What to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 2 – 4)

If you don’t know what to do in Bangkok this weekend, then it’s high time to reserve a space for Bangkok Design Week 2024. The annual showcase of fresh and creative designs returns to the capital with activities and exhibitions set across 15 districts and other localities throughout the city. Plus, we have faithfully prepared a list of every exciting event happening this weekend in Bangkok.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 2 – 4)

Bangkok Design Week 2024

Bangkok Design Week 2024 will be presented as the annual event showing the creativity and the innovativeness of design in 15 neighbourhoods and its width of vision to all dimensions around Bangkok. Blackout Exhibition: A Journey Throughout Memory Lane

This year, the theme will be “Livable Scape: People Make the City Better,” as organized by the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization) or CEA, aiming to transform the city of Bangkok into a more livable one than ever before.

Duration: January 27 – February 4

Blackout Exhibition

A special exhibition by the renowned artist Munins, the Blackout Exhibition, will be one of the highlights of Bangkok Design Week 2024. This exhibition will lead visitors on an exploration of a momentary disappearance that can occur in elusive seconds but linger for an eternity in our memories. The exhibition brings to life the concept of “Blackout” – a state between sleep and wakefulness where memories either happy or sad may have been forgotten on this complex journey of life.

Duration: February 2 – March 10

February 2 – March 10 Google Maps: River City Bangkok

Japanese Film Festival 2024

Another exhilarating event to watch out for is the Japanese Film Festival returning with a variety of films across all genres from drama, and action to romance and even animation. The festival will be held in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, and Songkhla with a total of 15 films in the program. In Bangkok, movies will be screened at House Samyan.

Duration: February 2 – 18

Google Maps: House Samyam, Samyan Mitrtown

Only Dumb People Are Happy

If this is what you are looking for, don’t miss the “Only Dumb People Are Happy” exhibition featuring a new hotel and creative ecosystem in the heart of Bangkok. The exhibit is an ode to not knowing, to ignorance and to taking chances for the prospect of experiencing success and happiness.

Duration: Until February 4

Until February 4 Google Maps: Stupid Stay

The Little Prince Planet

Do not miss the special event “The Little Prince Planet” for The Little Prince admirers – to choose and buy one of 100 editions of this book from all over the world. Further, the event also includes a special performance of 10 artists taking the loveable character to another plane of existence and thrills.

Duration: Until February 2

Until February 2 Google Maps: Silpakorn University (Wang Tha Phra Campus)

Bangkok Design Week 2024 is an event of creativity, innovation as well as culture. From various events to exhibits, there is everything for everyone. Whether you are a film fanatic, an art lover, or a The Little Prince fan, there's no way one cannot find something to do this weekend. So, mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable experience.