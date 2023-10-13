What to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 13 – 15)

PHOTO: Efren Barahona via Unsplash

The weekend is here! And, of course, Bangkok is full of exciting events. From foodies and music lovers to craft enthusiasts and comic book fans, the city has something for everyone. Below, we’ve compiled some of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 13 – 15)

When: Thursday, 12 October – Sunday, 15 October 2023, from 09:00 – 23:30

Where: El Mercado Bangkok, 490 Phai Singto Alley, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

El Mercado is turning 8 this year, and you’re all invited to their four-day celebration! Gather all your friends and join in the festivities, which features an eclectic mix of festive Moroccan and Spanish nights, as well as numerous kids activities and workshops. Moreover, you’ll be serenaded by the mesmerising melodies of The Bangkok Beatles.

When: Friday, 13 October – Sunday, 15 October 2023 from 10:00 – 22:00

Where: Quartier Avenue, G Floor, The EmQuartier, 695 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Veggie lovers, it’s time for a feast! In homage to the Jay Festival, the EmQuartier is hosting the Bangkok Plant-Based Fair 2023 starting this weekend. Boasting over 100 plant-based dishes from top-notch restaurants around Bangkok and beyond, be sure to prep your taste buds for an array of delightful dishes. Furthermore, get ready to be entertained with live music and a series of fun competitions!

When: Saturday, 14 October 2023 from 17:00 – 01:00

How much: 600 – 1,000 THB

Where: Paradise Lost, 865 Rama I Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

THEOS is bringing his signature Hybrid set to Bangkok for the first time ever this Saturday. Already a sensation in the grand clubs and festivals of Paris and across Europe, he has over 80 house tracks under his belt. So book your tickets now because it’s your golden chance to feel the rhythm of his unique blend of DJ sets with a pianist.

When: Saturday, 14 October 2023 from 19:00

Where: Siam Pavalai @ Paragon, 991 Siam Paragon Building, 6th Floor, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Couldn’t secure your ticket to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour? Don’t worry! You can experience it all through The Eras Tour Film at the biggest cinema in Thailand this weekend. Filmed over three nights at the SoFi Stadium, this film will blow all Swifties with Taylor’s amazing music, bright lights, and all the colour and action from the concert straight onto a big screen.

When: Saturday, 14 October 2023 – Sunday, 15 October 2023 from 13:00 – 17:00

How much: 300 THB (Early Bird) / 350 THB (Walk In)

Where: Bambini Villa, 18 Attha Kawi 1 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Do you love making your own accessories? Then Bambini Villa is the place to be this weekend. From Saturday to Sunday, there will be two lively learning sessions of handmade accessories per day, running from 13:00 – 15:00 and 15:00 – 17:00. The workshop is for anyone aged six and above, but little ones under four years old can join in with parental supervision.

Follow us on :













When: Saturday, 14 October – Sunday, 15 October 2023 from 18:00 – 01:00

How much: Free entry before 20:00 / 300 THB after

Where: 12 x 12, Soi Thararom (Thonglor 18/1), Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

What better way to celebrate the weekend than joining in for an evening filled with DJs, drinks, delectable food, and great company, all whilst supporting the wonderful work of VetVan Thailand, a non-profit animal welfare organisation. There will be a range of Soi Dogs merchandise and an auction full of prizes.

When: Saturday, 14 October – Sunday, 15 October 2023 (Convention) / Tuesday, 10 October – Sunday, 22 October 2023 (Exhibition)

Where: SEA Junction Office, 4th floor, Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre, 939 Rama I Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Comic book enthusiasts take note: the BKK Comics Arts Festival is coming to the Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre this October. Organised by BKK Unzine and SEA Junction, this two-day convention aims to boost recognition and appreciation of sequential art and comic storytelling. Over the course of the weekend, 14 and 15 October, creators, publishers, and scholars from the comic book world will gather to share ideas and expertise. Central to the festival’s ambition is a focus on Thai talent, both established and emerging. The convention will also feature a series of panel discussions, workshops, and virtual interviews. Accompanying the convention is a two-week exhibition, running from 10 to 22 October, held on the 5th floor of the BACC.

When: Until 29 October 2023 from 10:00 – 19:00

Where: Aurum Gallery, Warehouse 30, 56 Charoen Krung 30, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Be sure to make time for ‘Better Days,’ the latest solo show at Aurum Gallery with the incredibly talented British street artist Fanakapan. The exhibition showcases two large-scale ‘party pieces’ – the vibrant ‘Coming Up’ and the more subdued ‘Coming Down’ – that depict contrasting moment influenced by Aurum Gallery’s owner Godlie’s musical heritage, rave culture, and neon aesthetics. Moreover, Fanakapan will also treat you to his pioneering 3D helium balloon-based reflective subjects, known for their hyper-realistic, popping off-the-surface visuals.

Whichever event catches your fancy, one thing is for sure: ‘fun’ is the agenda of the weekend. Have a great one!