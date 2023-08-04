What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 4 – 6)

Photo courtesy of The Mustang Blu, Van Gogh Alive Bangkok, DATE by Nokky's Charcuterie (Facebook)

Join me this weekend for quality time in Bangkok! Visit the largest digital art show in Southeast Asia, indulge in tasty charcuterie boards and craft beers, gaze up at the stars at the planetarium, or wander around the lively night market. On top of that, indulge in the extraordinary cafe with a refined atmosphere and delicious drinks, perfect for escaping into a forgotten period.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 21 – 23)

Van Gogh Alive Bangkok

Experience the beauty of “Van Gogh Alive Bangkok,” Southeast Asia’s largest digital art exhibition, celebrating the iconic works of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh. As a prominent figure in Western art history, Van Gogh’s remarkable collection comes to life, inspiring and captivating art enthusiasts. Immerse into the artist’s world, gaining insight into his life and creative journey. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of art before the event ends on August 14. Hurry and seize the chance to be inspired by Van Gogh’s brilliance and leave with unforgettable memories of this exceptional showcase.

Entrance fee: VIP 1,490 baht / General admission 990 baht / Student 480 baht

Duration: Until August 14

Service hours: 10:30am – 9pm

Venue: 6th floor, Attraction Hall

Google map: ICONSIAM

DATE by Nokky’s Charcuterie

DATE by Nokky’s Charcuterie is a beautifully decorated shop with cosy and authentic vibes. Offering two options, the Original Charcuterie includes French Brie, Smoked Gouda, and Cheddar Cheese, while the Premium Set adds Gran Moravia and Gorgonzola with Spanish ham and upgraded accompaniments. Served in three sizes, priced from 490 to 1,990 Baht, these charcuterie boards are perfect for capturing stunning photos. To enhance the experience, the shop also serves finger foods and beverages like Signature Baked Brie, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, and Ciabatta Sandwich with various fillings. Additionally, instead of wine, they offer craft beers for a delightful pairing.

“The majority of charcuterie shops are either very fancy or are part of Italian eateries. However, in this DATE by Nokky’s Charcuterie, we aimed for a cafe-like vibe,” the shop owner explained.

Service hours: Wednesday – Thursday 12pm – 8pm / Friday – Sunday 12pm – 12am (Close of Mondays and Tuesdays)

Google Maps: DATE by Nokky’s Charcuterie

Planetarium Bangkok

Step inside to find comfortable seats and a large projector showcasing 9,000 stars including the Sun, Moon, and five planets, moving through various constellations. Witness star clusters, the Milky Way, shooting stars, and mesmerising celestial phenomena like auroras and meteor showers. The show features solar and lunar eclipses, the analemma, meridian, ecliptic, and equatorial lines, and Earth’s rotation. Hold hands with your partner and invite friends to witness this enchanting, starlit experience together, creating a romantic ambiance.

Entrance fee: Kids 20 baht, Adults 30 baht (TH) / Kids 30 baht, Adults 50 baht (EN)

Service hours: 9am – 4pm (Close on Mondays and July 28)

Note: Shows in English take place on Tuesdays at 10am

Location: BTS Ekkamai station (Exit no. 2)

Google map: Science Center for Education (Planetarium Bangkok)

JODD FAIRS DanNeramit

Right now, the hottest spot in town is the “JODD FAIRS DanNeramit” night market, a large-scale market located in the heart of the city. With over 700 shops, it offers a diverse range of products, including restaurants, beverages, clothing, and even plant shops, along with charming cafes. It’s a perfect place for city dwellers to relax and unwind, either by shopping for food and necessities or hanging out after work. Capture cool photos with the trendy backgrounds available. The market opens daily from 4pm to midnight, providing a unique and enjoyable way to unwind and have fun.

Read our article about Jodd Fairs DanNeramit: new night market in Bangkok HERE.

Service hours: 4pm – 12am

Google map: JODD FAIRS DanNeramit

The Mustang Blu

The Mustang Blu is a sophisticated hotel that graces the Yaowarat district with its vintage charm. Repurposed from a century-old colonial-style building on Maitri Chit Road, it emanates elegance and offers photogenic spots in every corner. Embodying a captivating vintage chic aesthetic, the hotel seamlessly blends authentic vintage elements with modern designs. Previously known as ‘Cleo Patra,’ a renowned massage parlour, the building had served as both a bank and a hospital before being transformed into The Mustang Blu. Visitors can savour delightful beverages and desserts starting at just 200 baht, completing the experience of this truly majestic and picturesque destination.