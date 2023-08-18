What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 18 – 20)

PHOTO: Family Weekend Roast at Penthouse Bar + Grill via Facebook

If you’re in or around Bangkok this weekend (August 18 – 20), we’ve got a few fun suggestions on how to spend your time. From lively stand-up comedy night to Italian dining or family brunch, tap into the city’s vibrant spirit. Maybe you fancy a dance under the stars or prefer winding down with some chill music? We got it all. Here are some of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 18 – 20)

When: Friday, 18 August 2023 from 20:00 – 22:00

How much: 300 THB in advance and 400 THB at the door

Where: 595, Above The Royal Oak, 10 Soi Sukhumvit 33/1, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Are you ready to say goodbye to the quiet days of summer? The Comedy Club Bangkok is back, upstairs from the spruced-up Royal Oak. On the laughter menu, from Tokyo, is Shuhei Murakami. He brings fun and lightness to every show. And your host for the evening? None other than the brilliant Justin St-Denis. Originally from Canada but now a firm favourite in Bangkok, his sharp humour will keep you laughing all night. Joined by a mix of seasoned comics and newcomers, this is set to be an evening full of fun and laughter. So get ready to enjoy a night of great comedy this weekend in Bangkok.

When: Friday, 18 August 2023 from 17:00 – 22:00

How much: Free entry

Where: 28 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

From 18 to 27 August, Gigi, the queen of feasts, is whipping up a beery party with Baladin. Every evening from 17:00 – 22:00, tuck into the crisp notes of craft beer and nibble on delectable tapas. As the sun slides under the Bangkok skyline, indulge in the choice brews and tap your feet to the rhythmic beats from the DJ sets. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays are about to get a lot more groovy. Let loose, live in the moment and raise your glasses to the good times. Ready for the beer extravaganza? Bottoms up!

When: Friday, 18 August 2023 from 20:00 – 23:59

How much: Free entry

Where: Freaking Out The Neighborhood, 49 Napha Sap Alley, Lane 1, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Looking for a captivating evening of music bliss? Set a course for Freaking Out the Neighbourhood. Respected Bangkok fashion photographer, Sergio del Amo, is back, bearing an impressive array of albums from renowned labels like Warp, Rephlex, Transmat, and Mowax. As you fall into the mellow rhythms of Ambient, Electronica and House, enjoy the simplicity of their affordable, yet delightful cocktails. You can even browse their impressive music merch corner by HAVE YOU HEARD? Records.

When: Saturday, 19 August 2023 from 18:00 – 21:00

Where: eat.co, 2nd floor, corner, 700 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Italian food, anyone? At eat.co, they’re trading in their colossal 3.75-kilo vegan burger for a taste of something a little more Mediterranean. Mark your calendar for Saturday, 19 August! From 18:00 – 21:00, embark on a five-course, plant-based culinary trip to Italy, full of thrilling flavours and, of course, that special eat.co twist. All the while, you’ll be serenaded by the greatest hits from the Italian charts and you can wash it all down with organic Italian wine. Remember, it’s advance booking only and spaces are limited. Just drop them a direct message and prepare for a night of Italian delight, without even stepping on a plane.

Family Weekend Roast

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until 30 September 2023 from 12:00 – 14:30

How much: From 5,200 THB per set (suitable for 4 – 5 people)

Where: Penthouse Bar + Grill, 34th – 36th Floor, Park Hyatt Bangkok, 88 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Picture this: you and your family gathered around a table brimming with delicious food, laughing and chattering the afternoon away. At Penthouse Bar + Grill, this dream becomes a reality with their appealing new Family Weekend Lunch Roast. Crafted by the brilliant Chef Benn, the roast brings back the warmth of the old-fashioned family weekend meal. From mouthwatering grilled dishes and indulgent sides to decadent desserts, every recipe celebrates locally sourced premium ingredients. They’ve also thought about the young ones, with treats specially tailored to tickle tiny taste buds. To top it all off, choose between two drink packages to complement your meal – an alcohol free flow for those ready to kick back, or a non-alcohol selection of detox smoothies, teas, and local coffee for a healthier touch.

