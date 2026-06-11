5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 12 to 14)

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: June 11, 2026, 11:35 AM
117 4 minutes read
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 12 to 14) | Thaiger

Bangkok has a good weekend mix this time around. There is a striking new exhibition at 515 Victory Hall, a proper second-hand treasure hunt in Bueng Kum, a free city-wide music celebration, a climate-focused film festival, and a creator fair at Siam Paragon. It is the kind of line-up that gives you a few very different ways to spend the weekend without feeling repetitive.

Bangkok has a good weekend mix this time around. If you missed last weekend’s line-up at Jim Thompson and The St. Regis, this one picks up where it left off.

On this page:

Event Date Location Highlight
States of Alignment June 12 to 14 515 Victory Hall, Ratchathewi Pablo Ozo’s first solo exhibition in Asia, featuring large-scale paintings and a live painting session on Sunday.
Pattavikorn Market Daily Nawamin Road, Bueng Kum A sprawling second-hand market packed with vintage clothing, furniture, electronics, records, and hidden bargains.
Bangkok World Music Day 2026 June 13 One Bangkok & Alliance Française Bangkok A free city-wide music festival with five stages, 30+ artists, DJs, food, and Pride-themed performances.
CCCL Film Festival June 12 to 14 Lido Connect & Jim Thompson Art Center A climate-focused film festival featuring screenings, short films, and discussions across Bangkok’s cultural venues.
ILLUST FUSION EXPO 2026 June 13 to 14 Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon A creator-focused illustration fair showcasing artists, independent creators, prints, merchandise, and visual culture.

States of Alignment

Pablo Ozo's exhibition showcases large-scale paintings at 515 Victory Hall in Bangkok this weekend.

Date & Time: Public viewing on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 from 12pm to 7pm, with live painting on Sunday, June 14 from 2pm to 7pm

Location: 515 Victory Hall, Phaya Thai Road, Ratchathewi

Price: Free admission

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States of Alignment is a strong lead event for the weekend. The press release describes it as Spanish painter Pablo Ozo’s first solo exhibition in Asia, bringing together 18 new paintings in oil and charcoal on canvas made over the past year. It is also presented as the most ambitious body of work he has produced so far, which gives the show a real sense of occasion.

The exhibition sounds visually rich enough to carry a full visit. The release describes hybrid figures that blur the line between human and animal, with enlarged hands, strange ears, and a tension between instinct and refinement. At the centre is States of Alignment (2026), a 300 x 150 cm diptych, with the rest of the show moving from monumental canvases to smaller, more intimate works. That progression gives the whole exhibition a clear shape rather than feeling like a loose collection of paintings.

Pattavikorn Market

Explore vintage treasures at Pattavikorn Market, a bustling second-hand market in Bueng Kum, Bangkok.

Date & Time: Open daily, with commonly listed hours around 7am to 9pm

Location: Pattavikorn Market, Nawamin Road, Bueng Kum

Price: Free entry

Pattavikorn Market is one of those Bangkok places that still feels like a proper hunt. Public listings place it on Nawamin Road and describe it as a sprawling second-hand market filled with old clothes, vintage finds, used electronics, toys, furniture, records, and all the random pieces that make rummaging through a place like this so addictive.

What makes it worth including is that it does not feel polished at all, and that is exactly the charm. It is messy, surprising, and the sort of place where you rarely leave with only the thing you meant to buy. Between the bargain hunting, the food stalls, and the sheer amount of stuff packed into the market, it gives the weekend something a lot more lived-in and distinctly Bangkok.

Bangkok World Music Day 2026

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 12 to 14) | News by Thaiger
Photo from One Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, June 13, 2pm to midnight

Location: One Bangkok and Alliance Française Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Bangkok World Music Day 2026 is probably the easiest big public event to recommend that weekend. One Bangkok’s official page describes it as a free, citywide celebration inspired by Fête de la Musique, featuring 10 hours of concerts, performances, and activities across five stages on Saturday.

It also sounds properly lively rather than token. The programme includes more than 30 Thai and international artists, food, busking, DJ sets, and a ballroom element tied to Pride Month, so the whole thing feels more like a full city festival than a simple concert block. It is exactly the sort of event you can dip into casually and then end up staying for much longer than planned.

CCCL Film Festival

The CCCL Film Festival highlights climate-focused films at Lido Connect and Jim Thompson Art Center in Bangkok.
Photo from the CCCL Film Festival Facebook page

Date & Time: Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14, as part of a wider June 12 to 21 run

Location: Lido Connect and Jim Thompson Art Center

Price: Registration is listed for at least some screenings

CCCL Film Festival is a good cultural option because it feels like a real event rather than just a passive exhibition stop. The festival site shows programming across your weekend, including SILENT FRIEND at Lido Connect on June 13 and Global Shorts Program 2 at Lido Connect on June 14, with free registration links shown on the schedule.

That makes it useful in a weekend guide because it is time-specific and easy to plan around. The climate focus gives it a stronger hook than a standard screening programme, while the use of both Lido Connect and Jim Thompson Art Center keeps it grounded in Bangkok’s more interesting cultural spaces.

ILLUST FUSION EXPO 2026

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 12 to 14) | News by Thaiger
Photo from Enterdock Company Limited

Date & Time: Saturday, June 13 to Sunday, June 14

Location: Paragon Hall, 5th Floor, Siam Paragon

Price: 120 baht

ILLUST FUSION EXPO is an easy one to like because it keeps the weekend creative without making it feel stiff. The official event page places it on June 13 and 14 at Paragon Hall, which makes it a very convenient stop if part of the weekend is already happening around Siam.

The mood is also lighter than a traditional art fair. It is built around illustration, creators, and small-scale visual culture, which gives it a more approachable and browsable feel. That works nicely alongside the more serious tone of States of Alignment and the film festival, because it adds something colourful and easy to wander through.

This weekend’s line-up has a bit more personality than usual. You can spend it with Ozo’s first solo show in Asia, dig through piles of second-hand finds in Pattavikorn, catch free music across the city, sit in on climate-focused film screenings, or browse illustration and creator work at Siam Paragon. Bangkok is good at giving you very different moods within the same weekend, and June 12 to 14 looks like one of those times.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: June 11, 2026, 11:35 AM
117 4 minutes read

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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.