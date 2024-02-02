Where to take your date for Valentine’s Day dinner in Bangkok

PHOTO: InterContinental Bangkok

February has arrived, and with it comes all the Valentine’s Day celebrations! Haven’t figured out your plans for this romantic occasion yet? Don’t worry! Bangkok is an amazing place to be on Valentine’s Day because it’s bursting with romantic restaurants to choose from. So, if you’re looking for the perfect spot to woo your sweetheart with a romantic dinner, here are the best places to go for Valentine’s Day in Bangkok.

10 Best restaurants for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner in Bangkok

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

When:

Akira Back: Wednesday, 14 February 2024 from 17:30 – 20:00 and 20:30 – 22:30

Goji Kitchen and Bar: Wednesday, 14 February 2024 from 17:30 – 22:00

The Lobby Lounge: Thursday, 1 February – Wednesday, 14 February from 13:00 – 17:00

Where: 199 Sukhumvit Alley 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Akira Back: 3,500++ THB per person (1st seating) / 4,200++ THB per person (2nd seating)

Goji Kitchen and Bar: 2,699++ THB per person

The Lobby Lounge: 1,288++ THB for two persons

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park has plenty to offer this Valentine’s Day. Surprise your special someone by treating them to a Valentine’s afternoon tea at The Lobby Lounge. Here, you can indulge in a lovely array of sweet and savoury treats, perfectly paired with premium tea or coffee – it’s the true Taste of Romance. Then, head over to Akira Back for a magical five-course dinner featuring delectable dishes from Mini Tuna Pizza to Chocolate Dome dessert. Add some wine to set the romantic mood and enjoy a complimentary rose for that extra touch of romance.

But if you and your love are in the mood to eat as much as you want, then why not treat them to the special edition of Goji Kitchen and Bar’s popular international buffet? It features a range of heartfelt delicacies including oysters, seafood, marinated salmon, grilled prawns, Italian delights, and divine desserts like romantic red velvet cake.

Le Meridien

When:

Latest Recipe: Wednesday, 14 February 2024 from 18:00 – 22:00

Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ: Saturday, 10 February – Wednesday, 14 February 2024 from 17:00 – 23:00

Where: 40, 5 Surawong Road, Khwaeng Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Latest Recipe: 3,430 THB net per couple

Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ: 1,899 THB net per couple

Latest Recipe’s Pizza, Pasta, and More dinner buffet is always a good idea any time of year, but for Valentine’s Day, they’re making it extra special for couples. For this romantic occasion, they’re going all out with Organic Beef Angus and a variety of Valentine’s Day specialities alongside their regular offerings.

Start your meal with unlimited Aphrodisiac Appetisers, featuring Fine de Claire Oysters, Farced Champignon, peppery Scallops, and Beetroot and ricotta ravioli. And don’t miss the Dessert Station with Red Velvet Crème Cheese, Lady Macaroon with Rose Litchi mousse, Turkish Delight Pomegranate and Rose Jelly, and Chocolate Fondue. Plus, to make your evening extra special, enjoy a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine and a special giveaway.

If you and your sweetheart share a strong love for beef, then Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ, Le Meridien’s Memphis barbecue restaurant, is the place to book. For Valentine’s Day, they’ve put together a delightful Memphis De Amour dinner set with sparkling wine that’s sure to make your hearts flutter. Get ready to feast on juicy Beef Brisket, Canadian Lobster, Scallops, Squid, and a variety of tasty sides. Plus, every couple gets a sweet chocolate box as an extra treat!

Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

When: Wednesday, 14 February 2024 from 18:00 – 21:00

Where: 518, 8 Phloen Chit Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

The Garden Terrace: 6,500++ THB per couple (includes a bottle of Chandon Brut or Rosé and REN Stylish Rosé) / 8,500++ THB per couple (includes a bottle of Ernest Rapeneau Champagne and REN Stylish Rosé).

La Tavola: 5,500++ THB per couple ( includes a bottle of Chandon Brut or Rosé and REN Stylish Rosé) / 7,500++ THB per couple (includes a bottle of Ernest Rapeneau Champagne and REN Stylish Rosé).