When: Saturday, 19 August 2023 from 14:00 – 21:00

How much: 800 THB Early Bird until 13:00 on the event date / 900 THB at the door (include 1 free drink)

Where: The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, 259 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Sunshine, swimming, and superb beats, anyone? Escape to the dazzling poolside paradise of the Westin for the thrilling “Mad Stash x Westin pool party” hitting town on Saturday, 19 August 2023. Unwind by the sparkling waters let their international fashion DJs serenade you with the freshest tunes. Whether you’re sipping on refreshing drinks, tucking into tasty food, or simply soaking up the vivacious, pool-party vibes, it promises to be a day to remember. So grab your swimwear, slip into your dancing shoes, and get ready to make the most of this al fresco fiesta.

When: Every weekend from 12:00 – 14:30

How much: 3,990 THB

Where: 137, 1 Soi Thong Lo 10, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Straight from your Saturday lie-ins to the endearing ambience of Lava in Thonglor, why not cosy up to their new weekend brunch? Kicking off at noon, you’re invited to tuck into a hearty roast accompanied by three enticing starters and a roast platter that’s sizeable enough to share. Go on, indulge in a delightful lunch experience that’s cooked to perfection.

When: Saturday, 19 August 2023 from 16:00

How much: 1,800 THB per person

Where: Hair of the Dog, 593 27 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Ever craved a taste of Chicago in the heart of Bangkok? Your wait is over! Hair of the Dog is all set to host a thrilling beer experience on Saturday, 19 August at Phrom Phong. Prepare for an unforgettable (though potentially hazy) afternoon with the finest revolutionary brews and flavours from Mikerphone. Craft beer meets iconic Chicago deep-dish pizza, and it’s all here! For just 1,800 THB, enjoy nine beers and a pizza course inspired by the legendary Capone himself.

When: Saturday, 19 August 2023 from 21:00 – 02:00

How much: 300 THB (include 1 free drink)

Where: Tropical Galaxy, 32 Khaosan Rd, Talat Yot, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

Dance the night away in the heart of Khao San Road! Sonic Dreams Psytrance Thailand is set to illuminate your Saturday night this weekend. Make your way to the Tropical Galaxy from 21:00 to experience “Sonic Trip: PsyTrance Night.” This heartbeat-skipping event will be pulsating to the rhythm of progressive psytrance, melodic fullon, and night fullon. With a stellar line-up boasting names such as JACK THE JACKAL from Thailand, SHU from Japan, and TENSION from Israel, and topped off with PUFFER P from Thailand, it doesn’t get much better. Presale tickets are available at 200 THB, while entrance tickets at the door are 300 THB, both inclusive of a drink.

When: Sunday, 20 August 2023 from 19:30

How much: 300 THB

Where: Speakerbox, 1000 38 40 Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Imagine spending this Sunday swaying to the rhythmic tunes of jazz. Let the Bangkok International Big Band set the mood on 20 August. As an ensemble of experienced musicians with diverse backgrounds, this band melds classic jazz with a thrilling twist. From up-tempo swing to the soulful melodies of the blues, their performance will create a truly unique experience at Speakerbox, Thonglor’s go-to spot for live music.

When: Every Sunday from 21:00 – 02:00

How much: Free

Where: Havana Social, 41, 3 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Swirl and shimmy your Sunday blues away this weekend! Join Havana Social’s Salsa Sundays for a rhythmic night filled with passion and fun. Grab this golden chance to master the thrilling art of Salsa, with free dance lessons led by international instructor and DJ Alex Teodorescu. Starting at 21:00, you’ll be spinning around Havana Social and keeping the rhythm until 02:00. So why stand on the sidelines when you can be the star of the dance floor?

When: Sunday, 20 August 2023 from 19:00

Where: Smalls, 186, 3-4 Suan Phlu 1 Alley, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Good food, good company and great vibes – that’s the promise at Smalls this Sunday! Charley Brown’s Mexicana is loading up their Asoke kitchen and popping up at Smalls for an evening of culinary delights. From 19:00, you’ll be treated to a menu curated by none other than Chef Primo Rivera, the wizard behind meals fit for stars like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Will Smith. Dig into the authentic Gordita de Carnitas, scoop up the Holy Guacamole, taste the varied Trio of Tacos, refresh with the Ceviche Los Cabos style, and savour the unique Mini Berenjena Maria. Just make sure you’ve cleared your evening on Sunday, because with Smalls’ unbeatable atmosphere, and Charley Brown’s Tex-Mex flavours, it’s going to be a dinner and a night to remember.

And there you have it, a jam-packed guide to help fill your weekend with laughter, music, and some fantastic food.