5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 11 to 13)

Bangkok is offering plenty of reasons to do more than just browse this weekend. Artists will race against the clock in front of a live audience, creative technology will take over Cloud 11, and a riverside festival will mix handmade art with music and workshops.

There is also a small Friday meetup for complete AI beginners who want to build something of their own, while salsa and bachata take over Avani Sukhumvit for three days of classes, competitions and late-night dancing. Here are five things to do in Bangkok from September 11 to 13.

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Event Date Location Highlight Art Battle Bangkok September 12 The Fig Lobby Bangkok, Khlong Toei A live painting competition where artists race against the clock before the audience votes and completed works go to auction. UNFEST’26 September 11 to 13 Cloud 11, Bangkok A free creative technology festival exploring immersive media, AI, virtual production, music and digital storytelling through hands-on programmes. L’On Art Festival September 10 to 13 Yodpiman River Walk, Phra Nakhon A riverside gathering of independent art, handmade crafts, workshops, live painting, food and music running until midnight. Builder’s Club: Bangkok AI Builders Meetup September 11 Grande Centre Point Lumphini, Sathon A beginner-friendly meetup where participants bring an idea and spend two focused hours turning it into an AI side project. Salsa Bachata Temptation Asia 2026 September 11 to 13 Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Three days of salsa and bachata workshops, competitions, performances, live music and late-night social dancing.

Art Battle Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, September 12, doors at 7pm; painting begins at 8pm

Location: The Fig Lobby Bangkok, Khlong Toei

Price: Students 99 baht; general advance tickets 350 baht; 450 baht at the door. Early bird tickets are sold out.

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Painting becomes a spectator sport at Art Battle Bangkok, where artists have just 20 minutes to turn a blank canvas into something capable of winning over the room. The competition runs across three rounds, and the audience can circle the easels, watch each piece develop and vote for who moves forward.

Completed works are auctioned during the night before the crowd eventually chooses the champion. Early-bird tickets have sold out, but student and general advance tickets were still available when checked on September 9.

UNFEST’26

Date & Time: September 11 to 13, programme times vary

Location: Cloud 11, Bangkok

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Price: Free registration

UNFEST’26 explores how technology is changing film, music and digital storytelling, with Cloud 11 becoming a testing ground for immersive production, AI, virtual production and real-time media.

Its six programmes range from 360-degree cinema inside a dome to live music paired with real-time visuals. Visitors can also experiment with production equipment and software, attend workshops and masterclasses, or sit in on talks with creators working across film and technology.

Registration is free, although some individual sessions have their own schedules or reservation requirements, so checking the programme beforehand is worthwhile.

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L’On Art Festival

Date & Time: September 10 to 13, 3pm to midnight

Location: Yodpiman River Walk, Phra Nakhon

Price: 105 baht

L’On Art Festival is making what organisers describe as its Bangkok debut beside the Chao Phraya with a mix of independent art, crafts, workshops, food and music. Thai and international artists are joined by makers selling prints, handmade pieces, art toys and collectables.

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Live painting and workshops add a hands-on element, while three music areas move between jazz, funk, rock, city pop and mor lam. Food, craft beer and Thai spirits keep things going until midnight.

The event is indoors despite the riverside setting, and part of the ticket proceeds will support the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Builder’s Club: Bangkok AI Builders Meetup

Date & Time: Friday, September 11, 5pm to 7pm

Location: Yaru @ Grande Centre Point Lumphini, 1188 Rama IV Road, Sathon

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Price: Free; advance registration required

Builder’s Club is for people who are curious about AI but would rather build something than listen to another presentation about it. Participants arrive with a laptop and an idea, then spend two focused hours trying to turn it into a working side project.

No coding or previous AI experience is required, and organisers are available to help beginners when they get stuck. The session is intentionally small, with just 25 confirmed places.

Bring a laptop, charger, headphones and whatever idea has been sitting unfinished in the notes app. Advance registration is required.

Register directly with the organiser to confirm availability before Friday.

Salsa Bachata Temptation Asia 2026

Date & Time: September 11 to 13, workshops, performances and socials throughout the weekend

Location: Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok

Price: Depending on ticket type; multi-day passes cost more (Prices are listed in Euros)

Salsa Bachata Temptation Asia brings more than 100 dancers, instructors, DJs and performers to Bangkok for three days of classes, competitions and late-night socials.

Daytime sessions include masterclasses and the Asia Open Dance Cup, while evenings shift towards performances, live music and social dancing. Separate rooms cover salsa, bachata, and Cuban and Dominican styles, giving experienced dancers plenty to choose from throughout the weekend.

Newcomers do not necessarily need to commit to a full pass either, with individual activities and party tickets available for anyone curious about Bangkok’s Latin dance scene.

This weekend’s line-up has a useful common thread: most of the interesting stuff involves taking part. Vote on a painting, experiment with creative technology, join a workshop, start building that side project or stay out late on the dance floor. Bangkok is giving spectators plenty of excuses to stop spectating.