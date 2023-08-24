What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 25 – 27)

Photo courtesy of สวนเบญจกิติ (Facebook)

This weekend (August 25 – 27), we have some wonderful suggestions for those who happen to find themselves in Bangkok. From soul-soothing melodies by the rising star to the exhilaration of a sizzling actor’s concert, and the nostalgic allure of a classic coffee shop, the city boasts a diverse range of options. Furthermore, immerse yourself in thought-provoking art and find peacefulness amidst nature’s beauty within the heart of the city. Discover the finest weekend activities Bangkok has to offer all outlined below!

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 25 – 27)

Get ready to sing out loud at Lauv: The Between Albums Tour

Lauv, the owner of the hit song ‘I Like Me Better,’ is an artist who is often talked about in terms of his music style and his creativity. He defines himself as a storyteller and the stories that Lauv tells have become songs of the times. This can be seen by his multiple platinum awards, global chart-topping popularity, and a never-ending stream of music that we can hear no matter where we are in the world. Get ready to sing Lauv songs and meet him at the Lauv The Between Albums Tour Bangkok.

Entrance fee: 1,800–2,200 baht

Date: August 26

Time: 19:00

Venue: Ballroom Hall, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre

Google map: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

Fill your heart with joy and excitement at the Gemini Fourth My Turn Concert

Scream out loud and enjoy the first big concert in Thailand of two hottest actors, Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak and Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul. Get ready for special surprises, fun chemistry, and unforgettable moments. The concert will take place in an incredible setting, complete with lights, sounds, and effects that will take you to another universe. They will certainly fill your heart with joy and excitement.

Entrance fee: 1,200–7,500 baht

Date: August 26–27

Time: 15:00

Venue: IMPACT Arena

Google map: IMPACT Arena

Start the day a little earlier at On Lok Yun

Step back in time to the old days at On Lok Yun, a traditional coffee shop that has been standing for over 90 years. Experience the charm and sophistication of this old-school establishment where you can enjoy a variety of Thai food, drinks, and desserts. Whether you’re a young person or a foreigner, you’re sure to find something to your liking at On Lok Yun.

Time: 06:00–14:30

Google map: On Lok Yun

Connect with your inner self at The Robust Flower

The Robust Flowers is a thought-provoking exhibition that conveys you from the real world of standards and expectations to an enchanted world of colour and beauty. The struggle here is between flower-headed humans with fragile petals but strong and robust bodies. These flower-headed humans question the common belief that flowers are weak creatures whose only job is to make the world beautiful, so they ask, ‘If we are born with vulnerability should we give up?’

Entrance fee: Free

Date: Until September 10

Time: 10:00–20:00

Venue: RCB Galleria 4, River City Bangkok

Google map: River City Bangkok

Rest your body and soul, and walk aimlessly at Benchakitti Park

The Benchakitti Park features a large water pond as well as pathways for a variety of activities. The SkyWalk at Benchakitti Park, on the other hand, is an elevated walkway with stunning panoramic views. This 1.6-kilometre-long pathway offers stunning natural relaxation in the heart of Bangkok. The walkway is illuminated at night, creating a Seoul-like atmosphere. Don’t pass up the opportunity to capture the incredible beauty of this one-of-a-kind park.

Time: 05:00–21:00

Google map: Benchakitti Park

