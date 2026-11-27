The last weekend of November is when Bangkok starts to feel properly festive. The first Christmas markets are open, the snow machines are running, and the evenings are still comfortable enough to enjoy all of it outdoors.

Not everything this weekend comes with tinsel, though. Here are five things to do in Bangkok from November 28 to 29.

Snow at centralwOrld and the Blessing Tree at ICONSIAM

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Date & Time: centralwOrld, daily until January 3, with snow flurries on the front plaza at 5.30pm, 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm; ICONSIAM, daily until December 25, with light shows at 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

centralwOrld, daily until January 3, with snow flurries on the front plaza at 5.30pm, 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm; ICONSIAM, daily until December 25, with light shows at 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm Location: centralwOrld, Ratchaprasong; River Park, ICONSIAM

centralwOrld, Ratchaprasong; River Park, ICONSIAM Price: Free at ICONSIAM; centralwOrld lists no entry fee

Snow is a rare sight in Bangkok, so centralwOrld makes its own. Disney Pixar A Celebration of Wonders fills more than 4,000 square metres with 50 characters from 10 films, including an eight-metre Sulley and Elsa’s ice palace in Central Court. Indoor snow falls at noon, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm, and Frozen and princess stage shows run Friday to Sunday until December 27.

Over on the river, ICONSIAM’s 21-metre Blessing Tree takes its colours and bead patterns from manora, the southern Thai dance-drama. The patterns stand for eight blessings, including love, happiness and good health, and the tree changes colour through the evening. A synchronised show with music and shimmering bubbles runs three times a night.

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Neither display is going anywhere this weekend, so you can fit one in around other plans. The BTS Gold Line station Charoen Nakhon connects directly to ICONSIAM.

Jazz in the Park at One Bangkok

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Date & Time: Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29, 6pm to 10pm

Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29, 6pm to 10pm Location: One Bangkok Park, Wireless Road

One Bangkok Park, Wireless Road Price: 200 baht per person per day, including 200 baht in food and drink vouchers

One Bangkok’s Jazz in the Park runs Thursday to Sunday until December 13, and this is the “Jazz Up the Joy” week, which the organisers describe as upbeat melodies for the brighter side of the season. Chatt Harit plays on Saturday, and The Stumblrs close the weekend on Sunday.

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The 200 baht entry comes with the same amount in vouchers for food and drink at the event, so it’s effectively your dinner budget.

Come early and walk around the rest of the district. One Bangkok’s Christmas trail is already up, with the Starlit Christmas Tree on One Bangkok Boulevard and a Christmas train called the Onederous Express. The Onederous Christmas Market opens on December 1, so save that for next week.

printPRINT art book fair

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Date & Time: Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29, 11am to 7pm

Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29, 11am to 7pm Location: GalileOasis, Wat Phraya Yang Alley, off Phetchaburi Road, Ratchathewi

GalileOasis, Wat Phraya Yang Alley, off Phetchaburi Road, Ratchathewi Price: Free

printPRINT is back for a third edition at GalileOasis, a group of restored shophouses on a quiet lane off Phetchaburi Road. More than 24 zine makers, small presses and bookshops take part, from Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Cambodia.

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The fair is run by Wuthipol Designs and Vacilando Bookshop, with local print house Papermore as partner.

Tables are stacked with stapled zines, handmade books and experimental prints in small runs. The person behind the table has usually made what’s on it, so ask about the process. It’s much more low-key than the Bangkok Art Book Fair, which means you can take your time at each stall.

There’s a café in the compound for when your tote bag gets heavy, and the Spacebar Zine shop is on site. Ratchathewi BTS is about a 15-minute walk away.

The World Ends: Bangkok International Design Expo

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Date & Time: November 25 to 29, 1pm to 9pm

November 25 to 29, 1pm to 9pm Location: Bangkok Kunsthalle, 599 Pantachit Alley, Pom Prap

Bangkok Kunsthalle, 599 Pantachit Alley, Pom Prap Price: Free, with online registration at theworldends.org

The World Ends is a new design expo from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, and despite the title, it’s about what gets made next. The theme is “Create What Matters”. Four floors of Bangkok Kunsthalle hold exhibitions, pavilions from studios including CHAT Architects, OK-RM and Lanza Atelier, and the Elsewhere Design Market, where more than 30 exhibitors sell their work.

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The building is part of the draw. Bangkok Kunsthalle was the headquarters of Thai Wattana Panich, the printing house that produced most of Thailand’s school textbooks, and much of the original structure has been kept as it was. There are talks from more than 15 speakers and four hands-on workshops, so check the programme for times.

Late afternoon is a good time to go, when the light hits the concrete façade. The bars on Soi Nana, across the road, are handy afterwards.

European Christmas Market by Bangkok Accueil

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Date & Time: Sunday, November 29, 10am to 5pm

Sunday, November 29, 10am to 5pm Location: Ballroom, Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, 188 Silom Road, Bang Rak

Ballroom, Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, 188 Silom Road, Bang Rak Price: Free

The French community association Bangkok Accueil is filling the ballroom at Pullman Bangkok Hotel G with a family-friendly Christmas market on Sunday. Exhibitors bring French food, specialities and gift ideas, so you can pick up something to eat and something to wrap in the same trip.

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Santa will be handing out presents, and there’s a magician, balloon sculpting and other children’s entertainment through the morning and afternoon. A choir of children from Khlong Toei performs, and there’s a big tombola with prizes.

The association also sets up a Solidarity Christmas Tree each year. Bring a new wrapped gift, note the child’s gender and age, and it goes to a disadvantaged child in Khlong Toei. The hotel is a short walk from Chong Nonsi BTS.

Where will you start this weekend?

Christmas is still under four weeks away, but Bangkok isn’t waiting. You could spend Saturday evening at the jazz and Sunday morning at the French market, or save the festive plans for later in the week; the displays at ICONSIAM and centralwOrld stay up until December 25 and January 3.

Whichever you pick, the cool evenings won’t last, so make the most of them.