What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 11 – 13)

PHOTO: By pressfoto via Freepik

Bangkok is brimming with exciting adventures this weekend (August 11 – 13). Dive into a whirlpool of events – from nostalgic rock gigs and top-notch cocktail hours to rhyming duels and delicious brunches with pets. With Mother’s Day, there’s even more to celebrate with salsa parties or a classy meal at the finest spots. Fancy a break? Opt for serene open-air yoga or dance the night away with your friends – your choice!

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 11 – 13)

When: Friday, 11 August 2023 from 19:00

How much: 400 THB (include 1 free drink)

Where: The Rock Pub – Bangkok’s House Of Rock, Hollywood Street 93/26 Phaya Thai Rd, Thanon Phetchaburi, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

Clear your schedule and dust off those band shirts, emo and pop-punk enthusiasts. This Friday, 11th August, The Rock Pub is the venue for mEMories – your hot ticket to a night of high-decibel nostalgia. Six electrifying bands will take you on a whirlwind journey back to the 2000s, pulling at your heartstrings with covers of everyone’s beloved tunes. Everything from Fall Out Boy to My Chemical Romance and Blink 182 is on the playlist.

When: Friday, 11 August 2023 from 18:00 – 22:00

How much: Free Entry

Where: Vertigo & Moon Bar, Banyan Tree Bangkok, 21/100 S Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Roll up your sleeves and get ready to elevate Friday night festivities with a high-stakes guest shift at Bangkok’s Vertigo and Moon Bar. On the menu for the 11th August is a fabulous skyline soirée featuring none other than the award-winning bartender from Malaysia, Koh Yung Shen. Shen, a copywriter turned master of mixes, is travelling from his very own Backdoor Bodega, positioned among the top 100 bars in all of Asia. His legendary drink doings, fuelled by hip-hop beats and vibrant street vibes, are sure to spice up the evening as you soak in the stunning cityscape from the 61st floor. It’s more than just a night out—it’s a 360-degree sensory delight and it’s waiting for you.

When: Friday, 11 August 2023 from 19:00 – 22:30

How much: 300 THB (For Poets and Spectators)

Where: Live Lounge BKK, 10/47 Trendy building, Soi Sukhumvit 13, North Klongton sub-district, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Call out to all wordsmiths and word lovers, Friday night plans have just been sorted. Head over to the Bangkok Poetry Slam, kicking off at 19:00 at the Live Lounge BKK. You’ll be greeted by a whirlwind of emotion and epic performances. You have a chance to compete and win 1,000 THB cash prize as well. All you need is 300 THB and a readiness to dive headfirst into the realms of the spoken word. But if you’re not a poet and don’t want to participate in the competition, don’t worry! Everyone’s welcome. Let this Friday be a night of rhythm, rhymes, and riveting performances.

When: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 08:00 – 23:00

How much: Free entry

Where: Gigi – Eatery & Café, 28 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

This Saturday, let Gigi’s become your way of showering your mum with love. Spoil her with a delightful Gigi Lunch or Dinner, and sweeten the deal with a complimentary Flower Pizza on the house. Through every flavourful bite, she’s sure to be reminded of all the love she’s instilled in you. So, pencil in this date with mum at Gigi’s Eatery and Cafe, and relish the delightful gesture of saying thanks with pizza topping blooms.

When: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 18:00

How much: 400 THB (include 1 free drink)

Where: Havana Social, 41, 3 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Here’s a call to all mums with a zest for Havana delights – the Mamacita Mother’s Day Celebration is waiting for you. It’s a joyous jamboree designed just for you, featuring crowd-pleasing Strawberry Daiquiris and Amor de Jazmin cocktails at 200 THB! Add to that Latin dance shows to keep your dance shoes tapping, coupled with the electrifying rhythms of DJ Vadim and a passionate Latin live band. It’s so much more than just another Mother’s Day celebration. It’s the chance for all mamas to embrace their salsa spirit and dance the night away.

