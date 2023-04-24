What’s new in Bangkok 2023: new art galleries to visit

Mighty One Gallery

New in Bangkok for 2023, the city unveils a wave of captivating art galleries that cater to both tourists and locals. In this article, we present a handpicked selection of must-visit spots guaranteed to delight art enthusiasts. Join us as we explore the latest gems of Bangkok’s thriving art scenes.

Here is a list of five new art galleries in Bangkok that you can visit now.

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday; 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Monday closed

Discover Payaq Gallery Café & Bar, a charming fusion of art, cuisine, and connection located in a historic Bangkok house. This inviting space showcases rotating art collections and offers a stylish café and bar area, where patrons can enjoy crafted beverages and light bites.

Fostering a sense of community, Payaq encourages meaningful conversations and idea exchanges among its visitors. With regularly hosted events like art workshops and live performances, this haven is perfect for art enthusiasts seeking inspiration and camaraderie. Payaq is a must-visit destination for those passionate about art, culture, and good company.

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Introducing a captivating new art space in Ploenchit, owned by renowned fine art printmaker, “Kit” Chirachaisakul. His vision was to create a sanctuary where visitors can effortlessly “disappear with art.” The striking all-white façade and sleek architecture of the building itself are a visual treat.

Within its walls, you’ll find thoughtfully designed hallways that guide you through the exhibitions, allowing for a truly immersive experience as you appreciate each showcased piece. This remarkable space promises to inspire and captivate art enthusiasts from near and far. With a strong commitment to supporting the local art scene and fostering creative growth, KICH Gallery is set to become a cherished destination for art enthusiasts and a vital contributor to the cultural landscape.

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Placemak BKK is a collaborative project between the Hongdae-based gallery group Placemak and Thai artist Wannaporn “Sai” Chimbanjong, the director of Rebel Art Space. Situated in Phrakanong, this international outpost aims to highlight the immense potential of Thai artists while offering them a platform to share their culture and vision with Korean and other global talents. By fostering cultural exchange and creative collaboration, Placemak BKK is set to become a hub for artistic growth and inspiration.

Furthermore, Placemak BKK actively supports emerging artists by offering mentorship and guidance, helping them develop their skills and reach their full potential. This commitment to nurturing new talent has already resulted in numerous success stories, cementing Placemak BKK’s reputation as a vital resource for the artistic community.

Address: 28/2 Sukhumvit 61 Klongthoey Nuea, Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok

Mighty Creative One, a Bangkok-based art agency, has recently unveiled its namesake gallery on Soi Sukhumvit 61. This innovative space emphasizes art influenced by urban culture. Since its opening, the gallery has showcased a diverse range of works, including punk-infused Buddhist-inspired art and graffiti pieces celebrating Thailand’s legalization of cannabis. With its unique focus, Mighty Creative One Gallery is set to become a captivating destination for art enthusiasts.

Opening hours: Thursday – Sunday; 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Originally intended as a storage facility for artists Atit Sornsongkram and Prae Pupityastaporn, this transformed space on Rattanakosin Island now boasts a high ceiling, spacious exhibition areas, and minimalist monochromatic aesthetics. Hosting a dynamic array of exhibitions by local and international artists, Storage also organizes discussions, events, and art-related projects, making it a versatile hub for creative expression and engagement.

