What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 15 – 17)

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya35 mins ago
58 5 minutes read
PHOTO: Carmen by Granada Flamenco Ballet via thaiticketmajor.com
PHOTO: Carmen by Granada Flamenco Ballet via thaiticketmajor.com

Bangkok has a jam-packed weekend ready for you to savour from September 15 – 17. From vibrant ballet performances and techno beats to exquisite dining adventures and race tournaments, here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend!

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 15 – 17)

Carmen by Granada Flamenco Ballet

things to do Bangkok
PHOTO: Carmen by Granada Flamenco Ballet via thaiticketmajor.com
  • When: Friday, 15 September 2023 from 19:00
  • How much: 1,500 / 2,000 / 2,200 / 2,500 / 3,000 THB
  • Where: Main Hall, Thailand Cultural Centre, 14 Thiam Ruam Mit Rd, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand
  • Click here to Google Maps

Fancy a night of stunning dance right here in Bangkok? This Friday night, the Thailand Cultural Centre is the place to be for the wonderful Carmen by Granada Flamenco Ballet. A classic love story at heart, Carmen will pull you in with dazzling dancers and unforgettable live music. Characters like Carmen, Don Jose, and Escamillo leap off the stage with real warmth and energy.

Dubfire at SingSing Theater

things to do Bangkok
PHOTO: Dubfire at SingSing Theater via Facebook
  • When: Friday, 15 September 2023 from 21:00
  • How much: 750 THB
  • Where: Sing Sing Theater, 45 Sukhumvit 45 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
  • Click here to Google Maps

The legendary techno DJ, Dubfire, is coming to shake things up at Sing Sing Theater this Friday. Dubfire has drummed out tunes for over 30 years, from his beginnings with Deep Dish to a solo star. And with game-changing hits like ‘Spastik’ and ‘Roadkill’, he has definitely left his mark on the techno scene. So, be sure to swing by Sing Sing Theater for a rare chance to see a techno legend at work.

Rainy(ฤดูฝน)

things to do Bangkok
PHOTO: Rainy(ฤดูฝน) via Facebook
  • When: Friday – Sunday, 15 – 17 September 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00 (lunch) and 17:00 – 23:00 (dinner)
  • How much: 2,650 THB
  • Where: Mother BKK, 811 Charoen Krung Rd, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand
  • Click here to Google Maps

In the mood for a mouth-watering adventure? Well, prepare your taste buds and head to Mother BKK for a tasting menu inspired by the rainy season. Chef Tle from Mother BKK will unite his talents with Chef Nan from Cuiside de Garden, Chiang Mai to serve up nine incredible courses. Bursting with fresh, top-notch ingredients, this feast promises a delightful tour from plate to plate. Be sure to book your table in advance since seating is limited!

Related news

Kodaline live in Bangkok

PHOTO: Kodaline Live in Bangkok via thaiticketmajor.com - things to do in Bangkok this weekend
PHOTO: Kodaline Live in Bangkok via thaiticketmajor.com
  • When: Saturday, 16 September 2023 from 19:00
  • How much: 1,800 – 3,500 THB
  • Where: Impact Exhibition Hall 5, 47 569-576 Village No. 3 Popular Rd, Ban Mai, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi 11120, Thailand
  • Click here to Google Maps

Irish rock band Kodaline is returning to Bangkok this Saturday, 16 September 2023 at Impact Exhibition Hall 5. Known for successful singles like ‘ALl I Want’, ‘High Hopes’, and ‘Brother’, they’re all geared up to give us another night to remember. This show marks the second time the group will perform in Bangkok as part of their Asia tour.

Dance for Me by Granada Flamenco Ballet

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 15 - 17) | News by Thaiger
PHOTO: Dance for Me by Granada Flamenco Ballet via thaiticketmajor.com
  • When: Saturday, 16 September 2023 from 19:00
  • How much: 1,500 / 2,000 / 2,200 / 2,500 / 3,000 THB
  • Where: Main Hall, Thailand Cultural Centre, 14 Thiam Ruam Mit Rd, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand
  • Click here to Google Maps

Didn’t get a chance to see Carmen or left craving for more? Don’t worry, on Saturday, Granada Flamenco Ballet is back with another great show: Dance for Me. Imagine a blend of music and dance that’s like a big party, full of stories, fun, and the buzz of community spirit. You’ll see moves partly made up by award-winner Patricia Guerrero, and words from Granada’s own poet/playwright, Federico García Lorca.