When: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 11:00 – 15:00

How much: Free entry

Where: The Deck Bangkok, 15 Sukhumvit 20 Alley, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Unleash a whole new kind of weekend fun at The Deck Bkk’s ‘Bark & Booze’. An extended invitation for all pet owners and animal lovers, this is your chance to shake off the weekday stress. Spend your Saturday from 11:00 to 15:00 sharing a delightful brunch platter with your furry friends in one hand, and a refreshing Tito’s vodka cocktail in the other. Tito, the acclaimed ‘vodka for pet people’, sponsors this unique shindig. And how about helping your pets socialise too? After all, who doesn’t like making new friends? In addition, part of the proceeds from the special pet menu will go to local animal shelters.

When: Saturday – Sunday, 12 – 13 August 2023 from 22:30

How much: Free Entry

Where: Quince, 14/2 Soi Somkid Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Quince and Siri House are rolling out the red carpet for mums this Mother’s Day weekend. Whether your clan is more of a brunch bunch or a dinner group, celebrate in style and spoil mum absolutely rotten. With any two dishes marked with hearts being free of charge for mums, tasteful delight is just around the corner. The day also holds the promise of special prizes, courtesy of Divana Spa, making the celebration even more splendid. Cap off the memorable day with a Polaroid family portrait, a memento to cherish on days when you’re all apart. This weekend, let Quince and Siri House deliver more than just a meal – make it a heartfelt celebration of family love.

When: Sunday, 13 August 2023 from 10:30 – 11:30

How much: 250 THB

Where: Benchasiri Park, Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Ready to stretch down, centre yourself, and embrace the tranquil bliss of yoga? Then ‘Yoga in the Park’ by Move with May is a must do this weekend. Starting with calming breathing exercises, progressing into core Pilates, and culminating in soothing guided meditation, it’s the perfect pick-me-up after a hectic week. Even if you see a few clouds threatening rain, fear not! A sheltered park area has been chosen, so you can keep moving in harmony with nature, unless, of course, the showers get too heavy. After the session, fellowship continues over a shared lunch locally. Just make sure to book your spot, and come meet a community committed to harmony and wellness.

When: Sunday, 13 August 2023 from 20:00

How much: 300 THB

Where: Jam, 41 Soi Charoen Rat 1, Yan Nawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Step into the incredible world of Shibari this Sunday with the Sound of Shibari event at Jam Café Bkk. Starting at 20:00 and carrying on till the little hours, expect an evening brimming with vibrant art, engaging activities, and a community that knows how to throw a rope jam party. Relish the aural delights served up by Space War, I Play Alone, and Gigamon before being captivated by the mesmerising artistry of Shibari experts Unnamedminor, Dong Redrope, and Destroy Angel. Whether you’re an avid rope enthusiast or just looking for a unique night out, SOS: Sound of Shibari promises a memorable, exclusive experience.

When: Sunday, 13 August 2023 from 01:00 – 06:00 am

How much: 250 THB (Early Bird), 350 THB (Pre-Sale), 450 THB (Regular), 550 THB (At the door)

Where: DECOMMUNE, 1st and 2nd Floors, 469 Phra Sumen Rd, Wat Bowon Niwet, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

Let the rhythm lure you into the urban wilderness this weekend at DeCommune. Immerse into a realm where the hustle of the city gives way to the echo of the beats as night falls. An evening doused in enigmatic encounters, lineup featuring underground sensations such as FTK, Scott Noise, Popo, R1, and Spellbound is destined to take you on a sensational ride. Brace yourselves for an evening that spins the spectacular with the eclectic in Bangkok’s celebrated hub for live music and unforgettable nights.

No matter your mood, Bangkok’s got you covered for a memorable weekend! And since this weekend is also Mother’s Day in Thailand, do check out our article on where to eat to make your mama feels extra special.

