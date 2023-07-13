What to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 14 – 16)

Photo Courtesy of Safari World, Facebook

Are you ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Bangkok, where art and beauty intertwine? Explore the city’s captivating art scene and indulge in its rich heritage. Discover the wonders of the underwater world and nature through mesmerising aquariums and lush green spaces. Take your best friends on an unforgettable adventure where you can experience up-close encounters with wildlife.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 14 – 16)

2023 (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [I am FREE-TY] in Bangkok

(G)I-DLE, the sensational girl group from Cube Entertainment, has announced their highly anticipated world tour for 2023, including a stop in Thailand. Known for their captivating performances and remarkable musical abilities, (G)I-DLE has become a force to be reckoned with. With chart-topping hits and a distinctive stage presence, the group, comprised of Miyeon, Minnie (a Thai member), Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua, has experienced exponential growth. Prepare to be enthralled at the 2023 (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [I am FREE-TY] IN BANGKOK, where they will bring their infectious energy and talent to fans worldwide. Get ready for an unforgettable experience!

Entrance fee: 2,800 – 6,500 baht

Date: July 15

Opening times: 18:00

Location: THUNDERDOME

Google Maps: Thunder Dome

ISEKAI

Have you ever yearned to discover something yet unrealized? Perhaps you’ve envisioned a better life or sought comfort in uplifting tales on difficult days. These persistent thoughts find comfort in the “Isekai” exhibition, where we believe the artwork may unveil the long-awaited answers within. Derived from the Japanese term for “different world,” Isekai holds significant importance in our beloved anime genre, serving as the foundation for this transformative exhibition. Embark on a journey and let the captivating works transport you to realms where dreams and reality intertwine.

Entrance fee:

Date: June 24 – July 23

Opening times: 10:00 – 17:00 (Close on Mondays)

Location: Madi BKK, Charoen Krung

Google Maps: madi

Badass that I love – pnk.ff 1st solo exhibition

Pnk.ff, also known as Praenika Sinkanarak (Froyd), is a talented illustrator who specialises in humorous GAG storytelling featuring animal characters. With a friendly style and unique composition, Pnk.ff captures various situations, particularly showcasing her fascination with dogs. Using rhythmic placement, vibrant colours, and storytelling, she exaggerates and captures the behaviour of dogs in everyday scenarios. Through keen observations and a focus on the dogs’ distinct personalities, Pnk.ff finds inspiration from these encounters and portrays the dogs’ impact on her own well-being. Additionally, her creativity shines through charming pattern placements and symbolic narratives, reminiscent of the era of mechanical reproduction. This exhibition celebrates dogs’ ability to bring joy and vibrancy to human life, challenging myths through repetition and dismantling preconceived notions.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: July 8 – August 20

Opening times: 10:00 – 18:00 (Close on Mondays)

Location: KICHgallery

Google Maps: KICHgallery

SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World

Discover the impressive SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World, a sprawling aquarium in the heart of the city. Immerse yourself in a vast underwater world teeming with a myriad of marine life, from shrimps, clams, and crabs to fascinating squids and various fish species. Prepare to be amazed by the presence of unusual and captivating sea creatures. Whether you’re planning a romantic date or a family outing, this remarkable attraction promises an unforgettable experience. Find a free day and get ready to be enthralled by the wonders of SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World – a place you’ll surely want to return to.

Entrance fee: Starting from 540 baht

Opening times: 10:00 – 20:00

Location: B1 Floor, Siam Paragon

Google Maps: Siam Paragon

Safari World

Safari World, nestled in the heart of the city, is a captivating haven for both children and animal enthusiasts. This remarkable destination promises awe-inspiring parades, thrilling shows, and an array of incredible creatures from across the globe. The best part? You can either drive there yourself or join fellow tourists on a convenient bus ride, accompanied by informative guides. For an unforgettable weekend getaway, Safari World is an excellent choice for the whole family.

Entrance fee: 620 – 720 baht

Opening times: 9:00 – 16:30 (Close on Mondays)

Location: Klong Sam Wa

Google Maps: Safari World

