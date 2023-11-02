PHOTO: The Wedding Bliss Thailand via Facebook

Achieving your dream wedding is all about organisation, details, style, taste levels and logistics. At first, this may seem daunting and can often lead to a fair share of stress. This is further intensified when executing a destination wedding, like in the tropical haven of Phuket, as unique obstacles can arise. Thus, to ensure maximum ease and effect, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 wedding planners in Phuket. Each offer wedding packages for all budgets or full-service planning. Furthermore, they can take on the most creative of challenges and elevate all expectations for your special day.

5 Best wedding planners in Phuket

1. The Wedding Bliss

Services: Venue hunting, budget management, concept & theme creation and full-detail orientated wedding design. Furthermore, vendor selection, schedule arrangement, guest accommodation, activity coordination, legal advisory and pre-wedding ceremony rehearsal is also included.

Address: Bangjo, 38/184, Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand – Google Maps

Number 1 on our list is The Wedding Bliss who offer full-service planning and design. Their services are extensive and cover all key aspects of wedding planning and more. From the usuals of venue hunting and schedule arrangement to legal advisory – they do it all. Furthermore, they know the importance of communication. As such, they stay in touch regularly to ensure that every detail of your wedding aligns with your aesthetic. With The Wedding Bliss, your wedding will be a one-of-a-kind event but with a touch of their signature etherealness and authenticity.

As wedding planners, they are well in tune with Phuket. Thus, they know the best venues on the island that cover all settings, such as 5-star hotels, luxurious villas, resorts and beaches. They cater to other locations too, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin to countries outside of Thailand. Overall, they’re a wedding planner you can trust to make the process seamless and enjoyable.

2. Wedding Boutique

Services: Destination weddings, beach elopements, wedding packages, engagement proposals, and LGBT weddings.

Address: Soi Pasak (Laguna Area Tambol Cherngtalay Amphur Talang, Phuket 83110, Thailand – Google Maps

Founded in 2015 by Italian designer Ilaire, the Wedding Boutique are another popular choice. They cater to destination and LGBT weddings as well as beach elopements. In addition, they’re all about attention to detail and create weddings that reflect their clients history, style and energy. These are integrated with their own global intuition to create a experience that’s fresh and unconventional.

The Wedding Boutique will be by your side every step of the way. They deliver services such as trends review, theme selection, professional vendors, photography and even wedding live streaming. Moreover, they assist all cultures and traditions including Thai, Western, Chinese and Indian. Their wedding packages are a great choice for the full round-up at an affordable price. However, whatever you choose, they’ll walk you through planning and design from conception to conclusion.

3. ME Events Phuket

Services: Wedding coordinator, venue selection, props and Photo Booth.

Address: 111 218 Moo 4, Koh Kaew Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand – Google Maps

ME Events adopt a modern, luxurious and cinematic approach. Their expertise lies in transforming every detail, big or small into a sense of awe that follows guests after the party ends. Their floral and table arrangements, in particular, are mesmerising with delicate touches throughout. Moreover, they specialise in highly custom handmade pieces, such as wooden and rustic decor. They even provide playful elements like props and a Photo Booth so guests can capture every moment.

4. Unique Phuket Wedding Planners

Services: Villa, destination and beach wedding planning and venue selection.

Address: Mountain View, 79/61 Moo 6. Wichit Songkran Road, Soi Namtok Kathu Kathu District, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83120, Thailand – Google Maps

Unique Phuket pays homage to the classic and timeless tradition of weddings. Their venue roster is broad, encompassing beach, villa, hotel and garden sites. This variety extends to their services as well as they provide florists, budget management, venue choice, hair and make-up styling.

As wedding planners, their look is tastefully layered with their clients vision. Furthermore, they can conjure up large scale instalments to create drama to small details for a lasting impression. They produce events for all cultures and religions, such as Thai and Buddhist marriages, and all budgets. In their own words, Unique Phuket are “affordable without comprising on quality”.

5. The Bridal Planner Thailand

Services: Wedding planner and a team of coordinators, special offers on selected vendors and venues, a dedicated wedding stylist, and graphic design and artwork.

Address: 185/74, Don Jom Tao Rd, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket 83110, Thailand – Google Maps

Whether your dream wedding is a barefoot beach affair or a grand ballroom event, The Bridal Planner Thailand is a planner worth considering. A shift from the oil and gas industry led Chonlada Lafferty to set up her sustainable wedding planning venture here in 2013, providing stellar event services across the country ever since. In line with their commitment to both society and the environment, they’ve obtained certification from Thailand Sustainable Event Management Standard in 2023 — proof of their dedication to green practice.

Starting from 139,000 THB++, they present couples with a comprehensive package which encompasses planning, a dedicated wedding stylist, and production execution. This includes continuous online support, a personalised online material, on-site team support, and vendor discounts.

Wedding planning doesn’t have to feel like a chore and with the right wedding planner for you, it won’t. With their meticulous approach and seamless designs, these wedding planners in Phuket will make your event one to remember.

Looking for the best spot to say “I do”? Check out our top wedding venues in Thailand and in Bangkok.