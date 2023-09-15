What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 15 – 17)

PHOTO: Carmen by Granada Flamenco Ballet via thaiticketmajor.com

Bangkok has a jam-packed weekend ready for you to savour from September 15 – 17. From vibrant ballet performances and techno beats to exquisite dining adventures and race tournaments, here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend!

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 15 – 17)

Carmen by Granada Flamenco Ballet

When: Friday, 15 September 2023 from 19:00

How much: 1,500 / 2,000 / 2,200 / 2,500 / 3,000 THB

Where: Main Hall, Thailand Cultural Centre, 14 Thiam Ruam Mit Rd, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand

Fancy a night of stunning dance right here in Bangkok? This Friday night, the Thailand Cultural Centre is the place to be for the wonderful Carmen by Granada Flamenco Ballet. A classic love story at heart, Carmen will pull you in with dazzling dancers and unforgettable live music. Characters like Carmen, Don Jose, and Escamillo leap off the stage with real warmth and energy.

When: Friday, 15 September 2023 from 21:00

How much: 750 THB

Where: Sing Sing Theater, 45 Sukhumvit 45 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

The legendary techno DJ, Dubfire, is coming to shake things up at Sing Sing Theater this Friday. Dubfire has drummed out tunes for over 30 years, from his beginnings with Deep Dish to a solo star. And with game-changing hits like ‘Spastik’ and ‘Roadkill’, he has definitely left his mark on the techno scene. So, be sure to swing by Sing Sing Theater for a rare chance to see a techno legend at work.

When: Friday – Sunday, 15 – 17 September 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00 (lunch) and 17:00 – 23:00 (dinner)

How much: 2,650 THB

Where: Mother BKK, 811 Charoen Krung Rd, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

In the mood for a mouth-watering adventure? Well, prepare your taste buds and head to Mother BKK for a tasting menu inspired by the rainy season. Chef Tle from Mother BKK will unite his talents with Chef Nan from Cuiside de Garden, Chiang Mai to serve up nine incredible courses. Bursting with fresh, top-notch ingredients, this feast promises a delightful tour from plate to plate. Be sure to book your table in advance since seating is limited!

Kodaline live in Bangkok

When: Saturday, 16 September 2023 from 19:00

How much: 1,800 – 3,500 THB

Where: Impact Exhibition Hall 5, 47 569-576 Village No. 3 Popular Rd, Ban Mai, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi 11120, Thailand

Irish rock band Kodaline is returning to Bangkok this Saturday, 16 September 2023 at Impact Exhibition Hall 5. Known for successful singles like ‘ALl I Want’, ‘High Hopes’, and ‘Brother’, they’re all geared up to give us another night to remember. This show marks the second time the group will perform in Bangkok as part of their Asia tour.

Dance for Me by Granada Flamenco Ballet

When: Saturday, 16 September 2023 from 19:00

How much: 1,500 / 2,000 / 2,200 / 2,500 / 3,000 THB

Where: Main Hall, Thailand Cultural Centre, 14 Thiam Ruam Mit Rd, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps Didn't get a chance to see Carmen or left craving for more? Don't worry, on Saturday, Granada Flamenco Ballet is back with another great show: Dance for Me. Imagine a blend of music and dance that's like a big party, full of stories, fun, and the buzz of community spirit. You'll see moves partly made up by award-winner Patricia Guerrero, and words from Granada's own poet/playwright, Federico García Lorca.

When: Saturday, 16 September 2023 form 14:00

How much: 200 THB (includes 1 free drink)

Where: 13, SeenSpace ThongLo 13, 2nd Floor, Khlong Tan Nuea, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Ready for a Saturday full of creativity, connections, and good times? Then make your way to Stoned &Co. at SeenSpace Thonglor for ‘Campfire’, a networking event from Nonchalant Nights. The event welcomes all creative souls, be it performers, artists, writers, filmmakers, or producers. It’s your chance to mingle and swap experiences with like-minded individuals!

When: Saturday, 16 September 2023 from 19:00 – 22:00

Where: House of the Flying Mooping, 15 Yen Akat Road, Chong Nonsi Subdistrict, 5th floor, Yannawa, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

If you’ve got a soft spot for French cuisine, then House of the Flying Mooping is the place to be this Saturday. Prolific Chef Herve Frerard will be delivering a taste of France right here in Bangkok. For one night only, he’ll craft an enticing menu of French-style street food. It’s a unique chance to experience the wonders of the French market, wrapped neatly in a Bangkok evening.

When: Sunday, 17 September 2023 from 15:30 – 18:30

How much: Free entry

Where: Yellow Lane, 2, 92 Phahon Yothin 5, Phaya Thai Subdistrict Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

Get ready to dive into the groovy sounds of the 70s and 80s at the daytime disco jam with DJ Special K. This isn’t just a spin around with disco – it’s a full-scale musical adventure spanning soul, funk, reggae, Afrobeat, and even world music. Let DJ Special K carry you away on waves of nostalgic rhythms that will make your day just as memorable as those unforgettable tunes.

When: Sunday, 17 September 2023 from 20:30 – 23:15

How much: Free entry

Where: SIWILAI Sound Club, 1264, 1262, 1266 Charoen Krung Rd, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

For those who love jazz, tap, and piano, there’s no better place to be than SIWILAI Sound Club this Sunday night. Here, you can catch Australian tap dancer, Thomas Moon, and Thai jazz pianist, Teerapoj Plitakul bring the rhythm of swing back to life. They’re ready to fill your evening with tap dancing and jazzy tunes from greats like George Gerswin, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Jonny Mercer. Since seats are limited and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, be sure to come early.

When: Sunday, 17 September 2023 from 19:00

How much: Free entry, 100 THB to enter tournament

Where: Arcadia Barcade, 1112, 24 Soi Sukhumvit Plus, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Got a need for speed? Come to Arcadia Barcade to watch the Singapore F1 race with other fans while enjoying a nice drink. They’re also holding a Mario Kart tournament where you can go head-to-head with others and maybe even win the first-ever Arcadia Cup!

With such a versatile line-up of events set to sweep Bangkok from September 15 to 17, you’re in for a weekend like no other!