What could be more romantic than having a delicious meal under the stars, just the two of you? Well, that’s exactly what you’ll get at The Garden Terrace. This Valentine’s Day, they have meticulously crafted a five-course Italian gourmet dinner, served inside a beautifully decorated cabana, complete with sparkling fairy lights and glittering Bangkok skyline. Alternatively, take your date to La Tavola, the hotel’s Italian restaurant. Here, you’ll get to enjoy an intimate five-course Italian dinner and taste the sweetness of love.

Madi Paidi

When: Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Where: 22 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Klongton Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: 6,000++ THB per couple

Hoping to give your boo a lavish Valentine’s Day dinner? Then EKKALUCK at Madi Paidi Bangkok is the perfect spot for you. Their delightful 7-courses set, complete with two glasses of bubbles, will surely sweep your sweetheart off their feet (and your taste buds, too). The evening kicks off with Ka Pao Neun, Chef Wut’s unique take on phad ka pao, featuring crispy beef with fragrant holy basil. For the main course, choose between succulent Beef Tenderloin or delicate Steamed Turbot. And for a sweet finish, indulge in the creamy Panna Cotta served with roselle jus. All this while enjoying live saxophone music as your backdrop! As an added bonus, you’ll receive a special EKKALUCK souvenir to make the night even more memorable.

Royal Orchid Sheraton

When: Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Where: 2 Charoen Krung 30, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Indoor: 4,800++ THB per couple

Outdoor: 6,800++ THB per couple

You, the person you love, the Chao Phraya River, and delicious dishes – love is truly in the air at Royal Orchid Sheraton Bangkok. Sit outdoors under the starry sky and bask in the romantic atmosphere, feeling the gentle breeze, and gazing at the stars overhead. If you prefer a more private setting, the indoor ambience offers an intimate space where you can focus solely on each other. As for the food, you can indulge in a mouthwatering 3-course set menu featuring either delicious Italian cuisine from Giorgio’s or exquisite Royal Thai dishes at Thara Thong.

InterContinental Bangkok

When: Thursday, 8 February – Wednesday, 14 February 2024 (Date varies)

Where: 973 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330 – Google Maps

How much:

Fireplace Grill and Baar: 7,000++ THB per couple

SoCal: 1,300++ THB per person

Balcony Lounge: 1,990++ THB for two

A Valentine’s Suite Affair: 55,000 THB net

Spoil your loved one at InterContinental Bangkok because the hotel has prepared a week full of romantic dining experiences. Begin your enchanting week with a delightful afternoon tea at the Balcony Lounge, followed by a tapas set menu featuring heart-fluttering dishes like Hokkaido scallop tataki and Barbary duck breast at SoCal.

Come back the next day and let your taste buds around the globe at Espresso. Their delightful buffet and a la carte menu include the finest dishes from Thai, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, Chinese, Japanese, fresh seafood, and other cuisines cooked at dramatic live stations. You can also indulge in Cantonese specialities at Summer Palace or savour specially crafted Valentine’s cakes at Butter.

On Valentine’s Day, whisk your love to Fireplace Grill and Bar for a captivating special dinner featuring pan-fried foie gras and poached oyster with Osietra caviar. Plus, you can enjoy specially crafted cocktails like I Miss You 365 and mocktails like Soulmate Savour at all InterContinental Bangkok restaurants.

Want something extra special? Show your love by celebrating Valentine’s Day with the InterContinental Bangkok exclusive “A Valentine’s Suite Affair” package. Limited to two lucky couples, the opulent experience includes a stay in the Ambassador Suite, a private limousine transfer, and breathtaking downtown views. The suite is adorned with Champagne, roses, and chocolates, while Club InterContinental privileges offer premium teas, coffees, and a delectable breakfast buffet. A romantic dinner unfolds with a backdrop of twinkling city lights, followed by a morning of pampering in the spa sanctuary.

Crowne Plaza Bangkok

When: Wednesday, 14 February 2024 from 18:00 – 22:00

Where: 952 Rama IV Rd, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Khet Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: 2,800 THB net per couple (includes 1 stalk of rose and 2 glasses of sparkling wine)

Panorama boasts a picture-perfect backdrop for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner. Located on the 23rd floor of Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park, you can dine while admiring panoramic city views (and your loved one, of course).

For an unforgettable evening, indulge in a specially curated four-course dinner filled with love. Begin with hamachi crudo and seafood chowder with saffron, setting the stage for an exquisite culinary experience. The main course features mouthwatering Australian Wagyu beef tenderloin paired with two glasses of sparkling wine to toast to your love. And as a sweet gesture, every couple will receive a beautiful stalk of roses to add an extra touch of romance to the night.

