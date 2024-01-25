What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 26 – 28)

As we wave goodbye to the chilly month of January, there are quite a few of us who are ready to welcome February with open arms. There’s something about January that just makes it feel like a marathon – and it’s not just you. As our collective calendars flip the page, let’s embrace the end of January with a warm and hearty send-off, just as we’ve attempted to do all month long. Celebrate the upcoming week by checking out these heartwarming and spirited activities in Bangkok this weekend.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 26 – 28)

Concert in the Park No. 31

Imagine the balmy breeze of a Bangkok evening intertwined with the melodies of a live concert. That serene image comes to life at the ‘Concert in the Park’ event. It’s a gathering that has rooted itself deeply into the culture of the city, marking its 31st instalment. The concert’s mission is simple—to spread happiness to its attendees and to remind everyone of the joys found in shared, open spaces. It also echoes Bangkok’s dream of becoming a beacon for musical and artistic expression. These concerts have turned Sunday evenings into a magical experience, starting from January 14 and going all the way to March 10, promptly at 5.30pm. It might just be the perfect way to close out your weekend on a high note.

Entrance fee: Free

Free Duration: Every 5.30pm on Sunday from January 14 – March 10

Every 5.30pm on Sunday from January 14 – March 10 Google maps: Sala Bhirom Bhakdi, Lumphini Park

Contemporary Wooden Art Exhibition

For those with a soft spot for the arts, there’s an intriguing art exhibition you won’t want to miss. This display brings forth the innovative work of artists from Taiwan and China who have asked themselves what they can craft out of wood. Their works are more than mere art; they’re conversations in material form, touching on personal, societal, and environmental reflections. With a group that includes nine Taiwanese artists and fourteen Chinese ones, each artist brings their unique perspective and craft technique to the table. Come, be mesmerized by their handiwork—these creations are not just to be seen but felt and experienced.

Entrance fee: Free

Free Duration: January 27 – February 4

January 27 – February 4 Google maps: RCB Artery, 1st Floor, River City Bangkok

P.S. Open House

Now, if the feel of paper between your fingers and the scent of books are your definition of bliss, then prepare yourself for P.S. Publishing’s open house event. Picture a haven where the rustle of pages and the murmur of captivating conversations fill the air. It’s the opportunity to cosy up in a nook with great reads or rub elbows with storytellers whose books line the shelves. If you’re a lover of literature or an aspiring writer, there are treasures to be found and ample chances to share your manuscripts from January 26 to January 28. It has all the makings of a bookworm’s paradise.

Entrance fee: Free

Free Duration: January 26 – 28

January 26 – 28 Google maps: Soi Charan Sanitwong 53 (MRT Bang Yi Khan station Exit 1, 2)

Relearn Festival 2024

Ever thought you might find joy anew in the act of learning? Well, the Relearn Festival 2024 is all about rediscovering that spark—because learning isn’t just for the young, it’s a lifelong venture. Carrying the theme ‘Co-Creating Next Generation,’ the event celebrates the spirit of togetherness and the beauty of gaining new insights with others. With nine lively activities designed for fun and family engagement—think crafting, playing, and growing together—it’s an invitation to jump in and rediscover the thrill of discovering something new.

Entrance fee: Free

Free Duration: January 27 – 28 (4 – 10pm.)

January 27 – 28 (4 – 10pm.) Google maps: Museum Siam (MRT Sanam Chai station Exit 1)

As we sit back and reflect on the final days of January, let’s take the opportunity to enrich our lives with the beauty of music, the inspiration of art, the passion for reading, and the joy of learning. It’s not just about ending the month—it’s about embracing the vibrant possibilities that come our way every day. Explore our guide to the best street food in Bangkok!