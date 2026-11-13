5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 14 to 15)

Bangkok’s river has its lights back on, and they’ll be staying on for the next month. Away from the water, a historic library is clearing out its spare shelves, the city’s longest-running theatre festival opens its 24th edition, some of the world’s best fighting game players are in town, and there’s a rooftop cinema waiting in Talat Noi.

It’s a varied line-up, and most of it is cheap or free; a couple of picks also sit close enough to the Chao Phraya to share an evening. Here are five things to do in Bangkok from November 14 to 15.

Vijit Chao Phraya 2026

Date & Time: November 13 to December 13; cultural shows at Wat Kalayanamit at 7.20pm and 8.20pm on November 14 and 15

November 13 to December 13; cultural shows at Wat Kalayanamit at 7.20pm and 8.20pm on November 14 and 15 Location: Both banks of the Chao Phraya River, between Rama III Bridge and Rama VIII Bridge

Both banks of the Chao Phraya River, between Rama III Bridge and Rama VIII Bridge Price: Free

Vijit Chao Phraya opened on Friday night and will keep the river lit for 31 nights, until December 13. This year’s theme is Light of Imagination, with projection mapping, light installations and cultural performances spread across 17 riverside locations, from Rama VIII Bridge and Wat Arun down to Lhong 1919, ICONSIAM and The Langham.

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The drone shows and fireworks don’t fall on this weekend; the next ones are scheduled for November 18 and 20. That said, Wat Kalayanamit hosts traditional performances with light-and-sound effects at 7.20pm and 8.20pm on both Saturday and Sunday, and the illuminated landmarks are lit every night of the festival.

The easiest approach is to pick one stretch of river rather than try to see everything. The Thonburi bank around Wat Kalayanamit and Memorial Bridge works well on foot, and a Chao Phraya Express Boat ride between piers gives a decent view of the installations from the water.

Neilson Hays Library Book Sale

Date & Time: November 14 to 22 (closed Monday, November 16), 9.30am to 5pm

November 14 to 22 (closed Monday, November 16), 9.30am to 5pm Location: Neilson Hays Library, 195 Surawong Road, Bang Rak

Neilson Hays Library, 195 Surawong Road, Bang Rak Price: Free entry; books from 20 baht

Neilson Hays Library’s twice-yearly book sale opens on Saturday, and it’s one of the better book hunts the city gets all year. Tables fill up with donated and ex-library titles, mostly in English, covering classic novels, contemporary fiction, non-fiction and children’s books, with prices starting at 20 baht.

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The library dates back to 1869, and its home on Surawong Road was designed by Italian architect Mario Tamagno; it’s one of the more handsome old buildings in Bang Rak, and browsing here feels very different to a mall bookshop.

Proceeds go towards maintaining the building and the library’s programmes. It’s about a 10-minute walk from BTS Chong Nonsi. Bring your own bag, and go on the opening weekend if you want the pick of the shelves.

Bangkok Theatre Festival 2026

Date & Time: November 14 to 29; weekend shows at BACC on November 14 to 15, 21 to 22 and 28 to 29

November 14 to 29; weekend shows at BACC on November 14 to 15, 21 to 22 and 28 to 29 Location: BACC, TK Park (8th Floor, CentralWorld), T. Namcharoen Playhouse and other venues

BACC, TK Park (8th Floor, CentralWorld), T. Namcharoen Playhouse and other venues Price: Varies by show; some performances free

The Bangkok Theatre Festival opens its 24th edition this weekend, with 103 performances by Thai and international artists across four venues over the next two weeks. The programme takes in spoken drama, musical theatre, puppetry, mime, opera and likay, the Thai folk theatre form, along with plenty of experimental work that’s harder to categorise.

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A good share of the programme is performed in Thai, so it’s worth checking each show’s details before booking. Puppetry, mime and movement pieces are usually the safest bets for anyone who doesn’t speak the language, and some productions invite the audience to take part rather than simply watch.

BACC is the main hub on weekends, and its spot next to BTS National Stadium makes it easy to pair with the Bangkok Art Biennale exhibition already running in the building. Showtimes, ticket prices and booking details are posted on the festival’s Facebook page.

TGU 2026 (Thaiger Uppercut Championship)

Date & Time: November 13 to 15, 10am to 8pm

November 13 to 15, 10am to 8pm Location: The Portal Ballroom, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani

The Portal Ballroom, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Price: Check TGU’s official channels for spectator entry

No relation to us, but we’ll happily take the name. Thailand’s longest-running fighting game tournament returns to IMPACT for its 14th year, and it carries more weight on the global circuit than many Bangkok residents realise.

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TEKKEN 8 runs as a Tekken World Tour Master event, the last of the 2026 season, while Street Fighter 6, Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising also have main brackets over the weekend.

The entrant list has players from all over the world, and for anyone who fancies their chances, the Play with Pro sessions let visitors take on top players in one-on-one matches, including eight-time EVO champion Arslan Ash, with queue tickets handed out on site.

There’s also Queens Clash, a women-only Street Fighter 6 and TEKKEN 8 competition. Even if you’ve never picked up an arcade stick, the noise from a packed finals crowd is reason enough to make the trip out to Muang Thong Thani.

Skyline Film rooftop cinema

Date & Time: Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15; screenings at 6.30pm and 9pm

Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15; screenings at 6.30pm and 9pm Location: 5th Floor, River City Bangkok, Talat Noi

5th Floor, River City Bangkok, Talat Noi Price: 500 baht per screening, with one drink included

Skyline Film is back on River City Bangkok’s rooftop for the first of two November weekends, with the Chao Phraya and the city lights as a backdrop. Saturday pairs Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind at 6.30pm with The Dark Knight at 9pm, while Sunday goes lighter with 13 Going on 30 followed by Twilight.

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Tickets are sold through Ticketmelon, with popcorn and extra drinks available on the night. Seats are unreserved, so it’s worth turning up when the doors open (5.30pm for the early film, 8.30pm for the late one) if you want a good spot.

The easiest way there is the Chao Phraya Express Boat from Sathorn pier to Si Phraya pier, though it’s worth checking boat times if you’re staying for the 9pm film. River City sits on the same stretch of water as several Vijit Chao Phraya sites, so a walk along the lit-up riverside before or after the film is an easy add.

Bangkok spends this weekend split between the river and everything else. The lights along the Chao Phraya will be around for a month, but the book sale’s best finds, the theatre festival’s opening shows and TGU’s finals won’t wait, and neither will a decent rooftop seat if you turn up late.