5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 2 to 4)

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 30, 2026, 4:40 PM
4 minutes read
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 2 to 4)
Photo from NIC Factory Facebook page

Bangkok’s first weekend of October has a little more room to wander than usual. A former tobacco warehouse is filling up with vintage furniture and odd collectables, Sukhumvit is getting a small city farmers’ market, and classical guitarists from around the world are gathering for concerts and competitions.

Elsewhere, Bangkok Climate Action Week begins with hands-on activities in Lumphini Park, while anyone wanting something quieter can cross the river to explore the Portuguese heritage of Kudichin. Here are five things to do in Bangkok from October 2 to 4.

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Event Date Location Highlight
NIC Factory Vintage Flea Market October 2 to 4 NIC Factory, Charoen Krung 74 A late-night vintage market inside a former tobacco warehouse, filled with furniture, homeware and collectables from different eras.
The Shed City Farmer Market October 3 to 4 The Shed Bangkok, Sukhumvit 26 A neighbourhood market combining local food, organic produce, independent products, workshops, sato tastings and live music.
Asia International Guitar Festival & Competition 2026 October 2 to 4 Yamaha Ratchadapisek Music School, Fortune Town Three days of classical guitar concerts, competitions, masterclasses and demonstrations, with both free and ticketed programmes.
Bangkok Climate Action Week 2026 October 3 to 4 Lumphini Park and venues across Bangkok Hands-on climate activities ranging from biodegradable plate-making to urban wildlife, biodiversity and extreme-heat programmes.
Baan Kudichin Museum October 2 to 4 Kudichin, Thonburi A free museum inside an old family home exploring the history and traditions of Bangkok’s centuries-old Thai-Portuguese community.

 

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NIC Factory Vintage Flea Market

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 2 to 4) | News by Thaiger
Photo from NIC Factory Facebook page

Date & Time: October 2 to 4, 3pm to midnight

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Location: NIC Factory, Charoen Krung 74

Price: Free entry

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A former riverside tobacco warehouse becomes a hunting ground for vintage furniture, homeware and collectables this weekend as NIC Factory holds its Vintage Flea Market. The mix ranges from mid-century tables and classic chairs to decorative pieces and harder-to-find objects from different eras.

The warehouse is a large part of the appeal. Its worn industrial interior and Charoen Krung location suit an event built around things that already have some history behind them, and there is enough to browse even without any intention of going home with a new piece of furniture.

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The market stays open until midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, making it an easy evening stop rather than something that needs to take over the whole day.

The Shed City Farmer Market

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 2 to 4) | News by Thaiger

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Date & Time: October 3 to 4, 1pm to 9pm

Location: The Shed Bangkok, 69 Sukhumvit 26

Price: Free entry

The Shed City Farmer Market brings local food, home bakers, organic produce, art and independent products into Sukhumvit 26 for two days, with workshops and live activities giving people a reason to stay beyond the shopping.

Saturday includes a talk and live painting session with Makarat ‘Tap’ Taveechon from ToSmile. Sunday turns towards food and drink, with producers from Ubon Ratchathani and Mae Hong Son discussing and offering tastings of sato, Thailand’s traditional fermented rice wine.

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There are also vase-painting and aroma-oil workshops, along with live music and DJ sets throughout the weekend. It feels closer to a small neighbourhood gathering than a large commercial market, which is probably where much of its appeal lies.

Asia International Guitar Festival & Competition 2026

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 2 to 4) | News by Thaiger
Photo from Asia International Guitar Festival and Competition, Bangkok Facebook page

Date & Time: October 2 to 4, programmes throughout the day

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Location: Yamaha Ratchadapisek Music School, Fortune Town

Price: Free programmes available; paid concerts from 250 baht for students and 500 baht for adults

Classical guitar takes over Fortune Town this weekend as the Asia International Guitar Festival & Competition marks its 26th edition and 25th anniversary. International performers and guitar makers join Thai musicians for concerts, competitions, masterclasses and instrument demonstrations.

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There are several ways to experience it without committing to an expensive concert ticket. Friday’s Classic Guitar Orchestra opening concert at 5pm is free, as is Nutthachai Chaivanich’s mini concert at 5pm on Saturday. Sunday brings a free participants’ concert at 2pm and a guitar presentation and testing session at 6pm.

The competition itself begins on Friday morning, with the final on Sunday afternoon. Paid evening concerts start at 250 baht for students and 500 baht for adults, while the Paul Galbraith concert has separate pricing.

Bangkok Climate Action Week 2026

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 2 to 4) | News by Thaiger
Photo from Bangkok Climate Action Week Facebook page

Date & Time: October 3 to 11, programme times vary

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Location: Lumphini Park and other venues around Bangkok

Price: Free public activities; some sessions require registration

Bangkok Climate Action Week begins on Saturday with programmes spread across the city, but Lumphini Park is one of the easiest places to start. Rather than treating the week as a string of formal talks, several of the opening-weekend activities are designed for people to actually join in.

One of the more approachable options is Eco-Plates Making, running from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Participants use naturally fallen leaves and heat pressing to create biodegradable, food-safe plates or bowls that they can take home. Materials are provided, and the workshop is available in Thai with English translation.

Other Lumphini activities include urban wildlife games, biodiversity activities, experiments looking at how different leaves trap PM2.5, cycling-route demonstrations and installations examining how extreme heat affects people differently. The main-stage programme on Sunday also finishes with a climate concert.

Baan Kudichin Museum

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 2 to 4) | News by Thaiger
Photo from Baan Kudichin Museum

Date & Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 9.30am to 5.30pm

Location: Baan Kudichin Museum, 271 Tedsaban Sai 1 Road, Kudichin, Thonburi

Price: Free; donations welcome

For something without an event schedule attached, Baan Kudichin Museum offers a look into one of Bangkok’s oldest multicultural communities. The small museum occupies an old family home in Kudichin, a neighbourhood where Portuguese settlers established a community more than 250 years ago.

Inside, photographs, household objects, recipes and historical displays trace the neighbourhood’s Thai-Portuguese heritage and the way traditions have survived across generations. The house itself is part of the story: it was built more than 80 years ago during the reign of King Rama VII before eventually being converted into the museum.

It is free to visit and small enough to pair with a walk around Kudichin, where narrow lanes, old homes and Santa Cruz Church make this part of Thonburi feel quite removed from central Bangkok. The museum also has a small café serving drinks and local sweets.

This weekend works particularly well for wandering. Dig through a warehouse for something old, taste something locally made, listen to a guitar competition, turn fallen leaves into a plate or spend an afternoon learning how a Portuguese community became part of Bangkok’s story.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 30, 2026, 4:40 PM
4 minutes read
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.
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