiger Automotive

How Roojai puts drivers behind the wheel of their own coverage

5 hours ago
Thailand education ranking rises to 52 after years of decline | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand education ranking rises to 52 after years of decline

6 hours ago
Thailand told to drop &#8216;grey Chinese&#8217; label over stigma concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand told to drop ‘grey Chinese’ label over stigma concerns

7 hours ago
3 women steal from British man sleeping in Pattaya restaurant | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 women steal from British man sleeping in Pattaya restaurant

7 hours ago
Bangkok train fares capped at 45 baht under new ticketing scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok train fares capped at 45 baht under new ticketing scheme

7 hours ago
Two airlines suspend direct flights to Siem Reap, dealing a blow to Cambodia&#8217;s tourism push | Thaiger Hot News

Two airlines suspend direct flights to Siem Reap, dealing a blow to Cambodia’s tourism push

7 hours ago
Icelandic man held in Phuket after snatching taxi driver&#8217;s bag | Thaiger Phuket News

Icelandic man held in Phuket after snatching taxi driver’s bag

8 hours ago
Pattaya police hunt foreign suspect for acid attack on apartment worker | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police hunt foreign suspect for acid attack on apartment worker

8 hours ago
Travellers urged to declare Thai herbal inhalers upon arrival | Thaiger Aviation News

Travellers urged to declare Thai herbal inhalers upon arrival

24 hours ago
Officials probe large-scale government recruitment exam corruption | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials probe large-scale government recruitment exam corruption

1 day ago
A Thai office worker earns a good salary, saves hard, and still can&#8217;t buy a home | Thaiger Property

A Thai office worker earns a good salary, saves hard, and still can’t buy a home

1 day ago
Thailand awaits UNESCO decision on Nakhon Si Thammarat temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand awaits UNESCO decision on Nakhon Si Thammarat temple

1 day ago
Thap Lan National Park land adjustment leads to controversy | Thaiger Politics News

Thap Lan National Park land adjustment leads to controversy

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s 12-year plan targets high-income status | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s 12-year plan targets high-income status

1 day ago
Minister confirms Thais paid billions yearly in hidden electricity charges | Thaiger Politics News

Minister confirms Thais paid billions yearly in hidden electricity charges

1 day ago
Bangkok TravelPress RoomThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Michelle Lim Michelle LimPublished: June 24, 2026, 5:20 PM
98 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Michelle Lim

Michelle Lim

Michelle is the Head of Content at ThaigerLife, where she covers all things lifestyle, travel, and sustainability. Originally from Myanmar, she holds a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology from Webster University and is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness. After eight years in Thailand, three of them in Bangkok, she’s made it her mission to uncover quiet spots and hidden corners of the city (though she might keep the best ones to herself). Hua Hin has her heart, but Japanese culture is her soft spot. When she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her chasing sunsets, photographing street cats, or browsing through vintage shops.