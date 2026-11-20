The cool season has finally turned up (kinda), and Bangkok is making the most of it. This weekend is about getting outside and spending time with other people, whether that’s reading on a lawn with a few hundred strangers, wandering through a lit-up old station district or queuing for a raffle at a fair that’s been running since 1957.

There’s a free craft chocolate festival in Sam Yan for anyone who needs a sweeter excuse, and with Loy Krathong landing on Tuesday, the city’s celebrations are already underway. Here are five things to do in Bangkok from November 21 to 22.

Reading in the Park EP5

Date & Time: Saturday, November 21, 3.30pm to 6pm

Saturday, November 21, 3.30pm to 6pm Location: Main Amphitheatre, Benjakitti Park – Google Maps

Main Amphitheatre, Benjakitti Park – Price: Free with registration

Not much beats a book and a patch of grass on a cool Saturday afternoon. Reading in the Park returns to Benjakitti for its fifth edition, and the idea is as simple as it sounds: bring something to read, spread out a mat and spend a couple of hours reading alongside a crowd of strangers.

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The one rule is that phones stay switched off or out of sight the whole time. After the quiet reading, small groups chat about literature, art and culture in Thai and English, and swapping recommendations with whoever is on the next blanket is encouraged. Plenty of people come alone; more than 1,000 signed up for last November’s session.

Entry is free, but registering ahead means the organisers can keep you posted. The park is a short walk from MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, and if you arrive early, a lap of the elevated skywalk through the forest park is a nice way to start.

Awakening Bangkok 2026

Date & Time: November 20 to 29, 6pm to 11pm

November 20 to 29, 6pm to 11pm Location: Hua Lamphong to Maitri Chit

Hua Lamphong to Maitri Chit Price: Free

Awakening Bangkok spent the last few years in Phra Nakhon’s old town, but its ninth edition moves towards the streets, shophouses and old station around Hua Lamphong and Maitri Chit. If you only know the area from catching a train north, this is a good excuse to see it differently.

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This year’s theme is Siam Redefined, and the installations are split into three strands. People looks at the long-time residents who give the district its character and the newcomers changing it, Way of Life sets old routines next to habits picked up from visitors, and Architecture shines a light (literally) on the shophouses and buildings most of us walk straight past.

The station itself, opened in 1916 and designed by Mario Tamagno, the same Italian architect behind the Neilson Hays Library, makes a handsome backdrop.

The festival usually draws tens of thousands over its ten nights, so weekends will be busy; go early, or come back on a weeknight if crowds aren’t your thing.

Take the MRT to Hua Lamphong, wear comfortable shoes, and when you need a break, Yaowarat’s noodle stalls are only a few minutes away. Route maps are posted on the Awakening Festivals Facebook and Instagram pages.

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Ploenchit Fair 2026

Date & Time: Saturday, November 21, 10am to 9pm

Saturday, November 21, 10am to 9pm Location: Bangkok Patana School, Sukhumvit Soi 105 (Soi La Salle) – Google Maps

Bangkok Patana School, Sukhumvit Soi 105 (Soi La Salle) – Price: Tickets from 125 baht via Ticketmelon

The Ploenchit Fair has been part of Bangkok’s social calendar since 1957, when it was first held in the grounds of the British Embassy on Ploenchit Road. It has long since moved out to Bangkok Patana School, but the spirit hasn’t changed: it’s a big, cheerful day out where the fun pays for something worthwhile.

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Expect funfair rides and games, live music and food from around the world, plus the Petticoat Lane market if you fancy a browse. Santa’s Grotto will keep the little ones busy, and the Grand Raffle draw tends to keep thousands of people hanging on until the very last number is called.

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The fair is run by the British Community in Thailand Foundation for the Needy, and it has raised more than 70 million baht for over 60 charitable projects across Thailand; last year’s edition alone brought in more than 3.3 million baht.

Thailand Craft Chocolate Festival

Date & Time: November 18 to 22, 10am to 7pm (until 10pm on Saturday, November 21)

November 18 to 22, 10am to 7pm (until 10pm on Saturday, November 21) Location: Art4C, Rama IV Road, next to Samyan Mitrtown – Google Maps

Art4C, Rama IV Road, next to Samyan Mitrtown – Price: Free

Thai cacao has built a following over the past few years, and this festival is the easiest place to find out why. The Thailand Craft Chocolate Festival brings together makers and producers from provinces across the country, so you can work your way through bars and drinks made from beans grown in very different corners of Thailand.

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This year, craft chocolate makers have teamed up with craft cookie bakers on a special menu. There are also two exhibitions that use chocolate as both material and inspiration: CHOCOSTALGIA on the third floor, which tells chocolate’s story through memory, and choco.story on the second, featuring work by Thai artists.

If you want to go deeper, workshops cover regional tastings, bean-to-bar production, chocolate pairing, and roasting and growing cacao, with classes for anyone thinking of starting a chocolate business.

Art4C is a short walk from MRT Sam Yan, and doors stay open until 10pm on Saturday; Hua Lamphong is just one MRT stop away, so it pairs nicely with an evening at Awakening Bangkok.

Loy Krathong 2026

Date & Time: Main night Tuesday, November 24; city celebrations from November 16 to 29

Main night Tuesday, November 24; city celebrations from November 16 to 29 Location: Sites across Bangkok, including Rama VIII Bridge, Mahakan Fort and IMPACT Lakeside

Sites across Bangkok, including Rama VIII Bridge, Mahakan Fort and IMPACT Lakeside Price: Free

Loy Krathong doesn’t fall until Tuesday, November 24, but Bangkok rarely waits for the full moon. The city’s celebrations are already running, and this weekend is a good chance to enjoy the build-up before the big night.

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By the river, the Rama VIII Bridge site runs until November 25 with performances by school pupils and local communities, krathong competitions and stalls selling goods at friendly prices.

In the old town, a heritage programme links Wat Saket, Wat Ratchanatdaram, Wat Thepthidaram and Mahakan Fort until November 29, with craft workshops, neighbourhood markets and the traditional wrapping of red cloth around the Golden Mount.

If you’d rather make an evening of it, EJAN Fair x Moon Rim Lake opens at IMPACT Lakeside 1 in Muang Thong Thani on Saturday. It runs from 4pm to midnight until November 25, with food, shopping, charity activities and concerts by the lake, and entry is free.

On the night itself, Mahakan Fort hosts the official opening ceremony at 6pm, along with a giant floating krathong installation and a push for krathongs made from natural materials. Phra Sumen Fort adds krathong-making demonstrations and boat trips from November 23 to 25. Wherever you float yours, pick banana leaf or bread over foam; your wish counts just the same.

Where will you start this weekend?

This weekend is all about slowing down and spending time with other people. Start with an afternoon of reading at Benjakitti, follow the lights around Hua Lamphong, or give a whole Saturday to the Ploenchit Fair, with a chocolate detour in Sam Yan if you can fit one in.

Then keep Tuesday evening free for Loy Krathong; cool evenings like these don’t stick around for long.