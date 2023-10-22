Top places to celebrate Halloween in Bangkok 2023

PHOTO: Haunted Mansion Part II at Abandoned Mansion (via Official Facebook) + Spooky Halloween Brunch at Red Oven SO/Bangkok (via Official Website)

It’s time to get into a spooky mood since Halloween 2023 is almost here! From spine-chilling pool parties and carnival freak shows to eerie Sunday brunches and spectacular magic shows for the kids, Bangkok is packed full of awesome Halloween events! So prepare your best costume and get ready for some chills and thrills, because these Halloween parties and family-friendly events in Bangkok are guaranteed to make you scream.

Halloween parties for adults and family-friendly events in Bangkok 2023

When: Friday, 27 October 2023 from 18:00

Where: Fraser Suites, 38/8 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Looking for a memorable way to start your Halloweekend? Then be sure to swing bay Above Eleven on Friday, 27 October 2023. When the sun goes down, this tropical rooftop bar will be transformed into a Haunted Jungle with a sinister atmosphere. You’ll be sipping on chilling tropical drinks and savouring Nikkei cuisine, while DJ Ron Jameson spin Latin beats that’ll get you dancing all night long.

Public Revelation at Public House

When: Friday, 27 October to Friday, 3 November 2023

How much: Free entry

Where: 249 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

It’s a full Halloweek at Public House because from 27 October to 3 November 2023, the hotel undergoes a magical transformation and offers a range of bewitching experiences. Tarot card reading by experts at the hotel’s Forum Co-working space will reveal your fate, while special drinks inspired by tarot cards let you sip on your chosen destiny. Moreover, catch a cute but psycho selection of classic horror movies, such as The Shining and Hereditary, every Tuesday of October at 20:00.

When: Friday, 27 October 2023 from 18:00

How much: 400 THB per person (includes 1 welcome drink coupon)

Where: Havana Social, 41, 3 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Make your way to Havana Social on Friday, 23 October for a trip to hell. Don’t worry – it won’t be the fiery depths you might be picturing, but a night of sinful delights. Dive into an electrifying underworld where DJ Henry will have you dancing to Latin beats accompanied by Bongo players and special cocktails that will delight your senses. Madam Rouge and her girls will be there as well, promising sensational shows. Don’t forget to wear your scariest costume for a chance to win a bottle of house spirit.

When: Friday, 27 October – Saturday, 28 October 2023 from 19:00 – 00:00

How much: 300 THB

Where: Arcadia Barcade @ Bangkok 2049 Cannabis Dispensary, 1112, 24 Soi Sukhumvit Plus, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Arcadia is bringing an eclectic but horrifying energy to Bangkok this Halloweekend with its Halloween Freak Show. For two thrilling nights, Bangkok’s favourite barcade comes alive with an authentic travelling carnival freak show troupe, usually found only at temple fairs. Brace yourself for six flights of frights, costume contests, giveaways, and special surprises. And what’s a party without electrifying tunes from talented DJs? DJ Sunda (Friday) and DJ Dragon (Saturday) will have you grooving all night on the Haunted Rooftop. It’ll be a weird and astounding weekend at Arcadia!

Note that the event is for 20+ only.

When: Saturday, 28 October 2023 from 13:00 – 21:00

How much: 800 THB

Where: The Water Club, 10th floor, SO/ Bangkok, 2 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

SO Pool Party – Halloween Edition returns on Saturday, 28 October 2023 with a thrilling twist. It’s your opportunity to embrace your inner ghost, ghoul, or creature of the night and immerse yourself in an eerie poolside soirée. With a spine-chilling lineup of DJs to keep you moving to the rhythm of the night, you can expect dance-worthy tracks and unexpected surprises.

When: Sunday, 29 October 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00

How much: 2,099 THB++ per person, including soft beverages

Where: Red Oven, 7th floor, SO/ Bangkok, 2 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

But the pool party is not the only thing happening at SO/ Bangkok. On Sunday, 29 October 2023, enjoy the spooky edition of the hotel’s SO Sunday Brunch with your whole family. Feast on a buffet featuring delights like Half Baked Canadian Lobster, a Foie Gras station, a French Oyster Bar, SO Seafood Catch, SOSHI live station, a carving station, and a selection of signature Thai, Asian, Western, and Chinese dishes. In addition to these offerings, there will be special Halloween-themed items, which add a unique twist to the brunch. And besides the buffet, kids can have a delightful adventure in a haunted house for some scary fun. Best of all, the brunch buffet is 50% off for kids!