Campfire

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 15 - 17) | News by Thaiger
PHOTO: Campfire via Instagram
  • When: Saturday, 16 September 2023 form 14:00
  • How much: 200 THB (includes 1 free drink)
  • Where: 13, SeenSpace ThongLo 13, 2nd Floor, Khlong Tan Nuea, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
  • Click here to Google Maps

Ready for a Saturday full of creativity, connections, and good times? Then make your way to Stoned &Co. at SeenSpace Thonglor for ‘Campfire’, a networking event from Nonchalant Nights. The event welcomes all creative souls, be it performers, artists, writers, filmmakers, or producers. It’s your chance to mingle and swap experiences with like-minded individuals!

Pop-Up by Chef Herve Frerard

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 15 - 17) | News by Thaiger
PHOTO: Pop-Up by Chef Herve Frerard
  • When: Saturday, 16 September 2023 from 19:00 – 22:00
  • Where: House of the Flying Mooping, 15 Yen Akat Road, Chong Nonsi Subdistrict, 5th floor, Yannawa, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120, Thailand
  • Click here to Google Maps

If you’ve got a soft spot for French cuisine, then House of the Flying Mooping is the place to be this Saturday. Prolific Chef Herve Frerard will be delivering a taste of France right here in Bangkok. For one night only, he’ll craft an enticing menu of French-style street food. It’s a unique chance to experience the wonders of the French market, wrapped neatly in a Bangkok evening.

Vinyl Session: 70s – 80s Daytime Disco Jam

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 15 - 17) | News by Thaiger
PHOTO: Vinyl Session- 70s – 80s Daytime Disco Jam via peopleofari.com
  • When: Sunday, 17 September 2023 from 15:30 – 18:30
  • How much: Free entry
  • Where: Yellow Lane, 2, 92 Phahon Yothin 5, Phaya Thai Subdistrict Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand
  • Click here to Google Maps

Get ready to dive into the groovy sounds of the 70s and 80s at the daytime disco jam with DJ Special K. This isn’t just a spin around with disco – it’s a full-scale musical adventure spanning soul, funk, reggae, Afrobeat, and even world music. Let DJ Special K carry you away on waves of nostalgic rhythms that will make your day just as memorable as those unforgettable tunes.

Jazz Tap Dance and Piano Duet

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 15 - 17) | News by Thaiger
PHOTO: Jazz Tap Dance and Piano Duet via Facebook
  • When: Sunday, 17 September 2023 from 20:30 – 23:15
  • How much: Free entry
  • Where: SIWILAI Sound Club, 1264, 1262, 1266 Charoen Krung Rd, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
  • Click here to Google Maps

For those who love jazz, tap, and piano, there’s no better place to be than SIWILAI Sound Club this Sunday night. Here, you can catch Australian tap dancer, Thomas Moon, and Thai jazz pianist, Teerapoj Plitakul bring the rhythm of swing back to life. They’re ready to fill your evening with tap dancing and jazzy tunes from greats like George Gerswin, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Jonny Mercer. Since seats are limited and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, be sure to come early.

Arcadia GP: Mario Kart Tournament & F1 Watch Party

PHOTO: Arcadia GP: Mario Kart Tournament & F1 Watch Party - things to do in Bangkok this weekend
PHOTO: Arcadia GP: Mario Kart Tournament & F1 Watch Party via Facebook
  • When: Sunday, 17 September 2023 from 19:00
  • How much: Free entry, 100 THB to enter tournament
  • Where: Arcadia Barcade, 1112, 24 Soi Sukhumvit Plus, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
  • Click here to Google Maps
Got a need for speed? Come to Arcadia Barcade to watch the Singapore F1 race with other fans while enjoying a nice drink. They’re also holding a Mario Kart tournament where you can go head-to-head with others and maybe even win the first-ever Arcadia Cup!
With such a versatile line-up of events set to sweep Bangkok from September 15 to 17, you’re in for a weekend like no other!
Still looking for more fun activities in Bangkok? Check out our guide on the best things to do along the Yellow MRT Line.

Things To Do
Tags

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is an experienced journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia