What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 15 – 17)
Bangkok has a jam-packed weekend ready for you to savour from September 15 – 17. From vibrant ballet performances and techno beats to exquisite dining adventures and race tournaments, here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend!
Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 15 – 17)
Carmen by Granada Flamenco Ballet
- When: Friday, 15 September 2023 from 19:00
- How much: 1,500 / 2,000 / 2,200 / 2,500 / 3,000 THB
- Where: Main Hall, Thailand Cultural Centre, 14 Thiam Ruam Mit Rd, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand
- Click here to Google Maps
Fancy a night of stunning dance right here in Bangkok? This Friday night, the Thailand Cultural Centre is the place to be for the wonderful Carmen by Granada Flamenco Ballet. A classic love story at heart, Carmen will pull you in with dazzling dancers and unforgettable live music. Characters like Carmen, Don Jose, and Escamillo leap off the stage with real warmth and energy.
Dubfire at SingSing Theater
- When: Friday, 15 September 2023 from 21:00
- How much: 750 THB
- Where: Sing Sing Theater, 45 Sukhumvit 45 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
- Click here to Google Maps
The legendary techno DJ, Dubfire, is coming to shake things up at Sing Sing Theater this Friday. Dubfire has drummed out tunes for over 30 years, from his beginnings with Deep Dish to a solo star. And with game-changing hits like ‘Spastik’ and ‘Roadkill’, he has definitely left his mark on the techno scene. So, be sure to swing by Sing Sing Theater for a rare chance to see a techno legend at work.
Rainy(ฤดูฝน)
- When: Friday – Sunday, 15 – 17 September 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00 (lunch) and 17:00 – 23:00 (dinner)
- How much: 2,650 THB
- Where: Mother BKK, 811 Charoen Krung Rd, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand
- Click here to Google Maps
In the mood for a mouth-watering adventure? Well, prepare your taste buds and head to Mother BKK for a tasting menu inspired by the rainy season. Chef Tle from Mother BKK will unite his talents with Chef Nan from Cuiside de Garden, Chiang Mai to serve up nine incredible courses. Bursting with fresh, top-notch ingredients, this feast promises a delightful tour from plate to plate. Be sure to book your table in advance since seating is limited!
Kodaline live in Bangkok
- When: Saturday, 16 September 2023 from 19:00
- How much: 1,800 – 3,500 THB
- Where: Impact Exhibition Hall 5, 47 569-576 Village No. 3 Popular Rd, Ban Mai, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi 11120, Thailand
- Click here to Google Maps
Irish rock band Kodaline is returning to Bangkok this Saturday, 16 September 2023 at Impact Exhibition Hall 5. Known for successful singles like ‘ALl I Want’, ‘High Hopes’, and ‘Brother’, they’re all geared up to give us another night to remember. This show marks the second time the group will perform in Bangkok as part of their Asia tour.
Dance for Me by Granada Flamenco Ballet
- When: Saturday, 16 September 2023 from 19:00
- How much: 1,500 / 2,000 / 2,200 / 2,500 / 3,000 THB
- Where: Main Hall, Thailand Cultural Centre, 14 Thiam Ruam Mit Rd, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand
- Click here to Google Maps
Didn’t get a chance to see Carmen or left craving for more? Don’t worry, on Saturday, Granada Flamenco Ballet is back with another great show: Dance for Me. Imagine a blend of music and dance that’s like a big party, full of stories, fun, and the buzz of community spirit. You’ll see moves partly made up by award-winner Patricia Guerrero, and words from Granada’s own poet/playwright, Federico García Lorca.
Campfire
- When: Saturday, 16 September 2023 form 14:00
- How much: 200 THB (includes 1 free drink)
- Where: 13, SeenSpace ThongLo 13, 2nd Floor, Khlong Tan Nuea, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
- Click here to Google Maps
Ready for a Saturday full of creativity, connections, and good times? Then make your way to Stoned &Co. at SeenSpace Thonglor for ‘Campfire’, a networking event from Nonchalant Nights. The event welcomes all creative souls, be it performers, artists, writers, filmmakers, or producers. It’s your chance to mingle and swap experiences with like-minded individuals!
Pop-Up by Chef Herve Frerard
- When: Saturday, 16 September 2023 from 19:00 – 22:00
- Where: House of the Flying Mooping, 15 Yen Akat Road, Chong Nonsi Subdistrict, 5th floor, Yannawa, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120, Thailand
- Click here to Google Maps
If you’ve got a soft spot for French cuisine, then House of the Flying Mooping is the place to be this Saturday. Prolific Chef Herve Frerard will be delivering a taste of France right here in Bangkok. For one night only, he’ll craft an enticing menu of French-style street food. It’s a unique chance to experience the wonders of the French market, wrapped neatly in a Bangkok evening.
Vinyl Session: 70s – 80s Daytime Disco Jam
- When: Sunday, 17 September 2023 from 15:30 – 18:30
- How much: Free entry
- Where: Yellow Lane, 2, 92 Phahon Yothin 5, Phaya Thai Subdistrict Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand
- Click here to Google Maps
Get ready to dive into the groovy sounds of the 70s and 80s at the daytime disco jam with DJ Special K. This isn’t just a spin around with disco – it’s a full-scale musical adventure spanning soul, funk, reggae, Afrobeat, and even world music. Let DJ Special K carry you away on waves of nostalgic rhythms that will make your day just as memorable as those unforgettable tunes.
Jazz Tap Dance and Piano Duet
- When: Sunday, 17 September 2023 from 20:30 – 23:15
- How much: Free entry
- Where: SIWILAI Sound Club, 1264, 1262, 1266 Charoen Krung Rd, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
- Click here to Google Maps
For those who love jazz, tap, and piano, there’s no better place to be than SIWILAI Sound Club this Sunday night. Here, you can catch Australian tap dancer, Thomas Moon, and Thai jazz pianist, Teerapoj Plitakul bring the rhythm of swing back to life. They’re ready to fill your evening with tap dancing and jazzy tunes from greats like George Gerswin, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Jonny Mercer. Since seats are limited and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, be sure to come early.
Arcadia GP: Mario Kart Tournament & F1 Watch Party
- When: Sunday, 17 September 2023 from 19:00
- How much: Free entry, 100 THB to enter tournament
- Where: Arcadia Barcade, 1112, 24 Soi Sukhumvit Plus, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
- Click here to Google Maps
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.