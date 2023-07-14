Top 5 kids clubs and classes in Bangkok

PHOTO: By pressfoto via Freepik

Seeing your tiny humans grapple with a new skill or unravelling a new-found interest is an unparalleled joy, isn’t it? Now, if you happen to live in Bangkok, consider yourself blessed. This city is aplenty with remarkable kid’s clubs and educational classes designed to not just foster growth but also wellness, and of course, the all-crucial element of joy.

So, to make your search a tad bit easier, we’ve curated a list of the very best of children’s clubs and classes in the ever buzzing city of Bangkok. Buckle up and prepare to dive into the city’s finest opportunities for your little ones. Here’s to making parenting a little less daunting, and a little more delightful.

5 Best kids clubs and classes in Bangkok

Little Pea Kids Commons

Address: theCOMMONS (2nd Floor), 335 Sukhumvit 55, Thonglor 17, Klongtun Nue, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Little Pea is a joy-packed haven where families can band together through captivating activities, sensory play, and exciting community events. Nestled within the vibrant community space of Thonglor’s theCOMMONS, Little Pea offers a smorgasbord of activities for everyone.

From delving into a fantastical world of water in their Messy & Water Playgroups to pumping up the adrenaline in dance classes and enhancing scientific comprehension at school break camps, this place is brimming with enticing activities. Expectant parents aren’t left out either, as workshops ranging from first aid to childbirth education are also available. And yes, they’ve got the master recipe for throwing a fabulous children’s birthday party!

Top Flight Basketball

Top Flight Basketball Academy is Southeast Asia’s standout institution for basketball training. These folks are the real deal, providing top-notch basketball instructions, shaping skills, and paving the way for the future stars of the sport!

At the helm of Top Flight is none other than Ike Nwankwo, a former UCLA 1995 NCAA Championship player and a veteran of the revered NBA. Having swapped his pro-sneakers for a coach’s whistle in 2010, Ike has since channelled his efforts towards spreading the joy and spirit of the game to the younger brigade in Thailand and Hong Kong.

At Top Flight, the approach is as unique as it is effective. They work on a special blend they’ve whipped up called the ‘5 Golden Rules for Success’. This magic potion works wonders with respect to meeting every child at their skill level and then enabling them to touch their zenith potential.

But there’s more! The coaching staff is a diverse blend of current and former professional, university, and national team players from around the globe. Behind the fun dribbles and shoots, your little ones will also ingest important life lessons about teamwork, leadership, and determination. Now if that’s not a slam dunk, we don’t know what

Paron School of Art

Address: Above Bakers Gonna Bake Cafe, 61 Sukhumvit 26 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

If you are looking for a kids club that focuses on art, Paron School of Art should be your top choice. It offers drawing, painting, and a variety of different visual arts workshops for children and teenagers. Here, kids can feel safe to explore their creativity and express themselves through art. The weekend programs and holiday camps they offer focus on age-appropriate access to the world of art. They guide children to create and think like artists.

Paron School of Art has a 1-to-5 student ratio, so every kid will receive all the same care, attention, and instruction they need.

Curtain Up Drama and Magic

Address: 42 tower Sukhumvit 42, Khwaeng Phra Khanong, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.

Curtain Up Drama and Magic is the longest-running English-speaking drama school in Bangkok. All aspects of theatrical performance, such as acting, dancing, singing, and even magic, are taught here. So whether your children are reserved and shy or confident, they are sure to develop their skills and have fun.

Their programs include one-day workshops, weekly classes, holiday camps, and birthday parties. Aside from these programs, they also work with schools across Bangkok. One of their most prominent programs is the “Show In a Week” holiday program. With this program, children attend a camp for 4 to 5 days, and they will be cast and given roles with songs and lines to learn. In addition, they will also learn about prop making, set design, custom, and music. On the program’s final day, every child will put on a final performance and have their own chance to shine!

CUKI Tots

Can U Kick It Soccer Academy or CUKI Tots is a pre-school football program for children from 2 years old and up. They deliver their program in a responsive and safe environment, with the help of their assistants called ‘Nelly the Elephant’ and ‘Lenny the Lion.’ Their aim is to create a fun atmosphere so that kids can have a positive first introduction to sports. They ensure that every kid who plays a part in the classes learns new soccer skills and has fun. For 5 years and up, they offer structured training sessions to encourage freedom to attack 1 on 1. The team will also play regular friendly matches. In addition to the regular coaching program, CUKI Tots also offer weekend programs, after-school activities, and sports camps.

The soccer academy was formed by Darren Jackson in 1998. He is an ex England international player who has played for a number of clubs, including Reading FC, Oxford United, and England U21’s.

