Top 5 Gyms in Bangkok

Bangkok’s fitness scene is just as lively as its culture, food scene, and nightlife. There is no shortage of excellent gyms in Bangkok to help you stay active amid the hustle of daily life. However, with so many choices, finding the right one to suit your needs can be difficult. More importantly, if you’re going to spend your money and time working out, it has to be worth every penny. But don’t worry! We have compiled our picks of the finest gyms in Bangkok to help you choose.

Top 5 Best Gyms in Bangkok

Whether you live in Bangkok or are only staying for a short trip, here are some of the best gyms in the city to help you stay in shape.

1. Jetts 24 Hour Fitness Gym

Jetts is an international fitness chain that has multiple locations around Bangkok. One of the best features of Jett is that they are open 24/7 so you can work out at anytime. They aim their modern gyms at young, working professionals who enjoy the ease of working out on their own terms.

All the necessary facilities for a perfect workout are available at Jetts. You can find a Cardio Zone and functional training in every gym. In addition, there’s also a wide selection of free weights, training equipment, and machines.

Make sure to take advantage of Jetts’ free trial to experience the gym before buying a day pass or a membership!

Address: Various locations in Bangkok:

BTS ASOK BRANCH: 348, 348/2 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10330 (BTS Asok branch).

Opening hours: Open 24 hours.

Price:

DAY PASS: 500 THB

MEMBERSHIP: 1,600 THB per month

2. Muscle Factory

If you are looking for traditional fitness training, the Muscle Factory should be your top choice. This huge gym is fully equipped with various machines, from old-school to modern equipment. Besides fitness and gym-lovers, this gym also attracts bodybuilders thanks to the selection of weights the gym offers.

In addition to its huge size and numerous equipment, Muscle Factory offers advice for anyone interested in bodybuilding, fitness, strongman, powerlifting, and CrossFit. Alternatively, if you need help with healthy food prep or even for competition, they can provide great guidance for you. You don’t need to be a member because day passes are available.

Address: Sukhumvit 56 Yaek 3 1, Bangkok 10260.

Opening hours: 7:30 AM – 11:00 PM.

Price:

DAY PASS: 400 THB

MEMBERSHIP: 2,800 THB per month

3. Fitness First

Fitness First is a modern gym that provides a wide variety of facilities and equipment for the your goals and prefered style of training. Alongside that, Fitness First has accomodation areas that can be used before or after the your session in order to relax. With various gym locations throughout Bangkok, there will be a gym available nearby regardless of where you are.

For group sessions, there is zumba, pilates, yoga, bodycombat, and cycling sessions if you enjoy working out dynamically with others.

Address: Various locations in Bangkok

SATHORN TOWER BRANCH: Sathorn Square 98 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Opening hours:

MONDAY – FRIDAY: 6:00 AM – 22:00 PM

SATURDAY – SUNDAY: 8:00 AM – 21:00 PM

4. Virgin Active

Virgin Active is an up-and-coming gym in Bangkok that is getting more and more popular among those who are interested in living an active lifestyle. They currently have 8 gyms across Bangkok and each gym comes with cutting-edge equipment. In addition, there are also spas, hot and cold sensation showers, steam rooms, an indoor climbing wall, an indoor swimming pool, and a detoxing salt room.

If you prefer to exercise in a group, opt for one of their weekly classes. These include pilates, yoga, wall climbing, and high-altitude training.

Address: Various locations in Bangkok

EMPIRE TOWER BRANCH: Empire Tower, 1 South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, 10120.

Opening hours: 6:OO AM – 10:00 PM (may vary slightly between each branch).

5. The Movement Playground

The Movement Playground offers an innovative and contemporary take on gym life. True to its name, this gym is basically an adult playground. It centres its activities around obstacles that are made to be both fun and challenging. You can jump over, hang from, and climb onto these obstacles, just like when you were a kid.

If you want to try parkour, the Movement Playground is the perfect gym for you. It is the first and only parkour and Obstacle Course Training Center in Bangkok. Aside from parkour and obstacle courses, other classes like yoga, callisthenics, and functional training are also available.

Address: 36/4 Sukhumvit Soi 69, Bangkok.

Opening hours:

MONDAY – FRIDAY: 12:00 PM – 20:30 PM

SATURDAY – SUNDAY: 8:30 AM – 16.00 PM

We hope that our list of Bangkok’s best gyms inspires you to get going and sign up real soon! These gyms will definitely help you start sweating it out and become the healthier version of yourself.

