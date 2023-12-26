Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Phuket 2024

PHOTO: Four Points by Sheraton Patong Phuket

Planning for New Year’s Eve can be stressful as we all want it to be The Best Night Ever. Thankfully, this year, Phuket is brimming with New Year’s Eve events. Whether you want to dine on a multi-course menu, attend a masquerade party and dance barefoot on the beach, or eat as much as you want before the year ends, here are the best places in Phuket to welcome 2024!

Top places to dine this New Year’s Eve in Phuket

1. Amari Phuket

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023 from 18:00 to 00:30 (La Gritta & Rim Talay)

Where: 2 Meun-Ngern Road Pa Tong, Amphoe Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

La Gritta: 6,500++ THB per person (food only)

Rim Talay: 5,900++ THB per person

If you’re after a hearty Italian feast with lots of sparkling wine for New Year’s Eve, make your way to the Italian restaurant at Amari Phuket, La Gritta. They’re hosting a traditional Italian New Year’s Eve dinner, called “cenone,” which translates to “big supper” or “feast.” The meal starts with appetisers like Carpaccio from Sicilian red prawns and Oscietra Caviar and ends with a dessert of Prosecco cheesecake with passion fruit coulis. Moreover, it’s usually enjoyed with sparkling wine like Spumante or Prosecco.

But if you fancy celebrating with flavours of the sea? The Andaman Pearl Party at Rim Talay is your perfect destination. Here, you can indulge in a sumptuous buffet spread brimming with premium oysters, lobsters, and a range of Phuket seafood, all cooked to perfection and served alongside an array of sauces and salads. The fare also includes various thirst-quenching cold drinks like beer, wine, cocktails, and juices. Plus, the charm of live music performances and spectacular shows will add rhythm to your evening while you toast under bursts of magnificent fireworks.

2. The Surin Phuket

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023 from 19:30

Where: 118 Soi Hat Surin 8, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: 16,000++ THB per person (including beverage until 23:00)

Embrace the spirit of the season with the Gala Dinner Legend of Siam at The Surin Phuket’s Poolside. This awaited New Year’s Eve soirée starts with bubbly libations to set a celebratory mood, followed by a lavish buffet dinner meticulously curated to get your taste buds dancing. Endless foodie options are waiting for you – expect overflowing seafood on ice, oyster station, gourmet charcuterie, and succulent roasts from the carvery.

There will also be live stations serving up scrumptious dishes cooked right before your eyes. And, of course, lots and lots of sweet treats. Head over to the dessert counters full of an assortment of cakes and pastries, try all the unique ice cream flavours, or dive spoon-first into rivers of velvety chocolate from the magnificent fountain. The countdown has never tasted this good!

Once the New Year’s Eve Gala dinner buffet wraps up, The Surin Phuket will keep the celebration going at The Beach Bar. This is where you can bid farewell to 2023 and usher in 2024 while grooving on the dance floor. As you sway to the beats spun by their resident DJ (who won’t stop until 03:00), enjoy a breathtaking fireworks display.

3. Meliá Phuket Mai Khao

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023 from 19:00 to 01:00

Where: 233 Mai Khao, Amphur Thalang 83110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: 6,500++ THB per person (including free flow soft drink, 1 welcome drink, and 1 glass of sparkling wine)

What better way to end the year on a high note and ring in 2024 than being barefoot on the sands of Mai Khao Beach? At Meliá Phuket Mai Khao’s Beach Lawn, you get to celebrate New Year’s Eve beach style featuring live music, a mesmerizing fire show, DJ beats, and a sparkling toast to welcome the new year.

The evening will start with a complimentary drink carefully chosen to spark the festive mood. Now refreshed and bubbling with anticipation, prepare yourself for what comes next: a lavish buffet featuring a variety of stations, including salad, chilled seafood, Thai food, and a seafood grill. Don’t miss out on the live carving stations as well, where dishes like apple-stuffed roast pork loin and Australian Wagyu beef fillet will be prepared right before your eyes.

Be sure not to fill up too much though, you’ll want to leave space for the decadent dessert selection. Indulge in everything from cheesecake to chocolate mousse to wrap up your last meal in 2023 on a sweet note. Then, after the dinner buffet, stay tuned for the awe-inspiring fire show, groove to the DJ’s beats, and countdown to 2024 with a glass of sparkling wine. It’s the ultimate Phuket New Year’s Eve celebration!