When: Friday, 27 October – Sunday, 29 October 2023 from 11:00 – 21:00

How much: Free entry

Where: K Village, 93, Klongtan, Klongtoey 95 Soi Sukhumvit 26, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Bring your kids and the whole family to join the spooky fun of Halloween weekend at K Village! A wide range of fun activities for the little ones and the big kids are available, such as a face paint workshop where they can all sport your favorite fantasy designs on their faces, as well as a Halloween Mask & Bag workshop. And yes, there’s even “Trick or Treat” for the everyone to enjoy. In addition, don’t miss out on a chance to win special prizes by dressing up in a cool ghost costume.

When: Saturday, 28 October – Sunday, 29 October from 10:00 – 18:00

How much: Free entry

Where: 18 Attha Kawi 1 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Are you ready for a spook-tacular family adventure this Halloween? Bambini Villa is where the Halloween magic happens for all ages! Dress up in your fancy costumes and bring your little ones to enjoy a weekend of kid-friendly activities that will make your family smile. From spooky shows like the Mummy Pantomime and Vampire Magic Show to thrilling games, a haunted house, face painting, and Halloween art and crafts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Explore the kids-friendly haunted house and join the Halloween Scavenger Hunts game that kids will adore, or try your luck with Lucky Ghost Hunting, Witch Hat Hoop, Eyeball Pong, and more. Of course, it’s not halloween without some spooky sweets, so make sure to go on trick or treating at the shops.

When: Monday, 23 October – Tuesday, 31 October 2023

How much: Free entry

Where: Abandoned Mansion Bangkok, 41 Soi Sukhumvit 14, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Elevate the spook-tivities with a week of thrilling celebrations at the Abandoned Mansion, an underground bar with a gangster twists, where you can sip on special Halloween-themed drinks that’ll keep you in the eerie mood all week long. However, the real excitement peaks on Saturday, 28 October from 18:00 – 02:00, when the venue lights up with an enchanting dance show themed “Jack The Hat,” accompanied by live music from the talented Prince Von Hudson Band & Aom Preeyaporn and Band. Moreover, show off your creativity in the Best Costume contest for a chance to win one of three food and drink vouchers valued at up to 3,000 THB. Oh, and get ready to strike a pose since there’ll be a professional cameraman who will capture amazing photos for everyone!

When: Tuesday, 31 October 2023 from 18:00

Where: The Sukhothai A Beaufort Hotel, 13/3 S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Prepare for a wicked Halloween night at Zuk Bar. As you step into this hauntingly lively party On 31 October, sip on Frozen Margaritas and let the live band serenade you all night long. Feel the thrill of “The Skull Dance” performance and capture the eerie memories with costume postcards. Don’t forget to summon your inner fashion spirit, because the dress code is “Skull Couture” – be it a sexy skull or a scary skull, it’s up to you! One thing for sure is that it’ll be a Halloween night to remember.

When: Tuesday, 31 October 2023 from 18:00

Where: Mimi’s Rooftop, dusitD2 Samyan, 333 Si Phraya Rd, Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Become the horror icon you’ve always dreamed of at Mimi’s Scream Queen Bash – the spookiest, most glamorous Halloween party in town where screams meet style. Dress to Distress in your chilling and chic Scream Queen attire, enjoy bewitching cocktails conjured by their expert bartenders, specially crafted for the occasion, and let the spine-tingling beats spun by the live DJ carry you away into the night of fright. On top of that, best dressed wins a prize, so come and be the Scream Queen you were born to be!

Now that you know where to go to celebrate Halloween in Bangkok in 2023, the only thing left to do is choosing your best costume. Whether you want to be Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees, Barbie or Ken, Pearl or Maxine, Miles Morales Spider-Man or Gwen Stacy Spider-Woman, there’s a little Halloween magic for everyone in Bangkok.