The St. Regis Bangkok

When:

5-Course Dinner at VIU: Wednesday, 14 February 2024 from 18:00 – 22:00

Exquisite Valentine’s Evening at The St. Regis Bar: Wednesday, 14 February 2024 from 18:00 – Midnight

Where: 159 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

5-Course Dinner at VIU: 5,100++ THB per couple

Exquisite Valentine’s Evening at The St. Regis Bar: 7,999++ THB per couple (includes 1 bottle of Follador Prosecco) / 10,000++ THB per couple (includes 1 bottle of Bollinger Special Cuvée Champagne)

Spice up your Valentine’s Day with a 5-course dinner at VIU, The St. Regis Bangkok. Prepared to be wowed by highlights like Champagne Risotto, which promises to be an absolute showstopper. And for the main course, delight your taste buds with the choice of a sumptuous Canadian Lobster or the equally sensational Australian Wagyu Tenderloin. Moreover, as a special Valentine’s Day treat, couples will receive an elegant Ravipa pearl bracelet worth THB 1,890, absolutely complimentary (while stocks last).

Once you’re done with dinner, continue your evening of romance at The St. Regis Bar. They have an amazing exclusive package waiting for you with a variety of delectable treats. You can start off with some fresh Fine De Claire Oysters. Then, continue with Royal Oscietra caviar set and a mouthwatering Chocolate Cake. To complement these delights, you’ll also get to enjoy a chilled bottle of bubbles – choose between the Follador Prosecco or Bollinger Special Cuvée Champagne. And as if that wasn’t enough, they’ll even throw in a cute Little JJ teddy bear and a lovely photo frame to capture those special moments.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

When: Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Where: 250 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Rossini’s: 10,593 THB net per couple

Dine in the Dark: 5,414 THB net per couple

The Sala: 4,473 THB net per couple

Le Petit Chef: 4,236 THB net per person

The Living Room: 2,400 THB net per couple

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Check out Le Petit Chef for a one-of-a-kind experience that combines theatre and dining in an immersive culinary journey. Here, you can enjoy a Valentine’s Day Set Menu from the World’s Smallest Chef. But if the two of you love mystery, opt for an adventurous dining experience at Dine in the Dark. Completely pitch black, the restaurant invites you to use all your senses to enjoy a Valentine’s Day Surprised Set Menu including 2 glasses of prosecco.

Prefer to gaze into each other’s eyes while enjoying your meal? Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit has other Valentine’s Day dining options as well. These include the Finest Thai Set Menu at The Sala and a special Valentine’s Dinner Set Menu by Chef Giacomo Vinci at Rossini’s.

After your meal, make your way to The Living Room for Love with a Twist, where you can relish premium drinks, delectable canapés, and live music!

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok

When: Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Where: 59/1 Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Level 27 rooftop of the hotel: 2,800++ THB per person (includes 1 glass of Champagne Vieille France Rose and box of chocolate per table).

The Herb Garden on Level 29 and the rooftop private cabana: 25,000++ THB per couple (includes a bottle of Champagne Vieille France Rose and special romantic decoration).

Dreaming of a Valentine’s Day dinner in the sky? It’s possible if you go to 137 Pillars’s Valentine’s Sky Soiree. No, you won’t be flying, but you’ll feel like it as you dine high above Bangkok on the hotel’s rooftop. With a stunning city view and beautiful flower arrangements, it’s the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Whether you choose Nimitr on Level 27, the Herb Garden on Level 29, or a private cabana on the rooftop, your experience will be intimate and memorable.

The food is equally special, too. Expect a four-course dinner featuring Crispy Oyster with sautéed bean sprouts and sweet chilli jelly. Then, choose between Deep-Fried Pomfret Fish or Pan-Roasted Tenderloin for the main course. And don’t forget to save room for the delicious Rose and Raspberry Dark Chocolate Tart with rosella jelly for dessert.

Follow us on :













These romantic restaurants are sure to set the mood for a dreamy evening with your love! So go ahead, shower your special someone with love and whisper sweet nothings while indulging in a lovely Valentine’s Day dinner in Bangkok.

If you want to say “I love you” with a romantic trip, check out our list of the most romantic sites in Thailand.