4. InterContinental Phuket Resort

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Beachfront: 19:00 to 01:00

Tengoku Restaurant: 18:00 to 22:00

hom Restaurant: 19:00 to 22:00

333 at the Beach: 12:00 to 22:00

Where: 333, 333/3 Moo 3, Kamala Beach, 3, Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Beachfront: Start from 12,500++ THB per person

Tengoku Restaurant: 7,500++ THB per person

hom Restaurant: 20,000++ THB per person

Gather all your loved ones for an unforgettable New Year’s celebration at InterContinental Phuket Resort’s exclusive beachfront. You can treat yourself to an international set menu featuring oysters, pasta, pizzas, and main dishes like A4 Wagyu steak, pan-seared cod fish, and Unagi don. For dessert lovers, there’s white chocolate panna cotta alongside baba and gelato cups. In addition to the foodie delights, you’ll also get to sway to the rhythm of live bands and DJs, as well as marvel at a breathtaking fireworks display over Kamala Bay.

However, if your ideal New Year’s Eve dinner includes Japanese food, then Tengoku Restaurant is for you. They’re offering up a seven-course set menu that will tickle your taste buds. Or perhaps you prefer something more cosy and intimate? Consider dining at hom Restaurant where you’ll enjoy an array of scrumptious food, and fine wines, and then greet the new year with a champagne toast right on the beach. Not to be left out, 333 at The Beach is also serving an A La Carte New Year’s Eve menu featuring mouth-watering dishes like heirloom beet with Hokkaido scallop tiradito and wood-fired BBQ Wagyu beef tenderloin.

5. Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023

New Year’s Eve Gala at Pool House Kitchen & Pool Lawn: 19:00 – late

Mizu: 20:00 – 22:00

Casa Boho: 15:00 – 20:00

Where: 16, 12 Moo 6 Kamala, Amphur Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

New Year’s Eve Gala at Pool House Kitchen & Pool Lawn: 6,000++ THB per person

Mizu: 9,000++ per person

Fancy a glamorous celebration under the stars? The New Year’s Eve Gala at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort’s Pool House Kitchen & Pool Lawn is your ticket to a night filled with delectable delights, awe-inspiring fireworks, and unforgettable memories. You’ll be spoilt for choice with over 100 global delicacies spanning Indian, Thai, and Japanese cuisines.

In addition, look forward to the live grill stations for an interactive dining experience. And to sweeten the night, there will be an array of over 20 desserts. Don’t worry if you’re a vegetarian as they’ve got plenty of options for you too. All this while a live trio band provides the perfect soundtrack to your meal. Then, as midnight draws closer, get ready to groove to the DJ’s beats and join in on the countdown to 2024 while watching a spectacular fireworks display.

If you want a special dining experience, try Mizu. They have a special 7-course teppanyaki menu for New Year’s Eve, with unlimited wine and spirits. The meal starts with a tasty tuna foie gras appetizer, followed by an oyster with caviar. Then, enjoy wagyu beef and chicken yakitori. Next, you’ll have a lobster miso soup before the Mizu Surf & Turf, a combination of Australian wagyu beef and tiger prawn. The meal ends with a set of three Japanese Brulee desserts.

Alternatively, start your New Year’s Eve party early by watching the final sunset of 2023 at Casa Boho’s Esta es La Vida. Famous DJs James Cain and Paul will make you dance with their exciting music. Plus, a saxophonist and violinist, as well as energetic dancers and a captivating LED dance show will entertain you all night. Want something more? For an extra 2,000++ THB per person, you can get the special Night Owl package. This lets you join the countdown party at the Pool House Kitchen and enjoy unlimited beers, spirits, wines, and fizzy drinks.

6. Banyan Tree Phuket

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023 from 19:00

Where: 33 Cherngtalay 33/27 Srisoonthorn Rd, Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

The Watercourt: Start from 19,500 THB net per person

Saffron: 9,900 THB net per person

The only right way to send off 2023 is with a delectable feast. And Banyan Tree Phuket has got you covered with not one, but two enticing feast options for your New Year’s Eve celebration: at The Watercourt and Saffron. No matter what you choose, your evening will kick off with cocktails and canapés at the Lobby Bar. Then, it will continue to the grand dinner of your choice.

The Pearl Soiree New Year’s Eve Dinner at The Watercourt offers a sumptuous buffet crafted by Chef Xavier. It features top-notch seafood and holiday classics, so get ready for a night of elegance. Meanwhile, at Saffron, an authentic Thai cuisine dinner buffet is waiting for you. Curated by the expert hands of Executive Sous Chef Worapong & Chef Tipaporn, immerse yourself in the deep flavours and traditional cooking methods of Thai fare.

