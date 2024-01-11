What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 12 – 14)

Photo: Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

This weekend in Bangkok, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to explore your emotions, entertain the kids, dive into the underwater world, or curl up with a good book, the City of Angels has you covered.

Things to do in Bangkok (January 12 – 14)

On Cloud Nine Exhibition by Tuagomstudio: A journey into emotions

Tuagomstudio, also known as Ou Pasut Wutigornsombatkul, presents his first solo exhibition, ‘On Cloud Nine,’ at River City Bangkok. The artist, widely recognized for his adorable character ‘Tuagom’ and the vibrant world of ‘Tuagom’ (Round Creature), invites you to explore the captivating journey of Tuagom facing new experiences and emotions, whether it be loneliness, sadness, or the inevitability of solitude.

‘On Cloud Nine’ metaphorically compares clouds to the diverse aspects of life and emotions. The exhibition portrays bright, sunny days and dark, stormy nights, reflecting moments of hope and joy and stories filled with disappointment. Nevertheless, the overarching message is, ‘Everything will be alright.’

Admission fee: Free

Free Duration: November 23 – January 21

November 23 – January 21 Service hours: 10am – 8pm

10am – 8pm Google Maps: River City Bangkok

Children’s Day fun at Rain Tree Cafe, Bangkok

As Children’s Day approaches, Bangkok offers delightful activities suitable for both kids and families. While indulging in delicious fare at Rain Tree Cafe, let your children partake in face painting, creative cookie decorating, and magical performances. The cafe promises an afternoon filled with smiles and laughter. Children under 12 years dine for free.

Service hours: Monday to Saturday: 6am – 10.30am / 12pm – 2.30pm / 6pm – 10pm Sunday: 6am – 10.30am / 12pm – 3pm / 6pm – 10pm

Google Maps: Rain Tree Cafe

SEA LIFE Bangkok – Dive into the underwater world

SEA LIFE Bangkok, located in Siam Paragon, takes visitors on an underwater adventure. Explore a variety of aquatic species through giant clear tunnels that showcase beautifully coloured fish swimming by. The attraction features not only marine life but also a lush rainforest zone with fascinating creatures like poisonous dart frogs, short-clawed otters, and various snake species. Don’t miss the adorable penguins at the Ice Play Ground, adding a touch of charm to your Bangkok SEA LIFE experience.

Admission fee: Starting from 540 baht

Starting from 540 baht Opening times: 10am – 8pm

10am – 8pm Google Maps: Siam Paragon

A Book Talk: China’s Art Market – Past, Present, and Future by Kejia Wu

Join author Kejia Wu for a book talk on ‘A Modern History of China’s Art Market,’ examining the significant changes in China’s art market and its impact on the global art scene. The discussion will be conducted in English.

Admission fee: Free

Free Duration: January 13 (2pm to 3.30pm)

January 13 (2pm to 3.30pm) Google Maps: River City Bangkok

The Corner House: A blend of old and new

Discover ‘Such A Small World’ at The Corner House in Charoenkrung, a rejuvenated historic building offering a co-playing space for work and entertainment. With a vast vinyl record collection, gaming options, and a cosy atmosphere, The Corner House aims to be a central hub for diverse individuals to meet, exchange ideas, and enjoy coffee or entertainment. Room rentals start at 200 baht (US$6), and vinyl records can be played at no additional cost.

Service hours: 12pm – 10pm

12pm – 10pm Google Maps: The Corner House

