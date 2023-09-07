What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 8 – 10)

Photo courtesy of บ้านศิลปิน คลองบางหลวง Artist House Bangkok (Facebook)

Kick off the second week of September with an exciting weekend getaway to Bangkok, where you can participate in a variety of exciting activities. Bangkok has it all as this week’s selected list of things to do is sure to keep you occupied and entertained. Whether you enjoy music, art, relaxation, or simply sipping a delicious cup of coffee.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 8 – 10)

A night of T-Pop glory: The Gotcha Pop Concert

Get ready for an awesome Thai pop music show at the ‘Gotcha Pop Concert’- a one-night-only event with the best music stars. The headliners include Trinity, a group of three who have made Thai pop better, 4EVE, a leading girl group, Atlas, a boy band with chart-topping hits, Proxie, a boy band who created a national phenomenon with their song “Silent Mode,” and Laz1, a boy band that everyone has been begging to see again. Alongside them, there is Perses, a teen music star band with huge talent and charm, and LYKN, a rookie boy band that’s quickly rising to the top. Fans will also get to see a secret show with a special guest and this special show is going to make things even more exciting. The Gotcha Pop Concert is the perfect opportunity to experience the best of T-Pop. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime event!

Entrance fee: 2,000–3,500 baht

Date: September 9

Time: 18:00

Venue: Union Hall, Union Mall

Google map: Union Mall

A cup of drip coffee to slow down your busy day

Slow down your busy day with a cup of delicious drip coffee at Brewlab, a slow bar coffee shop located in a Japanese-style pine wood house in Rama 9 district. This stylish Japanese-style pine wood house is a hidden gem for coffee lovers, especially for those who enjoy drip coffee. With that, Brewlab feels like a living room where you can relax and slow down your life. Here, we are served hand-dripped coffee with care and attention, so it is no surprise that we can savour the special taste of coffee slowly and appreciate the barista’s efforts.

Service hours: 10:00–18:00 (Close on Mondays and Tuesdays)

Google map: Brew Lab Coffee

The Artist’s House Bang Luang: A heaven for art and relaxation

Located in the historic Bang Luang community of Bangkok’s Thonburi district, The Artist’s House Bang Luang was once the residence of the esteemed Raksasawat goldsmithing family, tracing its lineage to the Ayutthaya era. Today, under new ownership, this enchanting space has evolved into an art lover’s haven. The house features a blend of traditional Thai architecture and modern interior design and houses a gallery, workshop, and a cosy café. For a serene weekend escape, consider a scenic canal boat ride followed by a visit to the Artist’s House Bang Luang to unwind, sip tea, savour snacks, and unleash your creativity.

Service hours: 10:00–18:00

Google map: The Artist’s House

Caturday cat cafe: A cat cafe for everyone

Caturday Cat Cafe is a cute cat cafe located in the heart of Bangkok it is easily accessible by BTS by just a short walk from Ratchathewi Station. The cafe is decorated in a fun, cartoon-like style and is home to a variety of cats of all breeds. The cafe is clean and well-maintained with no odour. At the same time, there are also plenty of cute trinkets and decorations throughout the cafe that make it a great place to take photos with your furry friends. If you are feeling hungry, The menu offers a variety of delicious cakes, pastries, and refreshing drinks. Caturday Cafe is a great place for cat lovers of all ages along with being a fun and relaxing way to spend a weekend in the city.

Service hours: 12:00–20:00

Google map: Caturday Cat Cafe

A must-visit temple in Bangkok: Wat Saket Ratchawora Mahawihan

Wat Saket Ratchawora Mahawihan, also known as The Golden Mount, is a historic temple in Bangkok that is a popular tourist destination. The temple was built in the Ayutthaya period and was later renovated in the Rattanakosin period by King Rama I. The temple is home to a large Buddha statue and a beautiful mural painting in the main hall and it is also a great place to enjoy the panoramic views of Bangkok. I recommend visiting the temple in the evening to catch the sunset and take photos of the stunning cityscape.

