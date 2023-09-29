What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 29 – October 1)

PHOTO: So Pool Party via Facebook

The weekend is here! And, as always, Bangkok is buzzing with anticipation of some thrilling events lined up just for you. From a pool party to Mid-Autumn feast, here are some of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 30 – October 1)

When: Friday, 29 October 2023 from 21:00

How much: 200 THB (At door)

Where: Siwilai Sound Club, 1264, 1262, 1266 Charoen Krung Rd, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Endo Nao, a Tokyo-born talent, will be touching down in Siwilai Sound Club’s Audiophile Bar this Friday night. Promising an electric array of tunes, from spiritual jazz and psychedelic rock to underground and reggae, it’s the perfect place to end your busy work week. Plus, Prince Von Hudson will be there too, adding some jazz zest on the Live Room Stage. But remember it’s a first come, first served event, so be sure to come early!

When: Friday, 29 September – Saturday, 1 October 2023

Where: 8 Anumarnratchathon, Surawong Road, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Hed to Coca Restaurant’s Surawongse branch for a delicious celebration of the Moon Festival. This well-loved suki restaurant, serving Bangkok since 1957, has a special treat in store. It’s pulling out all the stops with a menu of seven fabulous dishes, designed just for the occasion by their very own Hong Kong Chef. Get the family together and delight your tastebuds with dishes like crispy crab rolls, fried rice in lotus leaf, and fried milk fritters.

When: Friday, 29 September 2023 from 20:00

Where: Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, 80 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

It’s not every day that you get to sample Scotch cocktails crafted by the talented winner of Chivas Regal 2023, May Phattarasaya. For one night only, she’ll be at the Firefly Bar mixing and shaking drinks that’ll make your taste buds dance. Enjoy the smooth sounds of live jazz and let May’s mixology magic take you on a flavour journey like no other!

When: Saturday, 30 September 2023 from 12:00 – 20:00

How much: 990 THB (including 30+ tasters))

Where: The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, 259 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Are you a gin enthusiast? If yes, then prepare yourself for ‘Ginventure,’ an exceptional gin fair showcasing over 30 premium gins from around the globe. Aside from the gins, you can also immerse yourself in live tunes and tuck into a feast from the food zones as you mix and mingle with fellow gin lovers. There’s even 5 masterclasses, a photo booth to capture the fun, and gin competitions to amp up the excitement! Since there’s no tickets at the door, be sure to secure it well beforehand.

When: Saturday, 30 September – Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Where: Goethe Institut, 18/1 Soi Goethe, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Calling all bookworms and literature lovers because Bangkok Book Festival is Back! This year, it will be held at Sathorn’s Goethe Institut from 30 September to 31 October. The Bangkok Book Festival is celebrating its fourth successful year with a focus on ‘al.pha/bet & translation,’ to make you appreciate the art of translation even more. Thus, the event promises a vast collection of translated works just waiting to be added to your library. Special on 30 September, there will be informative panel discussions and captivating film screenings.

When: Saturday, 30 September 2023 from 13:00 – 21:00

How much: 700 THB net per person (before 30 September) / 800 THB net per person (at the door)

Where: The Water Club at SO/ Bangkok, 2 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Get your party spirit fired up with eight hours of techno and house music delivering the soundtrack to your Saturday at SO/ Bangkok’s pool party! With cocktails flowing, BBQ sizzling, and plenty of pool fun to dive into, you’ll have a blast.

When: Saturday, 30 September – Sunday, 1 October 2023

Where: Soi Nana, Chinatown, Charoenkrung Road, Bangkok

Click here to Google Maps

Nana Fest is joining hands with Bangkok Gin Fest and Taipei Gin Festival for the block party of the year! Set your maps for Soi Nana in Chinatown this weekend as the streets come alive with a vibrant atmosphere. Each unique venue in the community will be offering their own blend of festivities. From workshops to tastings, you’ll have a diverse experience as you explore the festival. And here’s a bonus: gin lovers from near and far can indulge in tasting sessions and masterclasses by day, and a global mix of bartending talent by night.

When: Sunday, 1 October – Saturday, 7 October 2023 from 18:00 – 02:00

Where: Yankii Robatayaki & Bar, Skyview Hotel Bangkok, 12 Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Don’t miss out on a toast to World Sake Day at Yankii Robatayaki on 1 October! What better way to celebrate than with exclusive promotions on bottles and flights, courtesy of Sake Seeker, a premium sake supplier in Bangkok. The magic happens on 1 October, with a Sake Seeker master who will expertly guide you through the sublime sake selections available. And the fun isn’t restricted to just one day! You can savour the richness of this Japanese tradition through the week-long celebration.

Follow us on :













Whether you’re a book lover, a foodie, or a party animal, there’s something for everyone. So, get ready to explore new tastes and experiences. Happy weekend!

This weekend, there’s also lots of Oktoberfest fun in Bangkok. Take a look at our list of top places to join in the Oktoberfest cheers.