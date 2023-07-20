What to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 21 – 23)

Experience a vibrant weekend in Bangkok with a number of exciting events and attractions to explore. Immerse yourself in captivating art exhibitions, unleash your creativity at engaging workshops, and indulge in unique dining experiences. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a craft lover, or a foodie, Bangkok has something delightful in store for you this weekend.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 21 – 23)



To the moon and (never) back

Get ready for an extraordinary adventure in search of love by nine talented artists. This exhibition, titled “To the moon and (never) back,” beautifully compares the pursuit of love with a daring journey of exploration on the distant lunar surface. Brace yourself for a captivating experience filled with a range of emotions, from hope and dreams to happiness, anticipation, longing, uncertainty, and even heartache. The exhibition’s name derives from the phrase “I love you to the moon and never back,” conveying both boundless affection between Earth and the moon and the bittersweet reality of love’s limitations. This coming Sunday is the last day, so don’t miss out!

Entrance fee: Free

Date: June 8 – July 23

Opening times: 10:00 – 20:00

Location: RCB Photographers’ Gallery 1, River City Bangkok

Jewellery Making Workshop

Get ready to indulge in a day of fun and unleash your creative spirit during the upcoming workshop on crafting authentic silver jewellery. The week begins with the ALPHABET & TEXTURE class, where you’ll explore the art of crafting diverse textures using a variety of materials to create captivating patterns and unique surfaces. Then, you’ll have the opportunity to transform these textures into personalised pieces that truly reflect your imagination. Rest assured, you’ll be able to proudly showcase your creations, making it a must-attend event for all craft enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on this chance to immerse yourself in the world of creativity and take home your own masterpiece.

Entrance fee: 3,700 baht

Date: July 23

Opening times: 10:00 – 16:00

Location: The Season, Phetkasem 69

Everybody/Cries/Sometimes.

“Everybody cries sometimes… And so do I. So do you. So do we.” “Everybody/Cries/Sometimes” is a captivating solo exhibition by Mod Nisa Srikumdee, widely known as Molly, the creative mind behind the endearing crybaby character, CRYBABY. This thought-provoking exhibition, held at Trendy Gallery in collaboration with River City Bangkok, delves into the universal nature of tears and the profound role they play in our lives. The free-entry zone features stunning paintings and sculptures in a whimsical theme park setting. On top of that, “The Insomnia,” an exclusive area, costs 450 baht to enter. Don’t miss this remarkable display of emotions.

Entrance fee: Free (450 baht is optional to enter an additional zone)

Date: July 22 – September 30

Opening times: 10:00 – 20:00

Location: Trendy Gallery, River City Bangkok

MahaNakhon Pop & Spicy

A delightful exhibition taking place in the iconic MahaNakhon Building, which has undergone a captivating transformation with a new theme. The exhibition, titled ‘MahaNakhon Pop & Spicy,’ invites visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant colours of three renowned districts: Silom, Khao San, and Yaowarat, through eye-catching illuminated signage. This event beautifully showcases Bangkok’s unique essence as a city that is fresh, lively, and filled with a delightful chaos. It presents familiar elements such as items, places, and food in a peculiar and humorous way, offering a fun and entertaining experience that truly captivates the hearts of tourists.

Entrance fee: 350 – 1,080 baht

Date: Now – September 15

Opening times: 10:00 – 24:00

Location: Mahanakhon Building

Ba Hao 八號

The bar scene draws inspiration from various Asian cultures, focusing on beautiful aesthetics for Instagram-worthy shots. Ba Hao, meaning “number eight” in Chinese, boasts a four-story establishment with a ground floor reminiscent of Shanghai’s Red Light District, complete with Chinese-style furniture. The limited yet impressive menu features Chinese street food delights like chilled tofu with a flavourful soup, Peking duck dumplings accompanied by a tangy ginger sauce, and a Chinese-style spring onion pancake resembling a burrito filled with tender pork. Ba Hao’s bar offers craft beers and signature drinks like the Forbidden Gold, blending Tsingtao beer, peach liqueur, and lime. With Ba Hao, you can enjoy both exquisite decor and delicious Chinese cuisine.

Opening times: 17:00 – 24:00 (Close on Mondays)

Have a good weekend!

