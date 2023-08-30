What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 1 – 3)

Photo courtesy of Muay Thai Stadium (Facebook)

Start September off right with a fun weekend trip in Bangkok. This week’s list of things to do is full of excitement. You can choose from a wide range of activities that will keep you captivated. Experience a cultural journey, see magic that will blow your mind, find out what happiness is all about, and dive into the world of traditional Thai martial arts. With these amazing things to do, you’ll have a weekend you’ll never forget, full of wonder and delight. Find out about the best of what Bangkok has to offer in the list below.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 1 – 3)

Discover the Best of Japan at “NIPPON HAKU BANGKOK 2023”

Another year, another round! The largest Japanese festival in Thailand, NIPPON HAKU BANGKOK 2023, is back! With the theme “NIPPON DAISUKI!”, this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever. From food and culture to travel, education, media and entertainment, there’s something for everyone at NIPPON HAKU BANGKOK 2023. So if you’re a fan of Japan, don’t miss your chance to experience the best of the country at this one-of-a-kind event.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: September 1–3

Time: 11:00–20:00

Venue: 5th Floor, Royal Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon

Google map: Siam Paragon

Experience the magic unleashed at “The Magicians: Thailand’s Greatest Magic – Live in Bangkok 2023!”

Immerse yourself in the year’s most captivating show, “The Magicians: Thailand’s Greatest Magic – Live in Bangkok 2023!” Witness a fusion of talent, including Patrick Kun, the Thai magician who competed on America’s Got Talent season 16, the spellbinding Asian duo Charles & Tada, the awe-inspiring Sagar Choksi from India, and the acclaimed VK.Vich. Get ready for mind-bending illusions and incredible performances that are beyond reality, promising a night of magic and wonder you’ll never forget.

Entrance fee: 1,000–1,500

Date: September 2–3

Time: 1st Round 14:00 / 2nd Round 19:00

Venue: Auditorium, Alliance Française Bangkok

Google map: Alliance Française Bangkok

Escape the hectic world and find the meaning of happiness in another paradigm at the “Bliss” exhibition

Twinz, two contemporary artists from Bhutan, explore the nature of happiness and its potential to transform our lives through their stunning art. Inspired by the Buddhist concept of maha sukha, or highest eternal happiness, their work is a feast for the senses. From the bright colours and bold patterns to the complex symbols and spiritual images, each piece of art makes you reconsider what happiness means. Whether you’re looking for a deeper understanding of your own life or simply a moment of peace, Bliss is an exhibition that will stay with you long after you’ve left.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: Until September 3

Time: 10:00–20:00

Venue: 2nd Floor, RCB Photographers’ Gallery 1, River City Bangkok

Google map: River City Bangkok

Enjoy a night of Muay Thai at Rajadamnern Stadium

Witness the beauty of Muay Thai at the renovated Rajadamnern Stadium, a historic venue that has been transformed into a modern spectacle. With its cool ring, stunning lights, and DJs playing music during breaks, Rajadamnern Stadium is the perfect place to experience this traditional Thai martial art.

Entrance fee: 1,600–3,550

Date and time are varied. Please check the official site .

Google map: Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium

