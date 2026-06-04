5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 5 to 7)

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: June 4, 2026, 1:05 PM
61 4 minutes read
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 5 to 7) | Thaiger
Photo by สำนักศิลปะและวัฒนธรรม มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฏสวนสุนันทา Facebook page

Bangkok feels a little more interesting than usual this weekend. There is live art built around sea salt and survival at Jim Thompson Art Center, a free exhibition at River City that turns inner fears into something strangely human, a music-and-T-shirt festival that is likely to swallow half a day at QSNCC, an art fair spread through hotel rooms in Sukhumvit, and a Friday-night conversation event for anyone who wants something more thoughtful than the usual dinner plan.

If last weekend’s Bangkok Pride parade and Anime Festival Asia set a high bar, this one holds its own.

On this page:

Event Date Location Highlight
Kluea Samut Live Arts and Performance June 6 to 7 Jim Thompson Art Center An immersive live arts performance combining sculpture, movement, and stories inspired by Thailand’s salt fields.
Museum of Monsters Until June 21 River City Bangkok A free exhibition exploring fear, doubt, and human emotions through a reflective monster-themed concept.
CAT TSHIRT 2026 June 6 to 7 QSNCC A large T-shirt fair and music festival featuring popular Thai artists, shopping, food, and live performances.
Hotel Art Fair 2026 June 5 to 7 KROMO Bangkok, Sukhumvit 29 An art fair that transforms hotel rooms into exhibition spaces for a more intimate viewing experience.
Bangkok Big Talk June 5 Wine Connection, Sukhumvit 31 A discussion-based social event focused on meaningful conversations and deeper connections.

Kluea Samut Live Arts and Performance

A live arts performance at Jim Thompson Art Center showcases unique sea salt sculptures in Bangkok.
Photo by สำนักศิลปะและวัฒนธรรม มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฏสวนสุนันทา Facebook page

Date & time: Saturday, June 6 at 7pm; Sunday, June 7 at 2pm and 7pm

Location: Jim Thompson Art Center

Price: 600 baht general admission, 400 baht for students

This is the kind of event that makes a weekend in Bangkok feel a little less predictable. Kluea Samut brings live performance, sculpture, and movement together to explore sea salt as labour, memory, spirituality, and survival, drawing on the salt fields of Samut Songkhram. The setting matters too. Jim Thompson Art Center already suits work that feels thoughtful and a little experimental, and this sounds like something that will land much more strongly in person than it ever could on a screen.

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What makes it especially worth seeing is that the work does not just sit still. The project combines Teerapon Sisang’s wire-and-salt forms with movement design by Kawin Pichitkul, creating what the organisers describe as living sculptures. That gives it a more physical and immersive quality than a standard exhibition visit, and a bit more emotional pull too.

Museum of Monsters

Museum of Monsters exhibition at River City explores human emotions through a reflective monster theme.
Photo from the River City Bangkok website

Date & time: Daily, 10am to 8pm, running until June 21

Location: RCB Galleria 5, 3rd Floor, River City Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Museum of Monsters is a good reminder that not every weekend plan has to be bright and easy to be worth doing. On paper, the title sounds dramatic, but the exhibition is really more about the things people carry around inside themselves — fear, doubt, wounds, and the messier parts of being human. That makes it feel more reflective than frightening, and probably more relatable than the name first suggests.

The fact that it is free makes it very easy to slot into a day around the river. River City is already one of those places that works well when you do not want to rush, and this gives the weekend list something a little moodier and more unusual without turning it into hard work.

CAT TSHIRT 2026

CAT TSHIRT 2026 festival at QSNCC features live music and a large T-shirt fair with Thai artists.
Photo from the ตารางคอนเสิร์ต Facebook page

Date & time: Saturday, June 6 to Sunday, June 7, 11am to 10pm

Location: QSNCC, Exhibition Hall 6–8, Level LG

Price: Ticketed

CAT TSHIRT 2026 feels like the sort of event people go to for one thing and end up staying for several more. It mixes a huge T-shirt fair with live music and a line-up packed with Thai artists, including Palmy, Tattoo Colour, Bowkylion, Scrubb, Violette Wautier, Polycat, Dept, Asia7, and Whal & Dolph. That gives it a proper weekend-festival mood, but one that still feels easy to wander through rather than overwhelming.

What makes it work is that it is not only about shopping but also about music. The whole thing sits somewhere in the middle, which makes it feel more social and more flexible than either a normal market or a straight concert. If the mood is to browse, listen, eat something, and just spend a few lively hours in one place, this is probably one of the strongest picks of the weekend.

Hotel Art Fair 2026

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 5 to 7) | News by Thaiger
Photo from the Brand Age website

Date & time: Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 7

Location: KROMO Bangkok, Curio Collection by Hilton, Sukhumvit 29

Price: Free with advanced booking through Zipevent

Hotel Art Fair is back after a two-year break, and that already gives it a little extra pull. Instead of showing art in a conventional gallery setting, it takes over hotel rooms, which makes the whole experience feel more intimate, more curious, and a little easier to get lost in. This year, it is happening at KROMO Bangkok on Sukhumvit 29, which suits the mood nicely.

That change of setting is what makes it stand out. Walking from room to room tends to feel more like discovering something than formally viewing it, and that softer, more personal atmosphere makes it one of the more interesting cultural plans of the weekend. It should appeal even to people who do not normally spend much time in galleries.

Bangkok Big Talk 5 June 2026

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 5 to 7) | News by Thaiger
Photo from Bangkok Big Talk’s Facebook page

Date & time: Friday, June 5, 6.30pm to 9.30pm

Location: Wine Connection, Sukhumvit 31

Price: Ticketed via Eventpop

This one is a very different kind of Friday night. Bangkok Big Talk is built around meaningful discussion rather than networking, performance, or small talk, with a small-group format and deeper questions guiding the evening. The idea is simple, but that is also what makes it appealing. In a city where a lot of social plans can feel noisy or surface-level, this sounds like something more grounded.

It also rounds out the whole weekend nicely. With live art, a monster-themed exhibition, a festival-like T-shirt event, and an art fair already in the mix, this adds one plan that is more about conversation and connection than watching or browsing. For anyone who wants Friday to feel thoughtful rather than hectic, this is a strong option.

This weekend’s line-up has a bit more texture than usual. You can spend it with live performance and salt sculptures, monsters and hotel-room art, loud music and artist T-shirts, or a table full of strangers trying to talk honestly for a few hours. Bangkok is good at giving you very different moods within the same weekend, and June 5 to 7 looks like one of those times.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: June 4, 2026, 1:05 PM
61 4 minutes read

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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.