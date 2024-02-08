What to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 9 – 11)

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: 15:50, 08 February 2024| Updated: 15:51, 08 February 2024
Photo courtesy of iStock
Photo courtesy of iStock

Bangkok is welcoming the season of love and the Lunar New Year with creative art events across the city. From romantic floral displays to culturally inspired installations, these exciting exhibitions offer memorable ways to get into the holiday spirit.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 9 – 11)

Flower of Love

Photo courtesy of River City Bangkok

This fun and lively exhibition at River City Bangkok celebrates the month of love through vibrant artwork featuring flowers, a classic symbol of affection. Curated by the skilled Chanchai Siriwitjiran, the show aims to immerse visitors in a romantic atmosphere with diverse floral pieces by talented Thai artists like Taweesak Ujugatanond and Palut Marod. It’s sure to delight art and flower lovers alike this Valentine’s season.

  • Duration: February 8 – March 3
  • Location: RCB Galleria 3, 2nd Floor, River City Bangkok
  • No entrance fee

Chinese Tea House

Photo courtesy of River City Bangkok

In anticipation of the upcoming Year of the Dragon, River City Bangkok has collaborated with the Pagoda Art Club to recreate an authentic Chinese tea house, complete with refreshments and decorations honouring Chinese New Year traditions. Don’t miss the chance to appreciate lovely paintings showcasing Chinese culture by gifted artists such as Chaynarong Kongklon and Nai Dee Changmo. It’s a unique way to get into the holiday spirit.

  • Duration: February 8 – 25
  • Location: Room 249, 2nd Floor, River City Bangkok
  • No entrance fee

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Stars at Siam Paragon

Photo courtesy of Siam Paragon
Photo courtesy of Chuang Asia

Usher in the Year of Dragon by rubbing shoulders with celebrities at Siam Paragon’s star-studded Lunar New Year event. Popular actor Lin Yi from China will attend alongside famous Thai stars Davikah and Gulf Kanawut. Ten contestants, including R-Jing, Xuanning, Ilene, Wang Ke, Jasmine, Qiao Yi Yu, Duna, Yean, Emma, and Yuan Ke, from the talent competition CHUANG ASIA will also make appearances, making it an occasion bursting with glitz and glamour. Enjoy lively performances as you search for the first international girl group.

  • Duration: February 8 – 11
  • Location: Prac Paragon, Siam Paragon
  • No entrance fee

Pay Respects at Dragon Temple

Photo courtesy of Thairath

Escape to Wat Mangkon Kamalawat (Wat Leng Noei Yi) this Chinese New Year for a cultural experience right in Bangkok. With architecture mirroring Southern China, the serene Buddhist temple transports visitors across the sea. Pay homage to revered deities and seek blessings for the year ahead at this hidden gem where Chinese traditions remain alive. It’s sure to be an enriching visit for the whole family.

Capture the Spirit of China at The Lhong 1919

Photo courtesy of Prachachat

The Lhong 1919 riverside venue offers Instagram-worthy backdrops drawing from classic Chinese stylistic elements. Stroll through the heritage destination snapping photos and soaking in rich cultural ambiance as you pause to pay respects to the deity Mazu. It’s a scenic spot to appreciate Chinese heritage this New Year’s, perfect for sharing with friends online or just making special memories.

This Lunar New Year, gather friends and family to appreciate festive artwork celebrating love and tradition at one of Bangkok’s can’t-miss exhibitions. With events ranging from flower-filled romantic displays to awe-inspiring heritage destinations, Bangkok offers holiday fun for art lovers of all kinds to enjoy. Check out our guide to the best cafes in Ari!

