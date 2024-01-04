What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 5 – 7)

Photo courtesy of River City Bangkok (Instagram)

Embark on a captivating journey through various facets of Bangkok, from art exhibitions celebrating the essence of joy to revitalized urban landscapes and nature-inspired experiences. Join us as we explore the city’s cultural richness and creativity, offering a delightful blend of artistry, rejuvenation, and innovative workspaces. Let’s delve into the heart of Bangkok’s unique charm and discover the joy in every corner.

Hap-PLE-ness

River City Bangkok’s Banquet of Happiness, in collaboration with Pagoda the Art Club, proudly presents the first solo exhibition by Jarinee Methakul, affectionately known as “Uncle Ple” – an artist who captures the simple and universal stories of happiness. In this exhibition, attendees are invited to personalise the concept of happiness by adding their names to the word happiness.

Uncle Ple encourages everyone to share their simple joys, whether it’s enjoying ice cream, sipping wine, relaxing, sleeping, putting on makeup, arranging flowers, brewing coffee, or any other comforting activity. According to Uncle Ple, no permission is granted for sorrow, as happiness is inherently simple.

Date: December 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024

Location: Room 249, 2nd Floor, River City Bangkok

Google Maps: River City Bangkok

Koala’s March Park Exhibition

Future Park & Zpell presents Koala’s March Park, the largest and cutest photo land in Northern Bangkok. Koala’s March enthusiasts can indulge in the adorable world of Koala, March Bear, and Walz at this exclusive event. Capture delightful moments at the cute photo spots and share your experiences on social media.

Date: Today to January 28

Location: G Floor, Future Park & Zpell

Google Maps: Future Park & Zpell

Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem

Explore a new perspective of Bangkok with the rejuvenated Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem area, featuring the vibrant Bo Be and the White Bridge. Following a major renovation project, the area now boasts a fresh and lively ambience, making it even more appealing to tourists. The revamped Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem invites visitors to stroll, take photos, and enjoy the unique charm of the colourful buildings and distinctive architecture.

Google Maps: Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem

Rot Fai Park Sunflower Fields

For those who couldn’t travel to other provinces during the New Year but still desire the feel of a flower garden, visit the sunflower fields at the Rot Fai Park. Prepare your outfits, and props, and come for a fun photo session.

Google Maps: Rot Fai Park Sunflower Fields

Paper Plane Project

Transforming the conventional co-working space, the Paper Plane Project on the 40th floor of the T-One Building on Sukhumvit Road offers a relaxed café and bar atmosphere. Addressing the needs of office workers seeking a new working environment, this project provides a space conducive to creativity. Embrace the atmosphere of working in a café during the morning and a cosy office setting in the afternoon and evening. The project is based on the preferences of those who often dislike traditional office spaces.

Location: 40th Floor, T-One Building

Google Maps: T-One Building

