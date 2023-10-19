What to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 20 – 22)

PHOTO: Chim Chim Bangkok via Official Facebook

Excited for the weekend, but got nothing planned yet? Thankfully, Bangkok is full of exciting things to do! Here’s a curated list of the most captivating events happening in the city from October 20 to 22.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 20 – 22)

When: Friday, 20 October – Sunday, 28 October 2023 from 18:00 – 00:00

Where: amBar Bangkok, Four Points by Sheraton, Sukhumvit 15, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Come on over to amBar Bangkok this weekend for an exquisite Oktoberfest celebration. You can feast on authentic German and Bavarian dishes like smoked pork knuckle, beef roulades, and German sausages, each one cooked to perfection. Wash down your meal with unique brews from Germany, Belgium, and Thailand, all while an exciting DJ sets the mood for fun. And be sure to join games like Hammer-and-Nails Game (Nagelbalken) to win exclusive Four Points Bangkok Goodie Bags and Best Brews Bottle Openers!

When: Friday, 20 October 2023 from 19:00 – 23:00

Where: The Bar at The House on Sathorn, W Bangkok, 106 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Want to have the taste of Naples in Bangkok? Then this one’s for you! Not just a name but a talent in the world of bars, Alex Frezza co-founded and works at L’Antiquario in Naples, Italy, which is ranked No. 46 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022. This Friday, he’s coming over to The Bar at The House on Sathorn Bangkok bringing with him the flavours and hospitality in his homeland.

When: Friday, 20 October 2023 from 21:00

How much: 325 THB (Presale) / 400 THB (At Door) / 500 THB (At Door after 01:00) – all tickets include 1 drink

Where: Castle Thonglor Special Lounge Bar, 105/2 Thong Lo, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Fancy a pre-Halloween party? Head to Castle Thonglor Special Lounge Bar this Friday. They’re bringing the “Blade Club Hell” theme alive with acid techno, fictional vampires, and a dark, enchanting atmosphere. The festivities offer not one but two music areas with a diverse DJ lineup. In the Fetish Lounge Area, you can groove to Techno, Acid, and Tech House, while in the Sacred Church Area, you can immerse in the beats of PsyTrance.

When: Friday, 20 October 2023 from 21:00

How much: Free entry from 21:00 – 22:00 / 400 THB after (include 1 selected drink)

Where: Mustache Bangkok, Young Place, Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Why not begin your weekend on a high note with a groovy get-together at Mustache? Go all out on the dance floor from 21:00 until late. They’ve got an electrifying mix of Afro, Tribal, Organic, and Melodic Techno beats served up by the talented DJs Jules Blons, David Dalah, and Hidden Bag. Come early to enjoy free entry and buy-one-get-one drinks.

When: Friday, 20 October – Sunday, 22 October 2023

How much: 7,500 THB++ per person

Where: Nikaku Bangkok, G Floor, 106 North, W Bangkok, S Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Indulge in Omakase Excellence at Nikaku Bangkok as the acclaimed Executive Chef Setsuo Funahashi and Pastry Chef Kazumi Funahashi from the two Michelin-starred Nikaku Japan, Kitakyushu, bring their culinary mastery to Thailand. Experience a gastronomic adventure featuring 20 courses of Michelin-starred delights that you won’t soon forget. Be sure to make a reservation today since seating is limited!

When: Friday, 20 October – Saturday, 21 October 2023

Where: Chenin Bangkok, 2nd floor, 29/4, Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

This Friday and Saturday, Chenin welcomes chef and Consultant Suhyung Lee for its first-ever Korean pop-up event. With a wealth of experience from renowned establishments like the three-Michelin star El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain, as well as prestigious restaurants like Restaurant Andre in Singapore, The Press Club in Melbourne, and JKS Restaurants Group in London, Suhyung Lee is set to create a culinary storm over two exclusive nights.

When: Friday, 20 October – Sunday, 22 October 2023 from 19:30

How much: 4,900++ THB per person (optional premium sake-wine pairing at an additional 1,500++ THB)

Where: Vertigo TOO, 60th floor, Banyan Tree Bangkok, 21/100 S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Treat yourself to the “Taste of Hakuba” at Banyan Tree Bangkok, where Chef Hideaki Nagaya, who trained at renowned Michelin-starred restaurants in Japan and France, presents a special 7-course menu. He skillfully combines Japanese and French techniques using sustainable ingredients. Imagine savouring dishes like lobster bisque royale and Miyazaki wagyu beef – what an amazing way to spend your weekend!

When: Friday, 20 October – Saturday, 21 October 2023 from 18:30 – 21:30

How much: Free entry

Where: 195 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Immerse yourself in chill groovy tunes and rhythmic beats at ASAI Bangkok Sathorn’s “Sathorn Sound”. From jazzy undertones to the latest groovy beats, expect a musical experience that perfectly resonates with the evening’s atmosphere. In addition to refreshing craft cocktails, you’ll also get to enjoy urban rustic Thai food handpicked by ERR.

When: Saturday, 21 October 2023 from 12:00 – 16:00

Where: 865 Chim Chim Bangkok Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Who doesn’t love brunch, especially one that will take you back in time and relive the vibrant 80s and 90s? At Chim Chim Bangkok’s revamped Vinyl Brunch, you’ll get to enjoy a delicious brunch menu as talented artists spin all-vinyl sets. This week, join the musical journey with B-Set, who’ll be bringing the essence of hip-hop and R&B to the restaurant. Whether you choose to soak up the sun on the terrace or unwind indoors, it’ll be a throwback experience like no other.

When: Saturday, 21 October 2023 from 14:00 – 21:00

How much: 800 THB (Early Bird) / 900 THB (At Door) – ticket includes 1 drink

Where: The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, 259 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Gather your squad and dive into the ultimate pool party experience in Bangkok this weekend. The “Mad Stash x Westin Pool Party” is back and it’s set to be a wild ride. Picture yourself soaking up the sun, taking a plunge into the crystal-clear waters, and grooving to non-stop music. International fashion DJs will be spinning the latest beats to keep you dancing all day. And when you need to recharge, there’ll be a variety of delicious food and drink options to choose from. Don’t forget your swimwear and dancing shoes – this is the pool party of the year that you absolutely must not miss!

When: Sunday, 22 October 2023 from 20:00 – 00:00

Where: Paradise Lost Bangkok, 865 Rama I Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Dance your way into the night this Sunday at Paradise Lost Bangkok’s Disco Sunday. As the sun sets, their rooftop transforms into a dance floor, with a DJ spinning tunes that will keep the party going. It’s the perfect way to spend your Sunday – disco beats, tropical sips, and a beautiful view of the city as the sun dips.

When: Every Tuesday to Sunday until 29 October 2023 from 10:00 – 20:00

Where: Bangkok Art & Culture Centre, People’s Gallery P2, 2nd Floor, 939 Rama 1 Rd., Wangmai, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

Click here to Google Maps

Step into a world of artistic wonder this weekend with Yerrinda Kaewsuwan’s very first solo exhibition. It’s a captivating showcase of embroidery, where various objects, silks, threads, and sequins come together to tell the story of her life through the eyes of imagination. From people and animals to an ideal world, her creations use symbolic forms to celebrate the essence of beauty in all its forms. This exhibition is particularly poignant as it portrays the journey of a transgender woman waiting to bloom like the stages of a flower.

Follow us on :













From savouring the flavours of authentic German and Japanese cuisine to pool parties and art exhibitions, there’s an array of exciting things to do in Bangkok this weekend!

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.