7. Trisara

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023 from 19:30

Where: 60 Cherngtalay 1 Srisoonthorn Road Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: Start from 21,000++ THB per person

Have you been dreaming of welcoming the New Year beneath the starry skies with the Andaman Ocean as your backdrop, all while savouring a mouth-watering buffet? Well, that’s exactly what Trisara’s New Year’s Eve Gala offers. The gala dinner, which will take place at Cielo, promises to be a celebration like no other.

Not only will you be treated to an extraordinary buffet feast, but also an exclusive Khon Thai traditional show, live jazz music, lively cabaret entertainment, and a DJ. Furthermore, as the countdown to midnight begins, brace yourself for a breathtaking fireworks display to welcome 2024. So make sure to come with your nearest and dearest and enjoy a celebration full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories – the perfect start to the year ahead.

8. Angsana Laguna Phuket

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023 from 18:30

Where: 10 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn road Cherngtalay, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: Start from 8,410++ THB per person

Ready to boogie into 2024 with a disco-style bash? Put on your dancing shoes and sway into the new year at Angsana Laguna Phuket’s New Year Beach Disco Countdown Celebration, which will be held at Azura and Xana Beach.

The highlight of the evening is a delectable buffet dinner. But in addition to the food, captivating entertainment is part of the equation, so watch out for thrilling performances by a magician and a stilt walker. Moreover, get ready to show off your best dance moves to the groovy beats played by the live band and DJ. And when the clock finally hits twelve, raise your champagne glasses for a toast and watch a breathtaking fireworks display signalling the grand arrival of the new year.

9. Twin Palms Phuket

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023 from 20:00

Where: 106/46 Moo 3, Surin Beach Road, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Wagyu Steak House: 19,000 THB per person

Kalido: 15,000 THB per person

Lazy Coconut: 15,000 THB per person

Twin Palms Phuket has a plethora of exciting events lined up to usher in the new year in style. While some are already fully booked, there’s still plenty of room for you. If you’re a steak lover looking to bid farewell to the year over a delicious meal with your special someone, then Wagyu Steak House’s New Year Eve Gala Set Dinner is just what you need. The dinner comes with a bottle of Teorema Cabarnet Sauvignon per couple.

However, if your idea of welcoming 2024 is feasting on an array of scrumptious dishes, then don’t miss out on Kalido’s New Year Eve Gala Buffet Dinner – it’s simply unbeatable! This dinner includes a bottle of house wine per couple. However, for those seeking an authentic tropical celebration, the New Year Eve Gala Buffet Dinner at the Lazy Coconut is perfect and comes with unlimited drinks. After indulging in these gastronomical delights, make your way to Twin Palm’s Catch Beach Club for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Beach Countdown Party.

10. Four Points by Sheraton Patong

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023 from 18:00 – 00:30

Where: 198/8-9 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: 4,999 THB net per person (including free-flow beverages)

Looking for something more unique than your ordinary dinner and dance party? Then The Glitz & Glam Masquerade New Year’s Eve Party at Four Points by Sheraton Patong, Phuket is for you. Don your masks and kick off the evening with a delightful international buffet at Chao Leh Kitchen. Enjoy an array of mouth-watering dishes from sublime soups and Japanese treats to seafood on ice and interactive live stations serving slow-roasted rib of beef, roasted chicken, whole suckling pig, and more. Moreover, those with a sweet tooth will be delighted by the spectacular chocolate fountain.

Get enough of your fill of your last meal in 2023? It’s time to hit The Deck Beach Club Phuket for the New Year’s Eve after-party. Let loose on the dance floor barefoot as DJ Vadim Almazor spins some electrifying beats.

But if you’re not into masquerades, Four Points by Sheraton Patong has got you covered too. Head over to Akara Grand Ballroom for an extravagant night that includes a grand international buffet accompanied by live music and a captivating cabaret show. Then, dance your heart out as DJ Lalalin takes over with some foot-tapping beats.

Follow us on :













No matter which one you choose among these New Year’s Eve 2024 events in Phuket, you’re guaranteed to ring in the new year in true island style. After all, nothing says goodbye to 2023 like a stomach full of delectable delights and (hopefully) some good company!

If you’re spending the festive season on the island, check out the best places to celebrate Christmas in Phuket.